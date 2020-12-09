Logo
Borderlands 3 cosplayer explodes into action as real life Tiny Tina

Published: 9/Dec/2020 19:24

by Brent Koepp
Gearbox Software / Instagram: @labinnak

Borderlands

A Borderlands 3 cosplayer made shockwaves on Instagram after sharing her explosive transformation into fierce heroine Tiny Tina.

Borderlands 3 made its groundbreaking debut in 2009, and has since grown into one of the most popular series in the world. The first game was so well received that it’s often credited for kicking off the “looter-shooter” genre.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the game’s vibrant cast of characters by bringing Tiny Tina to life. The artist looks so much like her that it’s almost as if she has blasted her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of Tiny Tina in Borderlands 3.
Gearbox Software
The popular Borderlands 2 character returned for the third title in 2019.

Borderlands 3 cosplayer becomes real life Tiny Tina

Players were first introduced to Tiny Tina in the series’ sequel title which made its debut in 2012. Her zany and over the top personality made her a standout character in the story and a big hit with fans.

Cosplayer ‘labinnak‘ made waves on Instagram when she shared her insanely accurate costume. The artist brought the NPC’s look from Borderlands 3 to life.

Labinnak posed as the demolition expert on her social media and faithfully recreated her signature outfit, which includes a makeshift chest armor to protect herself from explosions.

The cosplayer also perfectly captured the game’s cel-shaded art style by cleverly using makeup and face paint. Even more impressive is that she manages to mirror the same style for her armor, such as the character’s iconic bunny ears headpiece which she wears above her eyes.

In another post on Instagram, Labinnak showed off her Tiny Tina costume from Borderlands 2. Incredibly, she was able to depict the heroine’s rabbit mask, which even lights up just like in the FPS.

Despite the sequel being a massive hit in sales and popularity, players had to wait close to seven years until they got a third release in the mainline story.

Fans of the looter-shooter are in luck as Borderlands 3 actually has a next-gen patch available now. The FPS look and runs gorgeous on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Attack on Titan cosplayer shows off her physical prowess as Sasha Blouse

Published: 9/Dec/2020 6:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Attack on Titan Season 4 Sasha Blouse Cosplay
Instagram: @ swordsandblueberries / Funimation

Attack on Titan Sasha Blouse

Attack on Titan Season 4 launched on December 7 and fans have been ecstatic, but nobody has celebrated in more style than a cosplayer named Niiamin who transformed into Sasha Blouse.

Attack on Titan’s fourth and final season is finally underway and fans around the world have been losing their minds. The show we’ve all come to know and love is heading towards an inevitable end.

Sasha Blouse isn’t a major character in Attack on Titan. However, she is one of the most lovable ones. Fans are drawn to her kind and bubbly personality and love her even more for her obsession with food and, more specifically, potatoes.

Like all characters, she’s grown and matured throughout the series, and that continues in Season 4. Sasha Blouse becomes a formidable sharpshooter and has fewer qualms about fulfilling her duties.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Sasha Blouse Cosplay
Funimation
Sasha Blouse is a minor character in Attack on Titan, but she has a big personality.

Niiamin is a multi-talented cosplayer, costume maker, and photographer who couldn’t contain her excitement for Attack on Titan Season 4. She used her talents to celebrate in style and produced one of the best Sasha Blouse cosplays we’ve ever seen.

“S4 is today! Are you hyped as well?” she said. “I can‘t wait to see the episode finally. Though I‘m a manga reader, I‘m hyped to see all the actions and characters animated. So here is a pic of my S4 Sasha cosplay to celebrate.”

Attack on Titan fans who have read the manga will be familiar with Sasha Blouse’s black Survey Corps uniform. It’s a bit more stylish than her traditional outfit, with a perfect blend of black, brown, and silver all woven together.

In Season 4, Sasha Blouse also has slightly shorter hair with longer bangs that shows more of her face. Niiamin’s cosplay captures those changes well. She looks elegant and powerful standing on what looks like a tarmac beneath a cloudy blue sky.

All in all, it’s a flawless piece from head to toe. Her talent shines through in every detail. The photography from anime_designerks is top-notch as well.