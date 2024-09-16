Demon Slayer studio announced new anime two years ago today, and fans doubt it’ll ever happen

Ufotable has been hard at work on Demon Slayer over the last five years, and there’s one project from the studio fans aren’t so sure will happen.

Today, September 16, 2024, marks two years since the Genshin Impact anime show was announced by publisher Hoyoverse. In 2020, the free, anime-inspired open-world RPG drew a massive audience on consoles and PC for offering an enormous amount of gameplay without users having to pay a penny.

It’s held steady ever since, with development studio miHoYo continuing the Honkai franchise in the meantime, now boasting two massive MMO games on modern platforms. As part of Genshin’s huge growth, a TV show was revealed with a short concept trailer.

Ufotable, the outfit behind the legendary Demon Slayer screen adaptation as well as Fate/Zero and God Eater, is animating the series, dubbed a “long-term collaboration project” between the two studios. Since then, though, we’ve heard nothing.

There’s been no release window or animation updates, or even an official title. Of course, Ufotable has been busy putting together both Season 4 of Demon Slayer moving onto the Infinity Castle trilogy of films to round out Tanjiro’s battle against Muzan.

That just raises more questions about what’s happening. Has there been any progress? Or will it quietly fall by the wayside as the zeitgeist shifts away from Genshin Impact as a number one game?

“We never getting this sh*t. This was a commercial for the game lmfao,” reads one response to the two year anniversary on X/Twitter. “They took so long to make it that I hate Genshin now,” another says.

“And the Switch port was announced like 4 years ago, Hoyoverse can’t deliver, they can hype,” another adds.

There’s always a chance this is still being worked on, but with nothing to go on, people are starting to grow cynical. Spinoffs fall by the wayside sometimes, and we’ll just have to keep waiting to hear what the fate of this particular one is. Our upcoming anime list can tell you about releases that definitely are coming out.