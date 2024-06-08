Fortnite players slam PUBG’s “worse” Dragon Ball Super skins

Goku and Vegeta’s character models and the new player style have been subject to mass ridicule from Fortnite players after they were revealed to be joining as part of the PUBG X Dragon Ball Super event.

Despite releasing first, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, has always played catch-up to the popularity of fellow battle royale Fortnite and its many franchise crossovers. This has been no different with Dragon Ball collabs.

On June 7, PUBG announced it would be collaborating with the anime once again, including several new Dragon Ball Super skins for players to get their hands on.

However, Fortnite players, who have enjoyed numerous Dragon Ball collabs over the years, were quick to slam the skin styles over how dreadful they looked in comparison.

In particular, Fortnite fans targeted the Future Trunks and Mai skin style sets, which PUBG players can use for their in-game player characters. These bear a striking difference from the other Dragon Ball Super characters included in the event, who were fully decked out in the style of the anime.

In came the pun-filled comments from Fortnite fans, “Just play Fortnite this sh*t looks hella mid,” as one added: “PUBG Trunks makes Fortnite goku look like the broly movie.”

They turned my boy Trunks into Undergarments.” Another responded: “That is not Trunks, that’s Shorts!” While others were impressed in the worst way, “Each character that comes out looks worse than the last, it’s incredible.”

Meanwhile, some PUBG fans were delighted for the inclusion of a Dragon Ball character that has adventuring with Goku since the beginning, “Bulma’s gonna show people why she’s on the few OG Dragon Ball characters who gets to do stuff!”

Fortnite’s Dragon Ball collab was also not immune to criticism, as it caught some crossfire from the comments, “How did you make skins that look worse than the Fortnite skins?”

It’s currently unknown if this collab will feature a new game mode similar to the previous PUBG X Dragon Ball Super event, though we expect more news to come soon in the future.

