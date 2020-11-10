 Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer chi-blocks as perfect Ty Lee - Dexerto
Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer chi-blocks as perfect Ty Lee

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:57

by Brent Koepp
ty lee avatar cosplay
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @jessblazecosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender

A talented Avatar cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing a stunning transformation into The Last Airbender character Ty Lee.

The Last Airbender first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005. Despite releasing over 15 years ago, the groundbreaking animation has seen a major revival in popularity in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service. 

Viewers around the world fell in love with its story about a monk that could control the elements of air, water, earth, and fire. Celebrating the hit series, a skilled cosplayer brought Fire Nation acrobat Ty Lee to life with a costume made by raineemery.

ty lee in avatar the last airbender
Nickelodeon / Netflix
The lovable acrobat makes her debut in Season 2 of The Last Airbender.

Avatar cosplayer goes viral as perfect Ty Lee

In Season 2 of the animation, viewers are introduced to Ty Lee. The talented acrobat is recruited by Princess Azula to join her squad. The character is so powerful, she can actually stop foes from element-bending with her precise blows.

Cosplayer Jess jessblazecosplay made waves on Instagram when she posed as the character wearing an epic costume made by prolific artist raineemery. Her October 28 post, which compares the insanely accurate portrayal to screenshots of Ty Lee from the show, has over 12k likes at the time of writing.

Jess absolutely nails the chi-blocker’s look by effortlessly mirroring her long braided hair which hangs over her left shoulder. The artist faithfully captures the character’s facial expressions in the incredible side-by-side shot comparison. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jess (@jessblazecosplay) on

She also faithfully recreated her pink and red uniform. In the story, the Fire Nation heroine wore the attire while working for a traveling circus. Despite leaving it to fight alongside Azula, the character still wears it.

Avatar celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2020. To celebrate, Nickelodeon re-released the entire series in HD in a limited collector’s edition set. The network also teamed up with Netflix in April to bring the show to its platform.

Those interested in seeing what all the hype is about can catch all three seasons on the streaming service right now.  The Last Airbender’s sequel, The Legend of Korra, is also on there in its entirety. 

K-Pop star Amber Liu’s awesome Valorant cosplay breathes life into Jett

Published: 10/Nov/2020 12:09

by Lauren Bergin
Amber-Liu-Cosplay
Riot Games, Amber Liu via. Twitter

Jett

K-Pop superstar and former member of girl group sensation f(x) Amber Liu has become the human embodiment of Jett from Valorant in this new cosplay. 

Jett has somewhat become the face of Valorant, with her iconic street style and floating knives pictured on pretty much all of Valorant’s PR.

Not only this, she has become a sensation in-game, as her wind-powered mechanics and abilities certainly make her a force to be reckoned with. Her popularity has also attracted a whole host of cosplayers from across the globe, all of whom seek to bring the Valorant icon to life.

However, a cosplay from K-Pop icon Amber Liu absolutely nails Jett’s appearance, body language and general moody personality.

Riot Games
Jett has become one of Valorant’s most popular Agents.

K-Pop icon to Korea’s deadliest agent

A recent post from Amber shows her literally embodying Korea’s finest duellist. Pictured with Jett’s iconic silvery blue hair whilst balancing a floating knife controlled by the wind, the cosplay is perfect from top to bottom.

The post attracted an impressive 296k likes on Instagram, as well as 5.5k likes on Twitter and over 800 retweets.

Crediting Japanese fashion designer and cosplay creator Yuto A.K.A. Redstar for her Jett inspired outfit, it’s clear that Yuto’s attention to detail is unrivalled.

Another picture sees April alongside Watchvenn host Emily Ghoul who is rocking a particularly impressive Sage cosplay. Both women look like they’re ready to take Bind by storm and make their enemies’ lives a living nightmare.

Will Amber cosplay again?

So from K-Pop legend to Valorant cosplayer, Amber Liu clearly has it all. Will we see more cosplays in the future? Who knows. Amber certainly seemed to enjoy this experience, with her caption reading “wind, show me where the boba is.”

Only time will tell, but maybe we’ll see more Valorant pieces out of Amber. Only time will tell, but even if it isn’t Valorant we certainly want to see more from Korea’s resident pop queen.