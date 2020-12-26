Death Note cosplayer goes viral on TikTok as the perfect L Lawliet

An incredibly talented cosplayer has flexed their costume skills on both TikTok and Instagram with their real-life recreation of L from the anime Death Note, securing hundreds of thousands of likes on TikTok alone.

Death Note was a hugely popular anime when it originally ran from 2006 to 2007, but to this day remains an entertaining show for new and old audiences alike thanks to its fascinating cast of characters and gripping plot.

The show follows the story of a young man named Light Yagami who finds a notebook that allows him to kill people simply by writing their names, aiming to rid the world of all evil with his new found powers.

L is a detective who is just as smart as Light, and it becomes his sole mission to put a stop to the reign of terror carried out by the mysterious ‘Kira.’

L’s unique habits and incredible mind have made him a hugely popular character among fans, and many have taken up the challenge of trying to cosplay the intriguing detective, including cospoxia.

Cospoxia perfectly recreates L

Cospoxia has L’s signature ruffled black hair, a chunk of hair falling between the eyes just like the character, and hair flicking out at all angles, mimicking the anime art style perfectly.

A reflection can be seen in their eyes giving the steel iris a dramatic edge, with subtle makeup highlighting L’s features and adding to the overall effect.

Paired with a simple white tee, handcuffs, and a teacup, cospoxia looks remarkably similar to the original character. This cosplayer also showed off their version of L in action in a series of TikToks.

Cospoxia can be seen stacking up cubes of sugar alongside popular TikTok sound Girls in the Hood by Megan Thee Stallion, and the resemblance was absolutely uncanny, pinpointing L’s mannerisms exactly.

The cosplay definitely proved to be a popular one among fans, as Cospoxia’s most popular L video received over 280,000 likes, with a few of their other videos racking up a fair amount of views too.

This cosplayer’s real-life take on fan-favorite character L has turned out amazingly well, as proven by the warm reception from fans of the show.