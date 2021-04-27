 Demon Slayer cosplayer celebrates Mugen Train as fiery Kyojuro Rengoku - Dexerto
Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer celebrates Mugen Train as fiery Kyojuro Rengoku

Published: 27/Apr/2021 22:23

by Brent Koepp
Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer anime next to cosplayer
Ufotable / Twitter: @lenachecosplay, Elena Vesania

A talented Demon Slayer cosplayer celebrated the release of Mugen Train by transforming into the film’s main protagonist, Kyojuro Rengoku. Their perfect recreation of the Flame Pillar will leave fans of the anime feeling the heat.

Making its groundbreaking anime debut in 2019, Demon Slayer quickly exploded into an absolute cultural phenomena. Its popularity has become so meteoric that its first theatrical film, Mugen Train, is already the highest-grossing release of all time in Japan.

To celebrate the movie’s release in the rest of the world, a talented cosplayer shared their scorching true-to-life take on beloved character Kyojuro Rengoku. They look so much like the hero, it’s almost as if the Flame Pillar himself has burned his way out of the screen.

Rengoku in Demon Slayer film Mugen Train
Ufotable / Crunchyroll
Demon Slayer’s chart-topping film Mugen Train made its North American debut in April 2021.

Demon Slayer cosplayer becomes Mugen Train’s Rengoku

While the anime mainly centers on the Kamado siblings, the brother sister duo join the Demon Slayer Corps at the end of Season 1. In the film Mugen Train, the protagonists continue their journey by meeting up with Flame Pillar Kyojuro Rengoku while riding the Infinity Train.

Cosplayer Lena Che ‘lenachecosplay‘ brought the hero to life in a series of stunning photos posted on Twitter. The Russia-based artist perfectly recreated the character’s iconic look, including his feathered golden hair. They even captured his orange-dyed bangs which looks like wild embers flickering in the wind.

Photographer Elena Vesania captured Lena as they posed with the Flame Pillar’s signature white hilted katana. Mirroring his pose from a Mugen Train scene, the artist grips the prop weapon as flames drip down the sides of the sword.

The cosplayer gave viewers a second look at the insanely detailed costume, this time posing in front a striking full moon. The artist depicted the Flame Pillar’s battle stance from the anime, holding the weapon over their shoulders with fire surrounding the blade.

Demon Slayer was originally a manga from creator Koyoharu Gotouge. The 2016 series exploded into a worldwide phenomena after being adapted into an anime by Studio Ufotable. Its feature-length film, Mugen Train, will bridge the gap between Season 1 and 2.

For everything you need to know about the chart-topping movie, check out our guide here. Those waiting to watch it at home can stream or buy the release digitally starting in June.

