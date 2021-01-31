Apex Legends cosplayer bamboozles fans with female Mirage outfit

An Apex Legends cosplayer has blown fans of the game away with a stunning female twist on Mirage, putting together every detail for a perfect cosplay.

The range of characters in Apex Legends means there’s something for everyone, whether you’re drawn to someone in particular for their abilities, their appearance, or their personality.

The Legends’ unique and varied looks also mean that cosplayers have plenty of inspiration when it comes to wanting to recreate characters from the game for themselves, and always get creative with ways to look just like the original.

Elliot Witt or ‘Mirage’ as he’s known, has a combat-style outfit mixed with vibrant yellows, on his default skin, proving to be great inspiration for those who want to recreate a look from the game.

But cosplayer Sarenji took it to the next level by putting a feminine twist on Mirage’s looks, but still somehow managing to keep in with the finer details of the original character. Sarenji has cosplayed multiple other Apex characters in the past, including Crypto and Loba, and she’s done a fantastic job every time.

The quilted yellow material is overlayed with a black vest that has straps crossing over the shoulder, giving it that perfect combat feel, and the light and dark green scarf matches almost perfectly, and ties in with the rest of the outfit.

Her brown hair falls in a short curly bob, atop which sits some large goggles with deep red lenses. This red makes her matching eyeshadow pop, along with the remarkably realistic-looking scars across her face and eyebrow.

The look as a whole is fantastic, and those small details make it even better. Fans definitely agreed, saying, “that is really well done, even the scars are right,” “I absolutely love how you included his eyebrow scar. Great attention to detail!” and “So good! I wish I had talent like this.”

The brilliant cosplay was a unique take on the Holographic Trickster, and Sarenji’s hard work definitely paid off, with people loving the stunning recreation.