Overwatch cosplayers hit the bullseye with deadly McCree & Ashe duo - Dexerto

Overwatch

Overwatch cosplayers hit the bullseye with deadly McCree & Ashe duo

Published: 8/Nov/2020 0:47

by Bill Cooney
Ashe McCree Cosplay
Blizzard Entertainment/florakitz

The Halloween Terror event might have just wrapped up earlier in the week, but that doesn’t mean the end of Overwatch cosplays, as we can see in this fantastic take on Deadlock Ashe and McCree.

Both of the game’s outlaws have proven to be extremely popular to dress up as over the years, and even with the spooky holidays behind us, the cowboy cosplays continue to roll in.

One of the best as of late imagines what McCree and Ashe would have looked like side by side during their days in the Deadlock Gang from cosplayers Magobeere and florakitz, respectively.

Join us or get lost (with Magobeere as Jesse and AncientAlienFox as random member// photo by frankyland) from Overwatch

Even though Ashe technically doesn’t have a skin named “Deadlock” florakitz does a great job of making an outfit that would probably be similar to what it would look like.

Of course, she’s sporting your standard-issue leather jacket, a yellow bandana to conceal her identity while partaking in various criminal activities, all topped off with the hero’s signature hat and flowing white hair.

Magobeere’s McCree meanwhile, comes complete with the gunslinger’s blue jeans, belt buckle, and a bit of that trademark swagger we expect. There’s no robot arm here because as any true fan knows, his Deadlock skin is from a time before he lost his hand.

McCree Overwatch Deadlock
Blizzard Entertainment
As you can see, McCree’s arm is in-tact, complete with Deadlock tattoo.

Based on how the skin shows McCree with his left arm still attacked and sporting a tattoo of the gang, so the popular fan theory after this skin was released became after leaving Ashe and the rest of the crew, they took their mark back, and then some.

Grisly details of the Overwatch universe aside though, the pair do make for great cosplay subjects as Flora and Magobeere prove here, and Reddit seems to agree, with the shot racking up close to 2,000 upvotes already.

The only thing that is missing is B.O.B., however considering the Omnic would definitely be a massive cosplay to pull off, we can understand why he wasn’t included. That won’t stop us from wondering what he would look like with a Deadlock skin now, though.

Shroud explains why he prefers Apex Legends over Warzone

Published: 8/Nov/2020 0:39

by Theo Salaun
shroud apex legends vs warzone
Respawn Entertainment / YouTube, Shroudy Rowdy /

shroud Warzone

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the world’s most popular gamers and Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the world’s most popular battle royale games, but the FPS maestro thinks Apex Legends is a more enjoyable title.

Shroud has played practically every FPS out there and absolutely fragged out in most, if not all of them. But, at a time when CoD’s Warzone is the biggest battle royale on the market, the celebrated streamer explained why it’s not really his cup of tea.

Although Shroud prefers more tactical shooters like Valorant and the lesser-known Squad, he did express that, among battle royales, he prefers Apex Legends over Warzone. This explains why he so rarely participates in the CoD title’s big-money tournaments, instead opting to run around and gun people down in Respawn Entertainment’s ability-based BR.

It’s an interesting subject and one that merits discussion, as both games have massive audiences, including some overlap between the two. Ultimately, the streamer revealed that he finds Warzone to be fun on occasion, but more appropriately suited to casual players — a group he is most certainly skews away from.

For mobile users: Segment starts 06:50.

After talking about FPS titles, Shroud’s chat told him he should try out matches of Modern Warfare’s Search and Destroy, a more tactical version of the base multiplayer modes and Warzone. In response to being told it was “fun as heck,” the streamer quickly laughed and responded, “no, it’s not.” 

“Warzone isn’t really my style, you know?” he said. “While it is fun from time to time … it’s not particularly my fancy. I don’t fancy it. I fancy games like CS, Valorant, Apex — games that take some skill.”

Although Shroud understands the hype around Warzone and why it is so much more popular than Apex Legends, his subjective lens finds the Respawn Entertainment shooter a more enjoyable experience.

Apex Legends Shroud Trick
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends just added a new hero, Horizon, adding more complexity to the game.

He elaborated that Warzone is under the Call of Duty umbrella, so it obviously has more fans than a new IP like Apex, before going into what he thinks of the games’ differing difficulty levels: “Warzone is a lot more casual than Apex. Apex is a little bit harder, right? The more hardcore games, the more challenging games are usually, usually, going to get less attention.”

If Shroud likes games for tactical reasons, then it would be understandable that he would find Apex’s range of abilities to add another layer of complexity as far as team synergy and counterplay goes.

Although he doesn’t specify what he thinks makes the game harder, the perspective is intriguing and offers a solid reason why the FPS guru isn’t as involved with Warzone as many would expect him to be.