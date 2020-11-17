Dragon Ball Z cosplayer stuns fans with incredible Bulma transformation - Dexerto

A Dragon Ball cosplayer captured the spirit of the original chapter 4 manga cover featuring Bulma with a brilliant outfit.

Throughout the series, the character of Bulma has changed drastically going from the somewhat edgy-looking teen early on to a respectable scientist by the time we reach Z and eventually Vegeta’s wife.

However, one of her most classic looks comes in the form of the cover art for manga chapter 4/Volume 10 with her wild rider attire and stunning gun-wielding pose.

Cosplayer Jessica Heeren managed to nail the iconic look and took to Reddit to show off the outfit and got a lot of compliments from fans of Dragon Ball.

“That looks great! I love your attention to detail, and how bright and happy it came out! really carries the energy of the series and character,” one user noted.

As you can see, the cosplay was able to completely recreate everything from the manga. Her right pant leg is completely bare, exposed instead with a bandaged kneecap. The gloves are mixed and matched with one longer than the other.

Even the hair, which is often times very difficult to get just right, amazed some users on Reddit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Heeren Visual Artist (@jessica_heeren_cosplay)

“Nice job on the hair, I always find that people mess up the color but it looks really natural and not out of place here,” one fan remarked.

“Thank you. It was a higher quality lace front wig, which I had cut professionally by a hairdresser. Then styled it myself. I am always very picky on getting the right wigs,” Heeren replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Heeren Visual Artist (@jessica_heeren_cosplay)

According to the cosplayer, when ended up scouring eBay for nights on end searching for the exact wig for this particular outfit.

The Dragon Ball series has been going on since the 1980s and has no sign of stopping any time soon with the Super manga. Hopefully, the series can continue to change up Bulma’s look so Jessica Heeren can keep banging out these amazing cosplays.