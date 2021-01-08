 Demon Slayer cosplayer steals hearts as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji  - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer steals hearts as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji 

Published: 8/Jan/2021 20:50

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Demon Slayer's Mitsuri next to cosplayer.
Ufotable / Instagram: @bananya_cos, @kimminra

Share

Demon Slayer

A Demon Slayer cosplayer shared their incredible take on Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Pillar. It’s so good, it looks as though the character has really come to life.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down. In January, the series’ first film, Mugen Train, became the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the groundbreaking story by bringing one of its most popular characters, Mitsuri Kanroji, to life. The artist’s stunning transformation into the Love Pillar will steal fans’ hearts.

Screenshot of Mitsuri Love Pillar in Demon Slayer anime.
Ufotable / Crunchyroll
The pink-haired swordsmen is the Love Pillar in the 2019 anime.

Demon Slayer cosplayer’s epic Love Pillar take

In the story, the world’s strongest swordsmen belong to the Demon Slayer Corps. Its strongest warriors are called Pillars who are able to unleash incredible powers by controlling their breathing. One of those is the popular character Mitsuri Kanroji.

Cosplayer Danya ‘bananya_cos‘ Bananya made waves on social media after sharing her insanely accurate recreation of the anime heroine. Photographer ‘kimminra‘ captured the artist posing in the fierce warrior’s signature attire.

Danya perfectly mimicked Kanroji’s signature Demon Slayer corps outfit, which consists of a white open-chested blouse and a black uniform which sits on top of it. She also nailed her iconic twin ponytail pink hair with the help of a wig by ‘kokorushi.cosplay‘.

In another shot posted to her Instagram, Bananya faithfully recreated a scene from the show by wielding Mitsuri’s iconic katana. The cosplayer looks so much like the Love Pillar, it’s almost as if she has slashed her way out of the screen and into real life.

Demon Slayer originally made its manga debut in 2016, however it became an absolute cultural phenomena four years later after its anime adaptation by studio Ufotable. The series has continued to explode into popularity with Mugen Train dominating at the Japanese box office.

The pivotal movie bridges the gap between Season 1 and 2 of the anime, and will make its North American release sometime in 2021. Those looking to see what all the hype is about can catch all episodes on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Cosplay

Valorant actress turns into U.A cheerleader with awesome My Hero Academia cosplay

Published: 6/Jan/2021 5:15 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 5:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My hero academia cheerleader cosplay
Viz Media / Carolina Ravassa

Share

My Hero Academia

Carolina Ravassa, a talented voice actress from Valorant and Overwatch, expressed her love for My Hero Academia by turning into a full-fledged U.A High School cheerleader.

Carolina Ravassa is one of the most talented and beloved voice actresses in the video game industry. She is best known for voicing the roles of Sombra in Overwatch and Raze in Valorant.

However, her impressive list of talents doesn’t end there. Carolina is also a self-confessed salsa dancing addict, which comes as no surprise given her Hispanic roots. And apparently, she’s a phenomenal cosplayer too.

My hero academia cheerleader cosplay
Carolina Ravassa
Carolina Ravassa is a beloved figure in the Valorant and Overwatch communities.

Carolina is known for cosplaying some of her favorite characters from time to time. She’s dressed up as everything from Lara Croft to Wonder Woman. However, in one of her latest posts, she surprised her followers by dressing up as a U.A High School cheerleader from My Hero Academia.

“Thank you mjasmine.design for helping us out with [this] My Hero Academia cosplay!” she said. “Had fun being a terrible cheerleader.” Funnily enough, her moves don’t seem terrible at all. She even managed to do the splits!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carolina Ravassa (@ravassa)

Denki and Minoru trick some of the girls in Class 1-A into wearing the U.A High School cheerleader outfits in Episode 19. They were less than impressed, although they pulled them off well.

However, My Hero Academia fans adored the look of the orange, green, and white outfits, and it went on to become a popular choice among cosplayers. Carolina is one of those fans, and she looked absolutely stunning.

My hero academia cheerleader cosplay
Viz Media
My Hero Academia fans loved the U.A High School cheerleader outfits.

Carolina’s fans loved her cosplay and poured in with tens of thousands of likes to show their support. It even sparked a discussion about what Raze and Sombra would be like in the My Hero Academia universe, and what their quirks might be.

It’s always nice to see multi-talented people like Carolina spread their wings into other passions like cosplay. In fact, she’s trying to raise funds for a feature film about cosplay, which she’s producing and acting in. It’s called Morgan’s Mask, and you can support it here.