Pokemon cosplayer takes on Galar League as Sword & Shield protagonist - Dexerto

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after becoming the real-life version of Sword & Shield’s female protagonist, Gloria.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The RPG introduced players to the Galar region – which was largely inspired by famous locations in the U.K.

To celebrate the popular Nintendo Switch title, a talented cosplayer brought the game’s protagonist Trainer to life with their incredibly accurate costume. The artist’s adorable take on the heroine will capture fans’ hearts.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Sword & Shield protagonist

In Sword & Shield, players are given the option to choose either a male or female protagonist. The latter is called Gloria by default, although Trainers will no doubt customize their character’s name to their heart’s content.

Cosplayer ‘elle_pastelle’ went viral on Instagram after bringing the beloved heroine to life with her re-creation. Photographer ‘pastelle_images’ captured the artist adorably hoisting her Pokeball in the air.

The gorgeous outdoor backdrop used in the photo could easily be mistaken for a location in Galar, as Elle excitedly looks ready to begin her quest to become the region’s next champion.

The cosplayer nailed the character’s Scottish-influenced style, perfectly mirroring her gray wool stitched hoodie and her iconic green Tam O’ Shanter cap. In another photo posted to social media, Elle poses as the Trainer readying for battle.

Sword & Shield celebrated its first anniversary on November 15. Despite only releasing a year ago, the Nintendo Switch release has quickly become the third highest-grossing title in the Pokemon franchise. Proof that the series has never been more popular.

In November, fans of the game were able to dive into the RPG all over again with the debut of The Crown Tundra DLC on October 22. The add-on brought a handful of popular Legendaries to the Galar region and introduced the new Dynamax Adventures Mode.