Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer chi-blocks as perfect Ty Lee - Dexerto

A talented Avatar cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing a stunning transformation into The Last Airbender character Ty Lee.

The Last Airbender first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005. Despite releasing over 15 years ago, the groundbreaking animation has seen a major revival in popularity in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service.

Viewers around the world fell in love with its story about a monk that could control the elements of air, water, earth, and fire. Celebrating the hit series, a skilled cosplayer brought Fire Nation acrobat Ty Lee to life with a costume made by raineemery.

Avatar cosplayer goes viral as perfect Ty Lee

In Season 2 of the animation, viewers are introduced to Ty Lee. The talented acrobat is recruited by Princess Azula to join her squad. The character is so powerful, she can actually stop foes from element-bending with her precise blows.

Cosplayer Jess jessblazecosplay made waves on Instagram when she posed as the character wearing an epic costume made by prolific artist raineemery. Her October 28 post, which compares the insanely accurate portrayal to screenshots of Ty Lee from the show, has over 12k likes at the time of writing.

Jess absolutely nails the chi-blocker’s look by effortlessly mirroring her long braided hair which hangs over her left shoulder. The artist faithfully captures the character’s facial expressions in the incredible side-by-side shot comparison.

She also faithfully recreated her pink and red uniform. In the story, the Fire Nation heroine wore the attire while working for a traveling circus. Despite leaving it to fight alongside Azula, the character still wears it.

Avatar celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2020. To celebrate, Nickelodeon re-released the entire series in HD in a limited collector’s edition set. The network also teamed up with Netflix in April to bring the show to its platform.

Those interested in seeing what all the hype is about can catch all three seasons on the streaming service right now. The Last Airbender’s sequel, The Legend of Korra, is also on there in its entirety.