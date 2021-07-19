One Piece cosplayer sprouts into perfect duplicate Devil Child Nico Robin

One Piece’s Nico Robin might be able to sprout duplicates of herself in the show, but CarryKey managed to bring the character to life in the real world with a spectacular cosplay.

It’s hard to find an anime that has stood the test of time better than One Piece. It premiered back in 1999 and has since aired more than 980 episodes, and its popularity is still going strong long into Season 20.

Nico Robin is one of the most popular characters in the show. Ever since she was first introduced as an antagonist, she became a popular choice among cosplayers, and it soared even higher after she joined the Straw Hat Pirates.

Despite being an archaeologist and a historian, she is a powerful member of the team. Her abilities are further enhanced by the Flower-Flower Fruit, which allows her to sprout replicas of her limbs and even her entire body.

Cosplayers are still showing her some love after all these years, but who could do her more justice than CarryKey. She recently blew up on the internet with an explosive take on Jinx from League of Legends. And now she’s done it again.

The costume she’s wearing, which mastercosplay555 created, captures all the vibrancy and detail in her flowery blue crop top and pink sarong.

Of course, she added her own twist with the hair, make-up, sunglasses, and handbag to pull it off perfectly.

View this post on Instagram

Her fans loved it so much, she followed it up with another set of photos where she photoshopped multiple arms to make it look like the Flower-Flower Fruit’s unique duplicate ability.

“How are you dealing with the heatwave? Personally, I would love to have many arms to use as many fans as possible,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

CarryKey hit the ball right out of the park with this piece, and it was well-received by fans and fellow cosplayers alike. If you’re interested in seeing more of her work, you can find a link to all of her accounts by clicking here.