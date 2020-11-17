 Dragon Ball Z cosplayer stuns fans with incredible Bulma transformation - Dexerto
Dragon Ball Z cosplayer stuns fans with incredible Bulma transformation

Published: 17/Nov/2020 17:54

by Michael Gwilliam
Bulma Dragon Ball Z cosplay
Instagram/jessica_heeren_cosplay/Shueisha

Dragon Ball Z

A Dragon Ball cosplayer captured the spirit of the original chapter 4 manga cover featuring Bulma with a brilliant outfit.

Throughout the series, the character of Bulma has changed drastically going from the somewhat edgy-looking teen early on to a respectable scientist by the time we reach Z and eventually Vegeta’s wife.

However, one of her most classic looks comes in the form of the cover art for manga chapter 4/Volume 10 with her wild rider attire and stunning gun-wielding pose.

Cosplayer Jessica Heeren managed to nail the iconic look and took to Reddit to show off the outfit and got a lot of compliments from fans of Dragon Ball.

Bulma from DragonBall. Favourite look from Manga cover. Cosplay made by me. [self] from cosplay

“That looks great! I love your attention to detail, and how bright and happy it came out! really carries the energy of the series and character,” one user noted.

As you can see, the cosplay was able to completely recreate everything from the manga. Her right pant leg is completely bare, exposed instead with a bandaged kneecap. The gloves are mixed and matched with one longer than the other.

Even the hair, which is often times very difficult to get just right, amazed some users on Reddit.

“Nice job on the hair, I always find that people mess up the color but it looks really natural and not out of place here,” one fan remarked.

“Thank you. It was a higher quality lace front wig, which I had cut professionally by a hairdresser. Then styled it myself. I am always very picky on getting the right wigs,” Heeren replied.

According to the cosplayer, when ended up scouring eBay for nights on end searching for the exact wig for this particular outfit.

The Dragon Ball series has been going on since the 1980s and has no sign of stopping any time soon with the Super manga. Hopefully, the series can continue to change up Bulma’s look so Jessica Heeren can keep banging out these amazing cosplays.

Cosplay

Evangelion cosplayer goes viral as real life Asuka Langley Soryu

Published: 16/Nov/2020 18:52

by Brent Koepp
evangelion asuka cosplay
Studio Khara / Instagram: @himee.lily, @niniel.ph

Share

Neon Genesis Evangelion

A talented cosplayer made waves online after they brought Neon Genesis Evangelion’s lead heroine, Asuka Langley, to life with an insanely accurate costume. 

Perhaps one of the most influential animes of all time, Neon Genesis Evangelion made its debut in 1996. The Studio Gainax Mecha series was adapted from a manga written by Yoshiyuki Sadamoto.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the animation, by transforming into the show’s lead heroine Asuka Langley. The artist looks so much like the beloved pilot, it’s almost as if she’s flown out of the screen.

Screenshot of Asuka Langley in hit anime Neon Genesis Evangelion.
Studio Khara / Gainax
Asuka is one of the main pilots in the hit Mecha anime.

Evangelion cosplayer becomes real life Asuka

The show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have to fight off large creatures called Angels. To combat the monsters, characters like Asuka connect their nervous system to bio-mechs called Evangelions.

Cosplayer ‘himee.lily’ went viral on social media after sharing her true-to-life take on the heroine. Photographer ‘niniel.things‘ captured the Italian-based artist posing as Langley in her iconic red pilot uniform.

Himee’s costume brought Asuka’s bodysuit to life, and it is full of accurate detail. Not only does it have the green light that runs across her neckline, it also has the number two written above her chest which identifies her as the “Second Child” of Unit-02.

 

The cosplayer also nailed the heroine’s signature look, faithfully mirroring her auburn hair which is tied up into twin ponytails that run down her back. The shot could easily be mistaken from a scene from the show, as the artist also captures Langley’s mannerisms by recreating her pose and facial expressions from the anime.

Evangelion originally made its debut as a manga, before being adapted into a TV show. The original story was meant to be a companion piece to the anime series which released a year later under the creator’s own studio.

The groundbreaking Mecha story celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020. Despite coming out decades ago, the franchise is still as popular as it’s ever been and continues to be a fan-favorite in the cosplay community.