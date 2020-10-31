 Genshin Impact rakes in insane amount of money in first month on mobile - Dexerto
Logo
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact rakes in insane amount of money in first month on mobile

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:35

by Georgina Smith
Genshin Impact cover image featuring many characters
miHoYo

Share

New data from Sensor Tower has revealed that free-to-play gacha game Genshin Impact scooped up a colossal amount of money within only its first month of launch on mobile, beating many other app store strongholds to the top spot.

While Genshin Impact initially got a reputation for its similarity to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, its diverse selection of playable characters, intricate elemental magic system, and gripping story set the RPG apart from games like it.

For a free-to-play game it has extraordinary depth, but the way that developer miHoYo monetizes the game is via the divisive ‘gacha’ system.

Genshin Impact characters by a city
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact has been rated highly by critics.

Players can take a shot at winning their favorite character via the wish system, and while the game allows you to use some wishes for free, in order to have a shot at zoning in on the one character you want, players will need to spend real-world money to purchase wishes.

Genshin Impact’s extraordinary revenue

New data from Sensor Tower published on October 28 reveals that Genshin Impact has raked in a huge amount of money within its first month, September 28 to October 27.

Just on mobile platforms alone, the game earned a whopping $245 million dollars, a crazy amount of money considering it’s a free-to-play application.

For this period, Genshin has absolutely obliterated other high-earning games that remain staples of the app store such as Honor of Kings ($216 million), PUBG ($195 million), and global hit Pokemon Go ($122 million).

Graph from Sensor Tower showing top grossing mobile game worldwide between Sep 28 and Oct 27 2020
Sensor Tower
The interesting data report shows Genshin Impact pulling in hefty revenue.

The gacha mechanic has clearly paid off for miHoYo in this instance, with streamers and YouTubers across the world spending thousands of real-world dollars on obtaining their favorite characters.

Some have even blasted the game for being “predatory,” one streamer saying “I think this system is gambling. I can’t believe that this exists in a game. And I refuse to promote it. I can’t do it and I’m so sorry that I did.”

Regardless of people’s opinion on the mechanic, it doesn’t look like the success of the game is slowing down, with Genshin still ranking high on Twitch, and many popular streamers giving the RPG a try.

Entertainment

This Instagram influencer isn’t a real person: Who is Imma?

Published: 31/Oct/2020 11:14

by Luke Edwards
virtual influencer imma
Aww

Share

instagram Seraphine

The current worldwide outbreak has pushed companies towards using automatically immune virtual influencers to promote their products on platforms like Instagram. Could influencers like Aww’s Imma be here to stay for the long run?

When Riot Games released an Instagram account for LoL Seraphine, it turned out to be a marked change in how the game was marketed. Normally, Riot would tease future champions through some sort of in-game easter egg or a cinematic trailer.

Seraphine was instantly different. A series of cryptic Instagram posts culminated in the collaboration of the character with virtual pop group K/DA. She was released as a playable character as part of patch 10.22, in the days leading up to the 2020 Worlds finals, with the song MORE released by K/DA the same day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

some things never change, like oversleeping for practice

A post shared by Seraphine (@seradotwav) on

Seraphine’s release seems to be part of a general trend towards creating virtual characters, celebrities, and influencers who aren’t restricted by the bounds of reality.

All the fuss about virtual Instagram influencer Imma

Given the current situation, some brands have turned to promoting their products through virtual influencers like Imma. Originally an art project, Imma’s popularity has snowballed into an Instagram page with over 300k followers, and sponsored posts from companies as large as Porsche.

Christopher Travers, the founder of virtualhumans.org, has suggested to Bloomberg that virtual influencers could be here to stay.

“Virtual influencers, while fake, have real business potential,” he said.

“They are cheaper to work with than humans in the long term, are 100% controllable, can appear in many places at once, and, most importantly, they never age or die.”

While this makes sense business-wise, it’s important to consider the ethical side of recruiting robots to humans. You only have to look at the Black Mirror episode ‘Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too’, where Miley Cyrus’ character gets replaced by a digital version of herself when she rebels against her bosses, for a warning about the unethical side of replacing human celebrities with digital versions.

Regardless, creating fictional influencers has worked well for companies like art toys producer Superplastic. They created Instagram accounts for its characters Janky and Guggimon to market their products and give the characters more personality.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

VOTE IF U LUV ME ❤️ if ur not alredy registerd go to vote.org an do the dang thang! evn i did it!! its tht frikin easy!!

A post shared by Janky (@janky) on

Creating virtual influencers looks like a marketing strategy that will keep getting bigger, especially as worldwide restrictions on travel remain in place over winter.