This custom Dragon Ball Z PC is worthy of a Super Saiyan

A custom PC builder and anime fan has made the ultimate Dragon Ball Z gaming PC, with spray-painted sides, and displays featuring everyone’s favorite Super Saiyan.

Dragon Ball has been beloved by fans worldwide since its creation by the late great Akira Toriyama in the early 80s. Even now, almost 40 years later, it’s still a phenomenon. With countless movies, games, toys, and figures in its back pocket, and even a brand-new anime series on its way.

A series as hugely popular as Dragon Ball has its fair share of officially licensed gaming hardware too. From PlayStation controllers to official PC gaming keyboards, you can buy just about everything with Goku and his friends on it. However, some Dragon Ball Z fans go one step further, like with this incredible custom-made Dragon Ball Z gaming PC.

Posted in r/PCMasterRace, custom PC builder HavocPCBuilders, shared images revealing their custom Dragon Ball Z PC in all its Super Saiyan glory. The PC is the perfect homage to the series protagonist Goku, who features heavily throughout the awe-inspiring build.

Even non-Dragon Ball fans can appreciate the top-notch theming of HavocPCBuilders’ PC. The case is decorated with spray-painted art of Goku on the side, with his symbol from his orange Gi outfit plastered on the top. The front panel features a glorious display, showing off fan art of Goku in his Super Saiyan 1 form, with the Dragon Ball Z logo tucked away to its side.

The eye-catching custom build is inspired by the first time Goku goes Super Saiyan, as he faces off against Freiza in the Dragon Ball Z anime series. According to HavocPCBuilders, “Goku going super saiyan for the first time is hands down the most epic moment in the series. This is what the entire pc is base off.”

The inside of this custom PC is where the Dragon Ball theming truly shines. All seven Dragon Balls are represented on the LCDs of the Lian Li TL fans. Just like in the series, all seven Dragon Balls were seemingly enough to summon Shenron, who can be found printed on the pixel-pushing ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. There’s even a portable 7-inch monitor inside the rig, showing scenes from the anime, likely of Goku’s time training in the Gravity Machine.

The next-level theming of this custom PC could make it the ideal way to play the upcoming installment of the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game series. Or, you can simply catch up with the Dragon Ball anime series, now it has landed on Crunchyroll.