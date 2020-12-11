 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood cosplayer goes viral as perfect Lust - Dexerto
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood cosplayer goes viral as perfect Lust

Published: 11/Dec/2020 19:08

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Lust from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime next to cosplayer.
Bones / Instagram: @roga_na_noge

A Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing homunculus Lust to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Originally debuting as a manga in 2001, Fullmetal Alchemist became a hit when it was adapted into an anime in 2003. However, the series’ remake, Brotherhood, later exploded into a worldwide phenomenon and is often considered a modern-day classic.

The story revolves around brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, who both practice alchemy. Celebrating the show’s antagonist, a cosplayer transformed into Lust. The artist looks so much like her, it’s almost as if the homunculus has clawed her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of Lust from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime.
Bones / Netflix
The dark-haired villain is one of the most popular characters in the 2009 anime.

Fullmetal Alchemist cosplayer becomes real life Lust

Brotherhood centers around Edward Elric who desperately is trying to get his brother Alphonse’s body back. The sibling’s soul became bound to a piece of armor after the duo’s alchemy experiment went sideways.

Throughout the show, the two brothers face off against the homunculus, which includes Lust. Prolific cosplayer Angie ‘roga_na_noge‘ Strelnikova made waves on social media after sharing their mind blowing true-to-life take on the villain.

The talented artist posed in the character’s black leather dress, which has a slit on the right side. Angie faithfully re-created Lust’s long claws, which grow out of her fingers in the anime.

The cosplayer’s incredible take on the anime villain is full of details, such as the Ouroboros crest that sits above her chest. They also nailed the homunculus’ face, accurately mirroring her long wavy black hair and striking mauve colored eyes.

Despite airing over a decade ago, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is often ranked as the top anime of all time in terms of popularity. Over 10 years later, fans can’t get enough of its incredibly dark story and epic action sequences.

Those interested in watching the series are in luck, as the remake is available in its entirety on Netflix right now. You can also catch it on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well.

