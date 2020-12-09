Borderlands 3 cosplayer explodes into action as real life Tiny Tina

A Borderlands 3 cosplayer made shockwaves on Instagram after sharing her explosive transformation into fierce heroine Tiny Tina.

Borderlands 3 made its groundbreaking debut in 2009, and has since grown into one of the most popular series in the world. The first game was so well received that it’s often credited for kicking off the “looter-shooter” genre.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the game’s vibrant cast of characters by bringing Tiny Tina to life. The artist looks so much like her that it’s almost as if she has blasted her way out of the screen.

Borderlands 3 cosplayer becomes real life Tiny Tina

Players were first introduced to Tiny Tina in the series’ sequel title which made its debut in 2012. Her zany and over the top personality made her a standout character in the story and a big hit with fans.

Cosplayer ‘labinnak‘ made waves on Instagram when she shared her insanely accurate costume. The artist brought the NPC’s look from Borderlands 3 to life.

Labinnak posed as the demolition expert on her social media and faithfully recreated her signature outfit, which includes a makeshift chest armor to protect herself from explosions.

The cosplayer also perfectly captured the game’s cel-shaded art style by cleverly using makeup and face paint. Even more impressive is that she manages to mirror the same style for her armor, such as the character’s iconic bunny ears headpiece which she wears above her eyes.

In another post on Instagram, Labinnak showed off her Tiny Tina costume from Borderlands 2. Incredibly, she was able to depict the heroine’s rabbit mask, which even lights up just like in the FPS.

Despite the sequel being a massive hit in sales and popularity, players had to wait close to seven years until they got a third release in the mainline story.

Fans of the looter-shooter are in luck as Borderlands 3 actually has a next-gen patch available now. The FPS look and runs gorgeous on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.