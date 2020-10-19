 Bleach cosplayer succumbs to the Hollow as Ichigo with female twist - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Bleach cosplayer succumbs to the Hollow as Ichigo with female twist

Published: 19/Oct/2020 7:33 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 9:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Ichigo Cosplay Bleach
Instagram: @julie_odsgaard / Viz Media

Share

Bleach

It’s good to embrace your dark side every once in a while, and that’s exactly what this Bleach cosplayer has done, with a magnificent version of Hollow Ichigo from the iconic anime’s Soul Society Arc.

Bleach was one of the most popular and iconic anime in history. It ran for eight years between 2004 and 2008 and spanned a whopping 366 episodes. Sadly, it dipped in quality at times due to extensive filler arcs. But when it was on track and in line with the manga, it was an incredible watch.

Advertisement

The story revolves around Ichigo Kurosaki, a human who becomes a Soul Reaper after he gets attacked by a wayward spirit called a Hollow.

Rukia Kuchiki, a highly ranked and noble Soul Reaper, plunges her sword into his heart to save his life, and by doing so, transfers her powers to him.

Advertisement
Bleach Ichigo Cosplay
Viz Media
Ichigo becomes a full-fledged Soul Reaper and takes on a Hollow.

From there, he learns how to use his powers and defend spirits and humans from other Hollows. The story really kicks into gear during the beloved Soul Society Arc, in which Rukia is taken back and sentenced to death to ‘atone for her crime.’

Ichigo makes it his mission to save her, and along the way, makes new friends and becomes immensely powerful. But one of the friends he makes is the darkness within himself, which personifies itself in the form of a Hollow mask that appears on his face.

Eventually, it helps him in times of need. But in one of the greatest fights and scenes in anime history, his inner Hollow almost takes over completely and essentially ‘possesses’ his body.

Advertisement

A cosplayer named Julie Odsgaard wanted to pay homage to that scene: “[It] was probably one of my favorites in the soul society arc, so I just had to recreate it!”

“I got liquid latex [out] for this look,” she added. “I really hope you all like it.”

View this post on Instagram

💀𝕴𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖌𝖔 𝕶𝖚𝖗𝖔𝖘𝖆𝖐𝖎💀 "I have no name!" 17/31 𝕯𝖆𝖞𝖘 𝖔𝖋 𝕳𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖔𝖜𝖊𝖊𝖓 🎃 This scene was probably one of my favourites in the soul society arc, so I just had to recreate it! And I love a fellow strawberry 🍓 I also got liquid latex for this look, so I really hope you all like it 😂 __________________________________________ PRODUCT DETAILS DISCLAIMER: Some products were received as PR. Brows: @Anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow 'Auburn' @jeffreestarcosmetics 'Coral Fixation' Eyeshadow: @anastasiabeverlyhills Prism Palette Lashes: @bbkcosmetics Divine Lips: @anastasiabeverlyhills matte lipstick 'Nude' Highlight: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dream Glow Kit 'Regal' Blood: @jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipstick 'Designer Blood' Wig: @websterwigs Bodypaints: @mehronmakeup paradise paint (black, white)

A post shared by Julie Odsgaard (@julie_odsgaard) on

Advertisement

Julie is referring to her badass recreation of Ichigo’s outfit. It’s not often you see a cosplayer depart from Ichigo’s more traditional baggy look. But she’s done an incredible job to create her own unique style, and the female twist makes it even better.

What’s more, the orange hair and the fake-blood and tape on her cheek are great, and the Hollow bandages on her collar and chest look spot on.

Advertisement

Still, the highlight has to be the fractured Hollow mask, which looks as real as it gets. It’s always nice to see fans transform themselves into their favorite characters, and it’s even better when they nail it.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes adorable Himiko Toga

Published: 17/Oct/2020 18:05

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer suzuya_tk next to Toga from My Hero Academia
Instagram: suzuya_tk / Bones

Share

My Hero Academia

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer has impressed fans of the popular anime with her adorable take on Himiko Toga, a major antagonist of the series.

My Hero Academia is a treasure trove for cosplayers, with its huge cast of varied characters with fascinating personalities and equally fascinating costumes.

Advertisement

With each character having their own special ability known as ‘Quirks’ in the show, the creativity that can be implemented into people’s recreations of their favorite characters is hugely varied, often leading to some fantastic cosplays that both emulate the original outfit, whilst putting their own spin on it.

Image of My Hero Academia's Toga

One character that has captivated fans in her own unique way is Himiko Toga, one of the primary antagonists of the series. Her sadistic personality has its own bizarre charms, her shapeshifting Quirk gives her the potential to turn into a sinister killer at the drop of a hat.

Advertisement

Cosplayer suzuya_tk blew fans of the shows away on Instagram when she uploaded a photo series exhibiting her fantastic take on the wild character.

Instead of opting for a more rabid depiction of Toga, this cosplayer chose to show a tamer side of the sinister character, adding hints of the villain’s morbidity.

Advertisement

Her hair looks exactly like the character’s, white-blond locks that are pulled back into two messy buns atop her head, with pin straight bangs and wavy sections that fall along the side of her face to frame it.

She sports Toga’s classic school uniform, a cozy looking cream colored jumper which, when blood-free, gives this version of the villain a cuter look.

Her porcelain skin is the backdrop to lovely soft pink lipstick, tying in with the deeper pinks of the eye shadow and the delicate gems stuck on at the corners.

Advertisement

This cuter version of Toga is perfectly contrasted by some of the other images in the series, in which suzuya_tk has applied some fake blood that trickles out of her mouth, on her hands, staining her once pristine uniform.

The series of images altogether has garnered over 16,000 likes, the fantastically accurate cosplay a huge hit among fans.