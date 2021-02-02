 Death Note cosplayer becomes the second Kira as flawless Misa Amane - Dexerto
Death Note cosplayer becomes the second Kira as flawless Misa Amane

Published: 2/Feb/2021 22:22

by Michael Gwilliam
Madhouse/Instagram/thanatos_arts_official

Death Note

Death Note is one of the most popular anime of all and now one cosplayer is celebrating its legacy by perfectly recreating the look and pose of the character Misa Amane.

Misa is an integral part of the Death Note series as she is the second human we see use a notebook to kill people and ultimately help Light Yagami on his mission to create a new world.

What makes her even stand out, even more, is the fact she is a famous model and actress within the show’s universe, which makes sense given her ridiculously expensive outfits.

Misa’s modeling career is even showcased in some of the manga’s artwork, such as her iconic pose in which she holds the notebook in her right hand while dressed in black with shiny boots, fishnets and collar.

Cosplayer ThanatosArts was able to perfectly recreate this pose in a picture uploaded to her Instagram account on February 1.

Everything from her blonde locks to her dress and bright red fingernails match the Misa from the official art.

“We managed to recreate the official artwork here as far as it is possible for a human body,” she said.

It’s definitely one of the best variants of Misa we have seen and more than worthy of being the second Kira. Plus, this isn’t the first time the cosplayer has dressed up as the charismatic anti-hero.

In another photo where she’s supposed to be “on a date with Light” we can see how the cosplayer did a good job incorporating the Shinigami Eyes to the ensemble.

In the series, those who possess a Death Note can trade half of their remaining lifespan in order to see the names of people above their heads. This is what makes Misa even more deadly than Light, although she may lack his overwhelming intelligence.

Another photo has ThanatosArts writing in the Death Note while posing for the camera. Needless to say, we hope she isn’t writing our names in there!

We can’t wait to see what other amazing works she can cook up in the future or if she has any more Death Note ideas up her sleeve.

Overwatch cosplayer’s Plague Doctor Mercy outfit would make a perfect skin

Published: 2/Feb/2021 0:12

by Michael Gwilliam
Plague Doctor Mercy
Blizzard/Amazon

Mercy

An Overwatch cosplayer has crafted a totally unique take Mercy, transforming the support hero into a plague doctor and the result is fantastic.

The hero Mercy is one of the most popular in all of Overwatch. Thanks to her high amounts of healing, damage boosting and powerful Resurrection ability, she can easily carry games.

However, most of the character’s skins tend to keep her theme quite light, maintaining the theme of her being a guardian angel. That all changes, however, thanks to a great new approach to the hero by Katerpiller Kosplay.

The image of a Plague doctor is pretty iconic. With the bird-like mask and dark cloak, the image conjures up more feelings of dread than hospitality. However, in recent years, thanks to the advent of goth culture, the plague doctor look has become a bit more mainstream.

As such, Katerpiller Kosplay decided to try her luck at transforming Mercy into the 17th century physician.

Dressed in black with the mask equipped, the cosplay completely flips the script on what is normally a kind-hearted hero.

Taking to Instagram, the cosplayer wrote, “Cosplay has honestly been my way of keeping any hope through these dark times. Thank you all for keeping me going.”

With everything going on in the world, it’s nice to see that the activity has had its benefits for the cosplayer.

“That’s why I created Plague Doctor Mercy to give people hope during this time,” she added.

It would definitely be nice to see Blizzard turn this skin idea into a reality. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem likely with such short notice. The Chinese New Year event is scheduled for February 4, but there’s always a chance something could happen in time for the Overwatch Anniversary or Halloween events later on in the year.

Mercy isn’t the first Overwatch cosplay she’s pulled off either. In the past, she’s dressed as Mei, Junkrat and even McCree. We can’t wait to see what other original ideas she can cook up in the future.