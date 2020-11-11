 Spider-Man cosplayer web-slings into action as real life Gwen Stacy - Dexerto
Cosplay

Spider-Man cosplayer web-slings into action as real life Gwen Stacy

Published: 11/Nov/2020 18:45 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 18:46

by Brent Koepp
Spider-Man

A talented cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s lead character Stacy Gwen to life.

In 2018, Sony surprised viewers with the hit Spider-Man film Into the Spider-Verse. The animation brought several versions of the web-slinging hero to the big screen, and won Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Academy Awards. 

Prolific cosplayer ‘mk_ays’ celebrated the award-winning project by transforming into the movie’s lead heroine, Gwen Stacy. The artist shared her jaw-dropping true-to-life take on the beloved character on social media. 

Screenshot of Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film.
Gwen Stacy made her return in the hit 2018 film Into the Spider-Verse.

Cosplayer goes viral as real life Spider-Gwen

While the film mainly centers around Miles Morales, the iconic protagonist realizes classmate Gwen Stacy is also a superhero from an alternate universe. The heroine was also bitten by an arachnid and goes by Spider-Gwen.

Popular cosplayer mk_ays brought her to life on Instagram, and made waves after sharing her costume. The Russian artist posed as the character in her school uniform, accurately re-creating a scene from the film.

Ays captured Gwen’s look effortlessly, perfectly mirroring her wavy short blonde hair. She even depicted the hero’s blue eyes, and eyebrow piercings. She looks so much like Stacy, it’s almost as if she’s jumped out of the screen.

 

The skilled artist also re-created the student’s superhero alter ego, Spider-Gwen, and accurately depicted her white and black bodysuit. In the film, the heroine web-slings into action and saves Miles Morales. 

The outfit is also packed full of details, such as her hoodie which has a red-webbing patterned underneath it. Her suit also has a textured black design, which runs from her chest down to the lower half of her pants. 

 

Fans of Into: The Spider-Verse are in luck as the film’s protagonist, Miles Morales, is getting his very own video game on November 12 with the launch of the PlayStation 5.

While the game is not based on the 2018 animated film, players will no doubt jump at the chance to suit up as the iconic character once again. 

Cosplay

League of Legends cosplayer hits high note as K/DA seductress Evelynn

Published: 11/Nov/2020 6:31

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
League of Legends Evelynn K/DA Cosplay
Evelynn KDA

League of Legends players adore their favorite characters, but one cosplayer has gone a step further and become a spitting image of K/DA’s seductive lead vocalist, Evelynn.

Evelynn might be a little less than a top-tier jungle champion, but she is still a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. However, her effectiveness as a champion hasn’t stopped League of Legends players from giving in to her seductive ways.

Evelynn has been setting hearts on fire as one of K/DA’s lead vocalists for several years now. Her immense popularity isn’t slowing down anytime soon. What’s more, she’s become the perfect champion for cosplayers who love her charming demonic ways. 

League of Legends Evelynn K/DA Cosplay
Evelynn is one of two lead vocalists in League of Legends KPOP supergroup K/DA.

Kalinka Fox is an immensely popular cosplayer with 235,000 followers on Instagram. She’s cosplayed everything from Hermione Granger and Lara Croft to Tifa Lockheart and Midnight.

Now, in one of her latest photos, she dipped into the League of Legends universe and dropped jaws with an elegant Evelynn cosplay. “ALL I’ll EVER KNOW IS LIFE UP ON A THRONE,” she said, quoting K/DA’s hit song. “Who’s your fav champion now?”

 

The outfit is incredible from top to bottom. It starts with a frighteningly accurate wig that has the perfect hue. Then, the quality trickles down from her perfectly shaped eyebrows and flawless make-up to the replica earrings and the outfit itself.

However, the highlight has to be the claws, which look like they’ve been plucked right off Evelynn’s hands. The pose and expression are on point too. You wouldn’t want to get on her bad side.

To top it off, Kalinka Fox is rocking the cosplay underneath a blueish-purple colored light and in front of several statues. The interesting backdrop and coloring add an additional sense of ambiance to the piece, which is a nice touch and rounds it off well.

League of Legends Evelynn K/DA Cosplay
Evelynn has many different outfits, but they all fit into her seductive theme and style.

Kalinka Fox was quick to acknowledge that it was a team effort. She thanked her friends Anna Kreuz for helping put the costume together and Nori Kyoko for making the wig. 

Together, they’ve produced a piece that has turned the cosplay community upside down. It’s already generated around 15,000 likes, and it’s still on the rise.

All in all, Kalinka Fox nailed every little detail in her Evelynn cosplay. It’s sure to be a treat for League of Legends players as well as cosplay fans in general.