Death Note cosplayer flawlessly recreates Misa Amane in viral TikTok - Dexerto

Female protagonist from popular anime Death Note, Misa Amane, has been perfectly recreated by a skillful TikTok cosplayer who went viral for her emulation of the darkly adorable character.

Released back in 2006, the anime version of Death Note remains to be a hugely popular show even to this day, with the combination of its psychological thriller based plot and fascinating characters proving to be a smash-hit.

Advertisement

The story follows a battle of intelligence and wit between Light Yagami, a student with a new found power to kill anyone he wishes with just their name, and L, a prodigy turned detective who is determined to pick off a mysterious killer with inconceivable powers.

However one character, though occasionally divisive, has scooped up a sizable fan base; Misa Amane. Misa is a wannabe model with an adorable personality and a more than a crush on Light. Despite her cute demeanor, she harbors a dark past and even darker secrets that thrust her right into the center of the narrative.

Advertisement

Read More: Kill la Kill cosplayer enrolls at Honnōji Academy as perfect Ryūko Matoi

One talented cosplayer sawyerrd decided to take Misa’s darker look on board, and recreated the popular anime character so well that several of the clips went viral on TikTok.

The outfit itself is uncannily similar to the original design. Her white blond hair has a soft curl, with two tiny pigtails tied on the top of her head with black bands to emulate that anime hairstyle, whilst giving it a realistic edge.

Her makeup is perfectly applied, and sawyerrd has even stuck what appears to be gems beneath her lower eyelid which makes her eyes shimmer slightly, giving her a look that has elements of the classic bright anime style eyes.

Advertisement

The necklace is super intricate, a lace choker with delicate chains that hang in a criss-cross pattern with cross and heart charms that sum up Misa’s character perfectly. The lace gloves and intricate black bodice complete the look.

Sawyerrd’s lip syncing skills were on point, mouthing along to some iconic Misa scenes, looking even more perfect as a live-action version of the popular character.

Fans clearly loved it too, with the most popular clips garnering over 100 thousand likes a piece, a great result for an even better cosplay.