Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 romance updates have players falling for their partners all over again 

Cyberpunk 2077 players applauded the addition of more romantic interactions with Panam, loving the character more than ever before.

Cyberpunk 2077 has continued to be at the top of the open-world gaming scene despite its shaky release, with CD Projekt RED releasing a constant slew of updates that have players coming back to the game over and over again.

One feature players loved about Cyberpunk 2077 much like the popular rival game Baldur’s Gate 3 was the opportunity to have romantic interactions and dialogue with some of the other characters in the game.

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt RED released the Cyberpunk 2.1 update building upon the success of Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 update, and players have now found new romantic interactions that have surprised them and made them love the game even more.

Article continues after ad

Cyberpunk 2077 players love new Panam interactions

One player found the new interaction as Panam sneaked up on V, and shared it with the rest of the community who also loved CD Projekt RED’s new addition to the game: “Panam’s new interactions are adorable.“

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Players have been overjoyed with this new romance update and this cute Panam scene, feeling the new interactions made a meaningful difference to the experience with her character.

“I’m actually so happy with this romance update. Yeah, there’s no new dialogue but us on console had like nothing to do with Panam before this update after we completed her quests besides finishing the game,” one player said.

Article continues after ad

The community loved the update so much that they expressed their hope that with Cyberpunks’ continued success new updates similar to this one will continue to be added: “I’m hoping with the recent award for the game. They keep updating it and give us more of this.”

Article continues after ad

This update arrived shortly after the widely-loved “Phantom Liberty DLC,” which gained praise for its wealth of new combat, improved AI, and a brand-new story.