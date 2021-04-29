Darling in the Franxx cosplayer becomes Zero Two in epic TikTok - Dexerto

A cosplayer made waves online after sharing their transformation into Darling in the Franxx protagonist Zero Two. The talented artist brought the anime heroine to life in an incredible TikTok.

A joint project between CloverWorks and Studio Trigger, Darling in the Franxx quickly became the breakout anime show of 2018. Viewers around the world connected with its thrilling romance and sci-fi story elements.

Prolific cosplayer Sandy ‘sandykuroneko‘ celebrated the show by depicting its most popular character Zero Two with an insanely accurate costume. The artist’s epic video recreation gave fans of the series a glimpse at what the heroine would look like in real life.

Zero Two brought to life with TikTok cosplay

Darling in the Franxx centers around the intense relationship between main protagonist Hiro and Zero Two. The duo are tasked with connecting together in order to pilot a mech which they use to defend humanity against creatures called Klaxosaurs.

Cosplayer sandykuroneko brought the pink-haired heroine to life on social media with a series of photos. The skilled artist mirrored the character’s iconic pose from the show while wearing a re-creation of her signature red and white bodysuit.

In the April 21 tweet, Sandy showed off how accurate her true-to-life take on Zero Two is by faithfully depicting her flowing pink hair, including her short bangs that hang above her eyes . In the story, the character is half-klaxosaur, which the cosplay star also portrayed with prop red horns that pierce her white headband.

Impressively. sandykuroneko didn’t stop there and filmed herself portraying the character in a TikTok. In the clip, the artist acts out some of the heroine’s most popular lines from the anime before cleverly mixing it with a dance.

Despite only having debuted in 2018, Darling in the Franxx has already become one of the most popular modern animes of the last decade. Its fierce lead, Zero Two, has become an absolute icon and is a favorite in the cosplay community.

While the show has grown a massive following, so far there has been no word officially if it will ever get a second season, although it’s safe to say many want it. Those interested in seeing what all the hype is about can catch the entirety of season one on Crunchyroll and Funimation.