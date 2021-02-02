Death Note cosplayer becomes the second Kira as flawless Misa Amane - Dexerto

Death Note is one of the most popular anime of all and now one cosplayer is celebrating its legacy by perfectly recreating the look and pose of the character Misa Amane.

Misa is an integral part of the Death Note series as she is the second human we see use a notebook to kill people and ultimately help Light Yagami on his mission to create a new world.

What makes her even stand out, even more, is the fact she is a famous model and actress within the show’s universe, which makes sense given her ridiculously expensive outfits.

Misa’s modeling career is even showcased in some of the manga’s artwork, such as her iconic pose in which she holds the notebook in her right hand while dressed in black with shiny boots, fishnets and collar.

Cosplayer ThanatosArts was able to perfectly recreate this pose in a picture uploaded to her Instagram account on February 1.

Everything from her blonde locks to her dress and bright red fingernails match the Misa from the official art.

“We managed to recreate the official artwork here as far as it is possible for a human body,” she said.

It’s definitely one of the best variants of Misa we have seen and more than worthy of being the second Kira. Plus, this isn’t the first time the cosplayer has dressed up as the charismatic anti-hero.

In another photo where she’s supposed to be “on a date with Light” we can see how the cosplayer did a good job incorporating the Shinigami Eyes to the ensemble.

In the series, those who possess a Death Note can trade half of their remaining lifespan in order to see the names of people above their heads. This is what makes Misa even more deadly than Light, although she may lack his overwhelming intelligence.

Another photo has ThanatosArts writing in the Death Note while posing for the camera. Needless to say, we hope she isn’t writing our names in there!

We can’t wait to see what other amazing works she can cook up in the future or if she has any more Death Note ideas up her sleeve.