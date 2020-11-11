Spider-Man cosplayer web-slings into action as real life Gwen Stacy - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s lead character Stacy Gwen to life.

In 2018, Sony surprised viewers with the hit Spider-Man film Into the Spider-Verse. The animation brought several versions of the web-slinging hero to the big screen, and won Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Prolific cosplayer ‘mk_ays’ celebrated the award-winning project by transforming into the movie’s lead heroine, Gwen Stacy. The artist shared her jaw-dropping true-to-life take on the beloved character on social media.

Cosplayer goes viral as real life Spider-Gwen

While the film mainly centers around Miles Morales, the iconic protagonist realizes classmate Gwen Stacy is also a superhero from an alternate universe. The heroine was also bitten by an arachnid and goes by Spider-Gwen.

Popular cosplayer mk_ays brought her to life on Instagram, and made waves after sharing her costume. The Russian artist posed as the character in her school uniform, accurately re-creating a scene from the film.

Ays captured Gwen’s look effortlessly, perfectly mirroring her wavy short blonde hair. She even depicted the hero’s blue eyes, and eyebrow piercings. She looks so much like Stacy, it’s almost as if she’s jumped out of the screen.

The skilled artist also re-created the student’s superhero alter ego, Spider-Gwen, and accurately depicted her white and black bodysuit. In the film, the heroine web-slings into action and saves Miles Morales.

The outfit is also packed full of details, such as her hoodie which has a red-webbing patterned underneath it. Her suit also has a textured black design, which runs from her chest down to the lower half of her pants.

Fans of Into: The Spider-Verse are in luck as the film’s protagonist, Miles Morales, is getting his very own video game on November 12 with the launch of the PlayStation 5.

While the game is not based on the 2018 animated film, players will no doubt jump at the chance to suit up as the iconic character once again.