Diablo 2 Resurrected cosplayer slays the hordes as fearsome Amazon

Diablo 2 Resurrected has quite the cast of heroes, and one cosplayer has brought the gladiator-inspired Amazon to life with her stunning cosplay.

Diablo 2 Resurrected‘s warrior queen, The Amazon, has caused quite the stir within the game’s community. From being compared to legendary actor Willem Defoe to apparently being censored, she can’t quite catch a break.

Recent adjustments to her in-game model, though, have been a hit with the community. With her face redesigned to be more feminine, it seems like the character has finally won the hearts of Diablo’s OG playerbase.

However, just to add some further hype to Diablo’ 2 Resurrected’s Amazon transformation, one cosplayer has brought the demon slayer to life in a spectacular outfit.

Cosplayer stuns as Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Amazon

French cosplayer tanysa_cosplay (Tanysa) has recreated the Amazon in the style of Heroes of the Storm’s Cassia. The HoTS character is an Amazon Warmatron, inspired by Diablo 2’s original Amazon warrior.

Every detail of Tanysa’s cosplay screams Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Amazon, though. That iconic red armor has been perfectly crafted, with every little golden inlay perfectly framing the battle-worn leather.

Perfectly recreating Cassia’s deadly javelin and protective shield, the Amazon’s signature weapon set in Diablo 2, she looks as though she’s ready to fearlessly shred through the hordes of hell.

Guarding her head is a signature Amazonian helmet, designed to incorporate her long, flowing hair. From the tips of the delicate wings that frame the headpiece to those battered sandal-esque boots, everything about Tanysa’s Amazon is perfect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanysa (@tanysa_cosplay)

She’s even included a bonus image from the back, proving that all of those intricate details aren’t confined to the front of this stunning look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanysa (@tanysa_cosplay)

With Diablo 2 Resurrected almost upon us, the Amazon will have to take up her mantle once more to defend Sanctuary from the Prime Evil’s tyranny. Tanysa’s Amazon is ready to do just that, and we can’t wait to see where her cosplay journey takes her – hopefully not into the bowels of the Burning Hells!