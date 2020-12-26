Logo
Cosplay

Death Note cosplayer goes viral on TikTok as the perfect L Lawliet

Published: 26/Dec/2020 16:27

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer cospoxia next to L from Death Note
Instagram: cospoxia / Madhouse

Share

Death Note

An incredibly talented cosplayer has flexed their costume skills on both TikTok and Instagram with their real-life recreation of L from the anime Death Note, securing hundreds of thousands of likes on TikTok alone.

Death Note was a hugely popular anime when it originally ran from 2006 to 2007, but to this day remains an entertaining show for new and old audiences alike thanks to its fascinating cast of characters and gripping plot.

The show follows the story of a young man named Light Yagami who finds a notebook that allows him to kill people simply by writing their names, aiming to rid the world of all evil with his new found powers.

Three Death Note characters in promo shot

L is a detective who is just as smart as Light, and it becomes his sole mission to put a stop to the reign of terror carried out by the mysterious ‘Kira.’

L’s unique habits and incredible mind have made him a hugely popular character among fans, and many have taken up the challenge of trying to cosplay the intriguing detective, including cospoxia.

Cospoxia perfectly recreates L

Cospoxia has L’s signature ruffled black hair, a chunk of hair falling between the eyes just like the character, and hair flicking out at all angles, mimicking the anime art style perfectly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ann (@cospoxia)

A reflection can be seen in their eyes giving the steel iris a dramatic edge, with subtle makeup highlighting L’s features and adding to the overall effect.

Paired with a simple white tee, handcuffs, and a teacup, cospoxia looks remarkably similar to the original character. This cosplayer also showed off their version of L in action in a series of TikToks.

Cospoxia can be seen stacking up cubes of sugar alongside popular TikTok sound Girls in the Hood by Megan Thee Stallion, and the resemblance was absolutely uncanny, pinpointing L’s mannerisms exactly.

@cospoxia.fever

Thank you for 100K what 😳👀 #lcosplay #deathnote #llawliet #ldeathnote #ldeathnotecosplay #lightyagami #misaamane

♬ son original – editor

The cosplay definitely proved to be a popular one among fans, as Cospoxia’s most popular L video received over 280,000 likes, with a few of their other videos racking up a fair amount of views too.

This cosplayer’s real-life take on fan-favorite character L has turned out amazingly well, as proven by the warm reception from fans of the show.

Overwatch

Overwatch cosplayer turns out the lights as amazing Sombra

Published: 24/Dec/2020 12:48

by Lauren Bergin
Dzikan Sombra Cosplay Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment, Instagram: Dzikan

Share

Sombra

One of Overwatch’s most iconic anti-heroes is Sombra, the Mexican computer genius. Cosplayer Dzikan has pulled out a Sombra cosplay that will hack your brain. 

Sombra is one of Overwatch’s most popular villains. With cinematic shorts dedicated to her exploits, and fans all over the world trying to recreate her in CD Projekt Red’s popular title Cyberpunk 2077, Sombra weaves her way into pretty much every game in the same way she does virtual databases.

A recent glitch on the newest Deathmatch map Kanezaka lets players utilise Sombra to her full potential and use her translocators to take a quick trip to Hanamura. It’s brought her back into the limelight after she’s dropped out of the meta a little.

One cosplayer, however, has brought the Mexican rebel into real life, and it’s safe to say looks like she’s ready to hack the planet.

Blizzard Entertainment
Sombra is one of Overwatch’s favourite anti-heroes.

Cosplayer creates jaw dropping Sombra

A recent post from cosplayer u/MaoDzikan (Dzikan) on the Overwatch subreddit has garnered an insane 1.1k upvotes in less than 24 hours.

In a beautifully crafted image, she is framed by a background that could come straight out of a synth wave 80s video. The blue and purple hues work in tandem with Sombra’s iconic violet outfit to truly make it stand out.

The cosplay itself is equally as spectacular. With Dzikan’s hair literally the embodiment of the Talon Agent’s, as well as the futuristic outfit decked out in everything from her iconic SMG to the claw-like gloves that we see initiating hacks, there’s no doubt that this rendition of Sombra is practically flawless.

There’s one final detail, Dzikan’s positioning mirrors one of Sombra’s iconic Victory Poses, as well as one of her emotes.

Iniciando el hackeo! [Sombra cosplay photoshoot by Dzikan] from r/Overwatch

Fans react

It comes as no surprise that this cosplay has received a wealth of positive feedback. One Reddit user referred to the picture as “a great example of combining cosplay and photography.”

A second responder makes reference to that iconic hairstyle, noting that “the hair looks amazing. They got it to stand up as it does in the game. That’s quite a feat.”

This is a cosplay that Sombra herself would be proud of. You can almost imagine Dzikan and the iconic hacker chilling together while eating tostadas on a late night hacking session. This image really demonstrates the amount of artistry required to create the perfect cosplay, and we can’t wait to see what else Dzikan has in store!

 