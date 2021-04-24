Demon Slayer cosplayer stuns fans as beautiful Insect Pillar Shinobu Kocho - Dexerto

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train just released in US theatres, and to celebrate the occasion, versatile cosplayer ‘Tinaberry’ transformed herself into Insect Pillar Shinobu Kocho.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, a direct sequel to the first season of the anime television series, was released in Japan way back in October 2020. It follows the sequence of events that happen when Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train.

However, it only just released in the US, and fans are going wild at the thought of seeing their favorite anime on the big screen.

Tinaberry is one of those people, and although she’s already booked a ticket, she couldn’t help but cosplay her favorite character, Shinobu Kocho, while she waits.

Shinobu is one of the major supporting characters in the show and arguably the most popular one in the cosplay community. Fans can’t get enough of her grace, elegance, and incandescent beauty, closely resembling a butterfly.

Tinaberry re-created her look, complete with the purple Demon Slayer uniform, the iconic white robe with pink and turquoise patterns on the sleeves and edges, and the matching butterfly patterned socks.

She also matched the hairstyle and color and even tied it into a bun with a butterfly ornament. And of course, let’s not forget about the incredibly detailed Nichirin Blade, which is the final piece of the puzzle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tinaberry Cosplay 🍓✨ (@gg_tinaberry)

Tinaberry’s fans can’t get enough of her cosplay. They’ve described it as awesome, beautiful, and pretty and showed their support with hundreds of likes.

At the same time, it’s gotten everyone even more hyped for the movie, and those who haven’t seen it, or want to see it again on the big screen, certainly cannot wait.