Hiro Mashima reveals heartbreaking truth about Fairy Tail origin

The Fairy Tail manga has a heartbreaking truth behind its origin, as revealed by creator Hiro Mashima at the New York Comic Con.

Fairy Tail is a story that has a foundation built on the “power of friendship.” We see Lucy, a young girl, joining the Fairy Tail guild, the most popular wizard guild in Fiore where magicians gather to find jobs.

Lucy meets Natsu, Happy, Gray, and Erza, and before she knows it, she’s going on missions with this chaotic group of powerful wizards.

Ever since the beginning, we’ve seen the characters emphasize the importance of friendship as they treat the guild members like family. Now, Mashima has revealed the real reason behind the core theme of the story.

A popular account on Twitter/X shared Mashima’s words, which read, “To tell you the truth, I wrote the story because I had no friends. My loneliness is what you’re seeing…”

In the same post, the account wrote, “Hiro Mashima talks about the origin of Fairy Tail at New York Comic Con. He also talked about the influence that Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball had on his career and paid tribute to the Late Legend.”

New York Comic Con was held between October 17 to 20, where the mangaka talked about the origin of Fairy Tail.

Fans have expressed their respect towards the mangaka after reading his heartbreaking words. As one wrote, “Respect to him for being open about this and I think that explains the whole power of friendship trope. He created his ideal friend group.”

“I appreciate stories about friendship today way more than I did 20 years ago – I get why some mock the prevalent theme, but stuff like friendship, companions, good role models, and heroism may be more important now than ever before,” shared another.

“No matter how many people sh*t on Fairy Tail, the real fans know the message and the roots it showcases,” added a third.

