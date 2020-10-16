 Death Note cosplayer flawlessly recreates Misa Amane in viral TikTok - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Death Note cosplayer flawlessly recreates Misa Amane in viral TikTok

Published: 16/Oct/2020 13:36

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer sawyerrd next to Misa Amane
Madhouse / TikTok: sawyerrd

Share

Death Note

Female protagonist from popular anime Death Note, Misa Amane, has been perfectly recreated by a skillful TikTok cosplayer who went viral for her emulation of the darkly adorable character.

Released back in 2006, the anime version of Death Note remains to be a hugely popular show even to this day, with the combination of its psychological thriller based plot and fascinating characters proving to be a smash-hit.

Advertisement

The story follows a battle of intelligence and wit between Light Yagami, a student with a new found power to kill anyone he wishes with just their name, and L, a prodigy turned detective who is determined to pick off a mysterious killer with inconceivable powers.

Misa Amane holds up a pointer finger in a still from Death Note.
Viz Media
Death Note’s Misa Amane has become an iconic character for casual fans and cosplayers alike.

However one character, though occasionally divisive, has scooped up a sizable fan base; Misa Amane. Misa is a wannabe model with an adorable personality and a more than a crush on Light. Despite her cute demeanor, she harbors a dark past and even darker secrets that thrust her right into the center of the narrative.

Advertisement

One talented cosplayer sawyerrd decided to take Misa’s darker look on board, and recreated the popular anime character so well that several of the clips went viral on TikTok.

@sawyerrdOther girls? 💀 (I’m weirdly proud of this one) ##misa ##misaamane ##misacosplay ##misaamanecosplay ##cosplay ##deathnote ##deathnotecosplay ##anime ##weeb♬ original sound – Kywie

The outfit itself is uncannily similar to the original design. Her white blond hair has a soft curl, with two tiny pigtails tied on the top of her head with black bands to emulate that anime hairstyle, whilst giving it a realistic edge.

Her makeup is perfectly applied, and sawyerrd has even stuck what appears to be gems beneath her lower eyelid which makes her eyes shimmer slightly, giving her a look that has elements of the classic bright anime style eyes.

Advertisement

The necklace is super intricate, a lace choker with delicate chains that hang in a criss-cross pattern with cross and heart charms that sum up Misa’s character perfectly. The lace gloves and intricate black bodice complete the look.

@sawyerrdShe’s dead? How unexpected! 😌💖 ##misa ##deathnote ##deathnotecosplay ##misacosplay ##misaamane ##misaamanecosplay ##anime ##ScaryStories ##cosplay ##light♬ original sound – yeet yurt 🐝

Sawyerrd’s lip syncing skills were on point, mouthing along to some iconic Misa scenes, looking even more perfect as a live-action version of the popular character.

Fans clearly loved it too, with the most popular clips garnering over 100 thousand likes a piece, a great result for an even better cosplay.

Advertisement
Cosplay

Kill la Kill cosplayer enrolls at Honnōji Academy as perfect Ryūko Matoi

Published: 15/Oct/2020 21:20

by Brent Koepp
kill la kill ryuko matoi cosplay
Studio Trigger / Instagram: @daniella.claire.cosplay, @thegeekstrong

Share

Kill La Kill

A Killa la Kill cosplayer’s insanely accurate take on Ryūko Matoi went viral on Instagram. The talented artist looks so much like the fierce protagonist, it’s almost as if the heroine has slashed her way out of the screen into real life.

Kill la Kill was the breakout anime of 2013 as viewers became hooked by its bombastic style and over-the-top story about living clothes. The series became a major hit for Studio Trigger.

Advertisement

A cosplayer brought the show’s fierce protagonist, Ryūko Matoi, to life with a stunning costume. Her crazy transformation into the heroine will be sure to leave fans stunned.

ryuko matoi in kill la kill
Studio Trigger / Netflix
Ryūko is the protagonist of the 2013 anime.

Kill la Kill cosplayer becomes perfect Ryūko Matoi

The fast-paced anime centers on the protagonist who is searching for answers after her father is murdered by an assassin. Her only clue is one half of a scissor blade, which she wields as her own weapon. Enrolling in Honnōji, the fierce character takes on the school to learn the truth.

Advertisement

Cosplayer ‘daniella.claire.cosplay‘ teamed up with prolific photographer ‘thegeekstrong‘ to bring the Studio Trigger show to life. The artist posed as the fierce heroine in her blue and black school uniform, while wielding a life-size replica of the character’s iconic red blade.

Daniella faithfully depicted Matoi’s look by mirroring her short blue bob haircut and the signature red bang that hangs to the side of her face.  This is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen on the Kill la Kill heroine, as it looks as if the protagonist has stepped out of the anime itself.

Advertisement

In another shot, the cosplayer adorably posed with her scissor blade resting on the floor. The image shows just how detailed her costume actually is, especially with the red and orange eye that sits under her left shoulder. In the anime, Ryūko’s school outfit is actually alive, and is called Senketsu.

View this post on Instagram

On my last Ryuko post, I used the wrong kind of “your” in “don’t lose your way” and it’s been bothering me ever since. It’s okay, I’m big enough to admit that I have flaws. I sing in the shower. Sometimes I spend too much time volunteering. Occasionally I’ll hit someone with my car. Honestly, this is probably my favorite shoot that I’ve done with @thegeekstrong so far- his use of light never stops amazing me. Follow his other accounts @geekstrong and @ruypictures 💙 💙 💙 #killlakill #ryukomatoi #ryukocosplay #killlakillcosplay #cosplay #anime #cosplaygirl (Also in case you’ve read this far into the caption and also have never seen “the office” first of all, what are you doing with your life? And second of all, I’ve never actually hit someone with my car.)

A post shared by Daniella (@daniella.claire.cosplay) on

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Daniella also perfectly re-created an infamous shot from the show where Matoi readies for battle while holding her weapon out to strike. The post has over 8.9k likes at the time of writing.

Despite releasing in 2013, Kill la Kill is still one of the most popular modern animes. It is so beloved, the show even got its own video game in 2019 called IF, developed by Arc System Works.

Those wanting to watch the incredibly entertaining series by Studio Trigger can catch all episodes on Netflix right now. It is also available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.