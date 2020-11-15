 Genshin Impact cosplayer is the perfect bard as incredible Venti - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Genshin Impact cosplayer is the perfect bard as incredible Venti

Published: 15/Nov/2020 18:10

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer hokushinetsu next to Venti from Genshin Impact
Instagram: hokushinetsu / miHoYo

Share

A cosplayer on Instagram has put a huge deal of skill into recreating the character Venti from Genshin Impact, showcasing the perfect costume, as well as some brilliant editing that perfectly captures the feel of the game.

*The following may contain spoilers*

Ever since its release in late September, free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact has absolutely dominated the games market, particularly on mobile where it beat several popular games to the top spot in terms of revenue within its first month of launch.

To get people to buy into the gacha premise, miHoYo had to create a loveable cast of characters that would have people desperate to use up their Wishes, and they’ve certainly succeeded with that.

One of those popular characters is Venti, the town bard, who players meet relatively early on in their quest. He’s a five-star character with a huge personality, a captivating story arc, and a fascinating aesthetic to boot.

Genshin Impact characters next to the logo
miHoYo
The game was launched in late September, and has been a huge hit since then.

Cosplayer perfectly recreates Venti look

Cosplayer hokushinetsu has done a superb job of emulating Venti’s look and has certainly gone the extra mile with their editing, maintaining the illusion perfectly.

Set to the background of white birds flying across a mountain range, the scene looks as though it could have been taken straight from the world of Teyvat, mimicking Genshin Impact’s stunning open world.

The cosplayer wears Venti’s iconic hair, blue braids falling onto their shoulder, along with slightly long longs that have a blue tinge to them – an iconic part of Venti’s aesthetic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by U_NOwen (@hokushinetsu)

The outfit is on point too; the white fabric of the hood sculpted perfectly and outlined with brilliant gold trim, matching with the circle breastplate and the fabric on their bottom half.

This is combined with the pale blue diamonds littered about the costume, influencing on the gloves, which ties in with the ethereal blue paint surrounding their thigh, illuminated by the beautiful blue sky in the background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by U_NOwen (@hokushinetsu)

Hokushinetsu clearly has great attention to detail and matches the dandelions in the backgrounds with an oversized dandelion prop that maintains Venti’s youthful nature and makes for a dynamic look.

This cosplayer certainly did a fantastic job recreating the popular Genshin Impact character and has people falling even more in love with the bard.

Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer ignites inferno as Azula

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Momo Keki / Nickelodeon

Share

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayers love dressing up as their favorite heroes from the show, but one cosplayer decided to mix it up and give Azula, one of the major villains, some love.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has some of the best characters ever created, but none are as cruel and manipulative as Azula. She’s an incredibly powerful firebending prodigy who would do anything to elevate her power, even if it means turning her back on loved ones.

However, beneath her cold exterior and evil motives lies a poor girl with deep-seated emotional issues. It stems back to the fact she was raised by her stern father and always exceeded his high expectations.

Azula becomes increasingly unstable throughout the story, to the point where she has a complete emotional breakdown. It’s a sad story that earns her pity and sympathy from other characters, as well as fans of the show.

Nickelodeon
Azula is relentless in her pursuit of Team Avatar.

Even though Azula is one of the main antagonists and a complicated character, some fans are drawn to her. They acknowledge her keen intellect and incredible power and understand she became the way she did due to an unfortunate upbringing.

A cosplayer named Momo Keki is one of those fans. In the past, she dressed up as My Hero Academia’s Todoriki Shouto and Katsuki Bakugo. Now, she stepped into Azula’s shoes and cosplayed the fiery princess to perfection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💖🍑Momo🍑💖 (@momo.keki)

Momo Keki’s outfit is faultless from head to toe. It starts with the Fire Lord crown on her head, nestled on top of a wig that looks like the real deal. Then, it includes Azula’s trademark eyebrows, eyelashes, and makeup, as well as her red and black Fire Nation uniform.

It can sometimes be challenging to replicate the finer details, but this outfit has it all. However, what makes it even better is the pose, expression, and overall attitude on her face. It feels like you’re seeing Azula in real-life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💖🍑Momo🍑💖 (@momo.keki)

Of course, most people would be afraid to come face-to-face with Princess Azula. She’d make them bow down and pay their respects or burn them to a cinder. 

Still, even those who dislike her as a character have to admit that Momo Keki’s cosplay was magnificent.