Bleach cosplayer succumbs to the Hollow as Ichigo with female twist - Dexerto

It’s good to embrace your dark side every once in a while, and that’s exactly what this Bleach cosplayer has done, with a magnificent version of Hollow Ichigo from the iconic anime’s Soul Society Arc.

Bleach was one of the most popular and iconic anime in history. It ran for eight years between 2004 and 2008 and spanned a whopping 366 episodes. Sadly, it dipped in quality at times due to extensive filler arcs. But when it was on track and in line with the manga, it was an incredible watch.

The story revolves around Ichigo Kurosaki, a human who becomes a Soul Reaper after he gets attacked by a wayward spirit called a Hollow.

Rukia Kuchiki, a highly ranked and noble Soul Reaper, plunges her sword into his heart to save his life, and by doing so, transfers her powers to him.

From there, he learns how to use his powers and defend spirits and humans from other Hollows. The story really kicks into gear during the beloved Soul Society Arc, in which Rukia is taken back and sentenced to death to ‘atone for her crime.’

Ichigo makes it his mission to save her, and along the way, makes new friends and becomes immensely powerful. But one of the friends he makes is the darkness within himself, which personifies itself in the form of a Hollow mask that appears on his face.

Eventually, it helps him in times of need. But in one of the greatest fights and scenes in anime history, his inner Hollow almost takes over completely and essentially ‘possesses’ his body.

A cosplayer named Julie Odsgaard wanted to pay homage to that scene: “[It] was probably one of my favorites in the soul society arc, so I just had to recreate it!”

“I got liquid latex [out] for this look,” she added. “I really hope you all like it.”

Julie is referring to her badass recreation of Ichigo’s outfit. It’s not often you see a cosplayer depart from Ichigo’s more traditional baggy look. But she’s done an incredible job to create her own unique style, and the female twist makes it even better.

What’s more, the orange hair and the fake-blood and tape on her cheek are great, and the Hollow bandages on her collar and chest look spot on.

Still, the highlight has to be the fractured Hollow mask, which looks as real as it gets. It’s always nice to see fans transform themselves into their favorite characters, and it’s even better when they nail it.