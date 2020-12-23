 Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into cunning demon Doma - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into cunning demon Doma

Published: 23/Dec/2020 7:16

by Andrew Amos
Doma cosplay from Demon Slayer
Viz Media / Instagram: ygodm2

Share

Demon Slayer

If you’re an anime-only Demon Slayer fan, you probably haven’t heard much about Doma yet. However, in anticipation for Season 2, Japanese cosplayer Kuzuko is bringing the hype as the third-highest ranking member of the Twelve Kizuki and playing the villain perfectly.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer manga and anime.

For every good story, there’s the heroes and the villains. In Demon Slayer, that’s the Demon Slayer Corps ⁠— looking to protect humanity ⁠— and the Twelve Kizuki threatening to kill them all.

There’s hardly a more powerful demon in the franchise than the nonchalant Doma. Holding the position of Upper Rank Two within the Twelve Kizuki, his powers are something to behold.

Having transformed into a demon a century before the show was set, Doma’s two-faced personality has led many people to their peril. He brings in many loyal followers to his cult, before devouring them mercilessly, all while fending off the Demon Slayers looking to take him down.

It’s a lot to take in a cosplay, especially given his character design is stunning. However, Japanese cosplayer ‘Kuzuko’ has managed to do just that.

They’ve managed to portray the elegant Demon perfectly, with a very intricate robe ⁠— more so than Doma actually wears in the manga. They also recreated Doma’s gold-plated fans, one of the many tools in his arsenal.

Kuzuko topped it all off with a perfectly manicured wig ⁠— golden blond, just as it’s described in the manga ⁠— and his hat. The only thing that’s missing is Doma’s spectacular rainbow colored eyes, but that’d be almost impossible to pull off in reality.

They even pose with one of Shinobu’s butterflies in the photoshoot ⁠— we’ll let you connect the dots from there.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 巴くずこ (@ygodm2)

We haven’t quite had the chance to see Doma’s adaptation into the anime yet ⁠— that’s coming in the upcoming Season 2, which is likely to drop sometime in 2021, although no date has been locked in yet. However, when he does, you can expect him to look just like Kuzuko’s cosplay.

Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer paralyzes fans as dazzling Ty Lee

Published: 22/Dec/2020 7:18

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar The Last Airbender Ty Lee Cosplay
MilkyPuff / Nickelodeon

Share

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Ty Lee is one of the most likable ‘villains’ in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and she’s a popular choice among cosplayers as well. MilkyPuff, who also happens to be a Twitch partnered streamer, dressed up as her and looked like the real deal.

Avatar: The Last Airbender blurred the lines between some heroes and villains, and that’s what happened with Ty Lee. The series introduced her as one of Princess Azula’s friends and right-hand girls.

However, fans were instantly drawn to her bubbly and likable personality, which was a stark contrast to Azula’s ruthlessness and Mai’s apathy. Plus, she’s a talented and acrobatic martial-artists and a chi-blocking master.

Ty Lee quickly became a fan-favorite character despite being a ‘villain,’ and it’s easy to understand why. Her kind nature and charming demeanor never fade throughout the series. It even drives her to make a crucial decision that impacts the story.

Avatar The Last Airbender Ty Lee Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Ty Lee is friendly and bubbly, but she’s an expert martial-artist too.

A cosplayer and streamer named MilkyPuff put an incredible Ty Lee piece together for her fans. She did it live on stream, and it was an excellent way to show her fans the ins and outs of cosplay.

“We did this cosplay on stream!” she said. “My braid kept falling off my head when I was taking these photos.” Fortunately, she managed to keep it together for the final shot, and her cosplay looked perfect.

Ty Lee’s outfit is simple enough to pull off. Unlike other characters from the Fire Nation, she wears pink acrobatic clothes with multiple layers and shades of red. It also leaves her stomach exposed and flares off at the shoulders.

Still, MilkyPuff did an excellent job and re-created it to a tee. She even nailed the hair, ponytail, and the overall vibe and expression. Her fans loved it and couldn’t stop praising her for how incredible she looked.

If you want to see more of MilkyPuff’s content, don’t forget to tune in to her Twitch channel. She’s cosplayed everything from Teen Titan’s Raven to Chel from Disney’s El Dorado live on stream, and plenty of others will follow.