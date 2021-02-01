My Hero Academia cosplayer goes viral on TikTok with incredible Toga transformation - Dexerto

Popular cosplayer ‘f.ukuro’ has gone viral on TikTok for the stunning transformation videos that show her turn into My Hero Academia antagonist Himiko Toga in a split second, getting the character’s look and mannerisms down perfectly.

While TikTok has a huge variety of communities that have churned out countless stars and trends, one group that has always had a substantial presence on the app is the cosplayers.

The video format offers them a huge range of scope in terms of what kind of content they can produce utilizing costume, and some of the app’s most popular trends and songs have actually originated from the cosplay community.

My Hero Academia is a hugely popular anime, and that is reflected over on TikTok where people recreate their favorite characters from the show, who each have their own ‘Quirks.’

Himiko Toga is one of the show’s primary antagonists, and while her schoolgirl outfit may make her seem innocent from afar, the bloodthirsty character is quite the opposite.

However, she still remains a hugely popular character among fans of the show, and more specifically the cosplay community, who regularly attempt to recreate Toga’s iconic look.

One such cosplayer was f.ukuro, a cosplayer on the rise who has over 3.8 million followers on TikTok, and has seen a huge amount of growth recently both there and on her Instagram where people are obsessed with her remarkably accurate cosplays, and fun TikToks.

In this viral TikTok, f.ukuro started off in her regular clothes, mouthing along to the song Hayloft by Mother Mother. When the song dropped, the made an amazingly smooth transition into Toga, and the difference was insane.

@f.ukuro More of a full body view of Toga’s kit 👀✨ ♬ Hayloft – Mother Mother

F.ukuro had the school uniform look down perfectly, with the cream cardigan, red ribbon, and navy blue skirt mimicking the original exactly. On top, she wore Toga’s heavy-duty weaponry which adds that element of danger to the look, combined with the holsters slung around her waist.

Her hair matches Toga’s voluminous blonde space buns, which is a great combination with her flawless makeup.

This cosplayer’s mannerisms captured Toga’s energy perfectly, and combined with the excellent song choices made for videos you want to watch on repeat.

TikTok users seemed to agree, with the videos at over a million likes combined, showing just how much people loved f.ukuro’s awesome recreation of Himiko Toga.