Pokemon cosplayer takes on Galar League as Sword & Shield protagonist - Dexerto

Pokemon cosplayer takes on Galar League as Sword & Shield protagonist

Published: 17/Nov/2020 23:09

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after becoming the real-life version of Sword & Shield’s female protagonist, Gloria.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The RPG introduced players to the Galar region – which was largely inspired by famous locations in the U.K.

To celebrate the popular Nintendo Switch title, a talented cosplayer brought the game’s protagonist Trainer to life with their incredibly accurate costume. The artist’s adorable take on the heroine will capture fans’ hearts.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield protagonist trainer Gloria on the Nintendo Switch.
Gloria is one of the default protagonists in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Sword & Shield protagonist

In Sword & Shield, players are given the option to choose either a male or female protagonist. The latter is called Gloria by default, although Trainers will no doubt customize their character’s name to their heart’s content.

Cosplayer ‘elle_pastelle’ went viral on Instagram after bringing the beloved heroine to life with her re-creation. Photographer ‘pastelle_images’ captured the artist adorably hoisting her Pokeball in the air.

The gorgeous outdoor backdrop used in the photo could easily be mistaken for a location in Galar, as Elle excitedly looks ready to begin her quest to become the region’s next champion.

 

The cosplayer nailed the character’s Scottish-influenced style, perfectly mirroring her gray wool stitched hoodie and her iconic green Tam O’ Shanter cap. In another photo posted to social media, Elle poses as the Trainer readying for battle. 

 

Sword & Shield celebrated its first anniversary on November 15. Despite only releasing a year ago, the Nintendo Switch release has quickly become the third highest-grossing title in the Pokemon franchise. Proof that the series has never been more popular.

In November, fans of the game were able to dive into the RPG all over again with the debut of The Crown Tundra DLC on October 22. The add-on brought a handful of popular Legendaries to the Galar region and introduced the new Dynamax Adventures Mode.

Dragon Ball Z cosplayer stuns fans with incredible Bulma transformation

Published: 17/Nov/2020 17:54

by Michael Gwilliam
Bulma Dragon Ball Z cosplay
Dragon Ball Z

A Dragon Ball cosplayer captured the spirit of the original chapter 4 manga cover featuring Bulma with a brilliant outfit.

Throughout the series, the character of Bulma has changed drastically going from the somewhat edgy-looking teen early on to a respectable scientist by the time we reach Z and eventually Vegeta’s wife.

However, one of her most classic looks comes in the form of the cover art for manga chapter 4/Volume 10 with her wild rider attire and stunning gun-wielding pose.

Cosplayer Jessica Heeren managed to nail the iconic look and took to Reddit to show off the outfit and got a lot of compliments from fans of Dragon Ball.

“That looks great! I love your attention to detail, and how bright and happy it came out! really carries the energy of the series and character,” one user noted.

As you can see, the cosplay was able to completely recreate everything from the manga. Her right pant leg is completely bare, exposed instead with a bandaged kneecap. The gloves are mixed and matched with one longer than the other.

Even the hair, which is often times very difficult to get just right, amazed some users on Reddit.

“Nice job on the hair, I always find that people mess up the color but it looks really natural and not out of place here,” one fan remarked.

“Thank you. It was a higher quality lace front wig, which I had cut professionally by a hairdresser. Then styled it myself. I am always very picky on getting the right wigs,” Heeren replied.

According to the cosplayer, when ended up scouring eBay for nights on end searching for the exact wig for this particular outfit.

The Dragon Ball series has been going on since the 1980s and has no sign of stopping any time soon with the Super manga. Hopefully, the series can continue to change up Bulma’s look so Jessica Heeren can keep banging out these amazing cosplays.