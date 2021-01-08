Demon Slayer cosplayer steals hearts as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji  - Dexerto

A Demon Slayer cosplayer shared their incredible take on Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Pillar. It’s so good, it looks as though the character has really come to life.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down. In January, the series’ first film, Mugen Train, became the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the groundbreaking story by bringing one of its most popular characters, Mitsuri Kanroji, to life. The artist’s stunning transformation into the Love Pillar will steal fans’ hearts.

Demon Slayer cosplayer’s epic Love Pillar take

In the story, the world’s strongest swordsmen belong to the Demon Slayer Corps. Its strongest warriors are called Pillars who are able to unleash incredible powers by controlling their breathing. One of those is the popular character Mitsuri Kanroji.

Cosplayer Danya ‘bananya_cos‘ Bananya made waves on social media after sharing her insanely accurate recreation of the anime heroine. Photographer ‘kimminra‘ captured the artist posing in the fierce warrior’s signature attire.

Danya perfectly mimicked Kanroji’s signature Demon Slayer corps outfit, which consists of a white open-chested blouse and a black uniform which sits on top of it. She also nailed her iconic twin ponytail pink hair with the help of a wig by ‘kokorushi.cosplay‘.

In another shot posted to her Instagram, Bananya faithfully recreated a scene from the show by wielding Mitsuri’s iconic katana. The cosplayer looks so much like the Love Pillar, it’s almost as if she has slashed her way out of the screen and into real life.

Demon Slayer originally made its manga debut in 2016, however it became an absolute cultural phenomena four years later after its anime adaptation by studio Ufotable. The series has continued to explode into popularity with Mugen Train dominating at the Japanese box office.

The pivotal movie bridges the gap between Season 1 and 2 of the anime, and will make its North American release sometime in 2021. Those looking to see what all the hype is about can catch all episodes on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.