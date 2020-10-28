 Bleach cosplayer transforms into exotic Arrancar warrior Nelliel Tu - Dexerto
Bleach cosplayer transforms into exotic Arrancar warrior Nelliel Tu

Published: 28/Oct/2020 6:13 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 10:06

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bleach Cosplay Nelliel Tu
Instagram: @juliannedarlen / Viz Media

Bleach

Bleach cosplays are all the rage these days, especially with the anime picking up where it left once again, but one cosplayer has generated a lot of buzz on social media with a fierce but adorable Nelliel Tu cosplay.

Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck, better known as Nel, is one of the more eccentric characters in bleach. She’s first introduced as an adorable but quirky Arrancar child with hazel eyes and green hair.

Initially, she believes Soul Reapers are evil and the sworn-enemies of her kind. However, she quickly becomes attached to Ichigo Kurosaki and follows him around in his quest to find Las Noches.

Eventually, she returns to her true adult form with a curvaceous figure and long waving hair. It was a surprise that many fans didn’t expect. It made her more cool, calm, collected, and intelligent, and also made her immensely more powerful.

However, in spite of all that, she still retained her child-like affection and innocence. The unexpected transformation into an adult made her one of the most interesting characters on the show.

Bleach Cosplay Nelliel Tu
Viz Media
The unexpected moment Nelliel Tu transformed from a child to an adult.

A cosplayer named Julianne Darlen has taken her adoration of Nelliel Tu to the next level. She rocked an amazing outfit that captured the moment Nelliel Tu transforms from a child into an adult.

The green robe she was wearing tore and contoured to her shapely complexion. Her hair green grows longer as well, although the half a skull on her head remains in-tact. Julianne Darlen re-created it to perfection.

 

The level of detail in the skull is incredible. It’s almost an exact match to the one in the show. The shape and eyes are spot on and it even has the same fracture. But let’s not forget about the shades of green in her hair and in the outfit, which couldn’t be more perfect either.

The red make-up smeared across her face was a nice touch as well. It looks exactly like Nelliel Tu’s trademark scar.

Julianne Darlen hasn’t missed a thing in this cosplay. She even included a second shot with a different expression, showcasing Nelliel Tu’s conflicting innocence and strength.

All in all, it was an incredible piece. It’s already drawn a lot of attention on social media, and it’s bound to gain even more as time goes on.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer goes viral as real life Zero Two

Published: 27/Oct/2020 17:33 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 18:23

by Brent Koepp
darling in the franxx zero two cosplay
Crunchyroll / Instagram: @aru.rinh

Darling in the Franxx

A talented cosplayer made waves on Instagram after bringing Darling in the Franxx protagonist Zero Two to life. The artist’s transformation into the anime heroine will leave fans of the series in awe.

Darling in the Franxx made its explosive debut in 2018, and became the breakout anime of the year. The hit project was a joint collaboration between popular creators CloverWorks and Studio Trigger.

To celebrate the series, prolific cosplayer Zekia ‘aru.rinh’ created an insanely accurate costume of the show’s lead protagonist. Her faithful portrayal of the pink-haired heroine is so good, she truly becomes the real life Zero Two.

darling in the franxx zero two screenshot
Crunchyroll / CloverWorks / Trigger
The popular anime features enigmatic character Zero Two.

Cosplayer goes viral as real life Zero Two

The anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are on the verge of extinction from monsters called Klaxosaurs. To fight back, pilots control massive mechs called Franx, which need two people to operate. The most powerful character in the series is the half human hybrid, Zero Two.

Popular cosplayer Zekia ‘aruh.rinh’ went viral on social media after sharing her transformation into the heroine. Photographer ‘lostdumplings‘ captured the artist posing in the character’s signature red and white pilot bodysuit.

Zekia faithfully portrayed Zero Two’s iconic look, which includes her flowing pink hair and headband which covers her two red horns. The anime protagonist has the objects growing out of her head as a result of having Klaxosaur blood in her.

 

In another shot posted to Instagram, aruh.rinh recreated a popular scene from Episode 7 where the characters go to the beach. Standing in a white bathing suite, she depicted Zero Two standing front of the ocean in a gorgeous picture taken by ‘muze.’

 

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the artist also created a third costume of the heroine. In the story, the pilots attend an academy and wear school uniforms. Zekia posed for ‘shutterfoo‘ while sitting on a set of stairs.

 

The talented cosplayer has gone viral several times before, as her incredibly detailed costumes bring popular animes to life. In October, Zekia captured hearts of Demon Slayer fans with her adorable Nezuko in a box outfit.

Despite coming out in 2018, Darling in the Fraxx has already become a wildly popular franchise. Those wanting to see what all the hype is about can catch it now on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.