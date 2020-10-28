Bleach cosplayer transforms into exotic Arrancar warrior Nelliel Tu - Dexerto

Bleach cosplays are all the rage these days, especially with the anime picking up where it left once again, but one cosplayer has generated a lot of buzz on social media with a fierce but adorable Nelliel Tu cosplay.

Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck, better known as Nel, is one of the more eccentric characters in bleach. She’s first introduced as an adorable but quirky Arrancar child with hazel eyes and green hair.

Initially, she believes Soul Reapers are evil and the sworn-enemies of her kind. However, she quickly becomes attached to Ichigo Kurosaki and follows him around in his quest to find Las Noches.

Eventually, she returns to her true adult form with a curvaceous figure and long waving hair. It was a surprise that many fans didn’t expect. It made her more cool, calm, collected, and intelligent, and also made her immensely more powerful.

However, in spite of all that, she still retained her child-like affection and innocence. The unexpected transformation into an adult made her one of the most interesting characters on the show.

A cosplayer named Julianne Darlen has taken her adoration of Nelliel Tu to the next level. She rocked an amazing outfit that captured the moment Nelliel Tu transforms from a child into an adult.

The green robe she was wearing tore and contoured to her shapely complexion. Her hair green grows longer as well, although the half a skull on her head remains in-tact. Julianne Darlen re-created it to perfection.

The level of detail in the skull is incredible. It’s almost an exact match to the one in the show. The shape and eyes are spot on and it even has the same fracture. But let’s not forget about the shades of green in her hair and in the outfit, which couldn’t be more perfect either.

The red make-up smeared across her face was a nice touch as well. It looks exactly like Nelliel Tu’s trademark scar.

Julianne Darlen hasn’t missed a thing in this cosplay. She even included a second shot with a different expression, showcasing Nelliel Tu’s conflicting innocence and strength.

All in all, it was an incredible piece. It’s already drawn a lot of attention on social media, and it’s bound to gain even more as time goes on.