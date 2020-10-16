 Awkward Apex Legends Wraith cosplay gets Respawn’s stamp of approval - Dexerto
Awkward Apex Legends Wraith cosplay gets Respawn’s stamp of approval

Published: 16/Oct/2020 6:52 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 7:03

by Theo Salaun
wraith apex legends cosplay nessphace
Respawn Entertainment / Instagram, @nessphace

Wraith

Wraith may be Apex Legends’ most popular character for her edgy, troubled look and attitude, but Respawn Entertainment couldn’t help but approve when a cosplayer reinvented the interdimensional skirmisher’s personality while perfecting her signature look.

Popularly shrouded in purple and black, with metal studs, raven black hair, and whited-out eyes, Wraith has a spooky, edgy aesthetic. The character’s lore and personality fit the look, too, as she was a prisoner who had experiments conducted upon her before waking up as an amnesiac with faint, mysterious voices in her head.

While Wraith looks like the inspiration for many of Hot Topic and Dolls Kill’s darker collections, a Twitch streamer and cosplayer by the name of ‘NessPhace’ has subverted her personality while identically mimicking her look. The NessPhace Wraith is less “Interdimensional Skirmisher” and, instead, a little closer in attitude to the teenagers who frequent the aforementioned shops.

Combining a seamless interpretation of Wraith’s aesthetic with the popular socially awkward memes of this year, the official Apex Legends Twitter account couldn’t help but respond and play along with NessPhace’s cosplay.

In Apex Legends, Wraith has brooding, troubled voice lines. She says stuff like, “There’s a thin line between life and death. You can find me there.” Or she’ll even deliver some dramatic, angsty quips like she just finished reading an existentialist Friedrich Nietzsche piece: “Death… like winter… is unavoidable.”

But while NessPhace’s cosplay has her looking just like the fatalistic Void-walker, her personality is a little closer to a teenage scene kid shyly flirting: “What if we both took portal? JK…unless.”

Pointer fingers directed inward, awkwardly rotating in her epic gamer chair, the NessPhace Wraith is one that wants to share portals to the Void together. That makes her cosplay a very stark departure from the infamous TTV Wraiths who prefer to drop by themselves and leave as soon as they’re killed.

wraith apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Wraith is a very spooky character, in-game at least.

Aside from the community reaction, which has been overwhelmingly positive, to NessPhace’s new-look Wraith, even Respawn Entertainment got involved. The battle royale title’s official Twitter account responded to her tweet with a simple message: “Unless…”

As of yet, the game’s writers have not confirmed whether or not this new attitude may make its way into the game. But it would be a pretty funny contrast from the somber, nihilistic Wraith we’re all so familiar with.

Apex Legends

Simple Apex Legends trick lets Pathfinder “quick launch” for easy kills

Published: 16/Oct/2020 1:01

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

A simple trick with Pathfinder’s Grapple Hook lets him ‘quick launch’ into the air, which gives Apex Legends players a way to bamboozle enemies for stylish kills.

Players dropping into the Apex Games know that mobility plays a huge part in the outcome of fights. Since most characters in the game aren’t super agile, people have been getting inventive with how they mix up their movement.

This has led to a number of different moves being discovered that can be easily repeated or inserted for different scenarios during a match.

A concept like this isn’t lost to Pathfinder mains who tend to make great use of the Legend’s Grapple Hook tactical ability to zip around the battle royale in an instant.

Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder is the premier Legend for getting around the Arena.

Apex pro Otto ‘ottr’ Boström showed how to pull off the quick launch, something that he sees as a tool that can be helpful in a firefight. The clip in question shows him taking on a close-ranged 2v1, when the enemy Wraith got a bit too close for comfort.

Casually, ottr showed how using Pathy’s grapple on the ground can give someone huge air in an attempt to throw off the other person for a vicious counterattack.

“Lots of people tell me they never see this move so figured I’d spread the word!” he said before describing the sequence. For those unaware of the trick, it can definitely be a game-changer in tight situations, letting people get that spare moment they need to line up a shot.

To pull it off: “Grapple, jump as the grapple hits, airstrafe the direction you want, cancel by pressing crouch, shoot,” ottr said.

plant your grapple in the ground and jump (then cancel) in order to do a quick launch and get the jump on your opponents from apexuniversity

That results in Pathfinder getting shot upward, giving players both an offensive and defensive tactic rolled into one. Even before using the trick, ottr was managing the 2v1 pretty well, but when things got hairy he launched up to quickly end the fight.

Just keep in mind that changes to Pathfinder’s Grapple Hook are getting looked over by Respawn, and it could alter how the ability is used.

But until then, this looks like a worthwhile tool to keep in the bag if you’re playing Pathfinders, since it’s bound to throw off a few Apex Legends opponents in a match.