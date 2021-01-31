Logo
Apex Legends cosplayer bamboozles fans with female Mirage outfit

Published: 31/Jan/2021 18:20

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer Sarenji next to Mirage from Apex Legends
Instagram: _Sarenji_ / Respawn Entertainment

Mirage

An Apex Legends cosplayer has blown fans of the game away with a stunning female twist on Mirage, putting together every detail for a perfect cosplay.

The range of characters in Apex Legends means there’s something for everyone, whether you’re drawn to someone in particular for their abilities, their appearance, or their personality.

The Legends’ unique and varied looks also mean that cosplayers have plenty of inspiration when it comes to wanting to recreate characters from the game for themselves, and always get creative with ways to look just like the original.

Elliot Witt or ‘Mirage’ as he’s known, has a combat-style outfit mixed with vibrant yellows, on his default skin, proving to be great inspiration for those who want to recreate a look from the game.

Mirage from Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Mirage is also known as the Holographic Trickster.

But cosplayer Sarenji took it to the next level by putting a feminine twist on Mirage’s looks, but still somehow managing to keep in with the finer details of the original character. Sarenji has cosplayed multiple other Apex characters in the past, including Crypto and Loba, and she’s done a fantastic job every time.

The quilted yellow material is overlayed with a black vest that has straps crossing over the shoulder, giving it that perfect combat feel, and the light and dark green scarf matches almost perfectly, and ties in with the rest of the outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Legal Waifu✨ (@_sarenji_)

Her brown hair falls in a short curly bob, atop which sits some large goggles with deep red lenses. This red makes her matching eyeshadow pop, along with the remarkably realistic-looking scars across her face and eyebrow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Legal Waifu✨ (@_sarenji_)

The look as a whole is fantastic, and those small details make it even better. Fans definitely agreed, saying, “that is really well done, even the scars are right,” “I absolutely love how you included his eyebrow scar. Great attention to detail!” and “So good! I wish I had talent like this.”

The brilliant cosplay was a unique take on the Holographic Trickster, and Sarenji’s hard work definitely paid off, with people loving the stunning recreation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer catches fire as Princess Azula

Published: 31/Jan/2021 6:54

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Azula
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @anika_milena

Avatar: The Last Airbender

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer is catching fire on social media after posting some imposing pictures of her shooting red and blue flames as Princess Azula. 

Princess Azula is a constant thorn in the side for the main characters in Avatar. For most of the series, she is hellbent on catching Aang and eventually her brother, Zuko.

However, beneath her exterior as a talented fire-bending prodigy, she has deep-seated mental health issues that trace back to a difficult childhood. In time, her struggles shaped her into a sadistic, manipulative, and power-hungry person. 

Still, despite her negative qualities and the fact she’s one of the main antagonists in the show, Princess Azula is a popular choice in the cosplay community. It’s probably because she’s such an interesting and complex character.

Nickelodeon / Netflix
The wicked fire-bender is one of the lead villains in A:TLA.

A talented cosplayer named Anika Erbe has started an inferno on social media after she transformed into a frighteningly accurate version of Princess Azula. “Well, what choice do I have? Trust is for fools!” she said, in reference to a quote. “Fear is the only reliable way. Even you fear me.”

“The lovely @holetoanotheruniverse was so nice to edit this photo for me, and she did such a great job!” she added. “This will forever be one of my favorite cosplays. Original design by @hannah_alexander_artwork.

The costume designed and created by Hannah Alexander is a little different from the standard one. It is comprised of the same red, black, and gold armor and boots. However, the embroidery has more extravagance and elegance. Plus, Anika wears it well and brings it to life with her charm.

Anika submitted another picture into a cosplay contest. It shows her bending flames in front of some incredible architecture. Unfortunately, she didn’t win. But she did manage to place in the top-ten, which is impressive.

“Here is the Azula picture I submitted for the cosplay contest,” she wrote. “I got seventh place with it. II originally wanted to go with the blue version, but the flames looked so unnatural that I decided against it. Which picture is your favorite?

Not everyone likes Princess Azula as a character, which is understandable. However, there’s no denying that seeing her brought to life in such incredible detail is fantastic. It’s something that all fans of the show can appreciate.

Anika’s cosplay is still fresh on the scene. However, it has been universally praised and is racking up plenty of likes, and she deserves it.