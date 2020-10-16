Awkward Apex Legends Wraith cosplay gets Respawn’s stamp of approval - Dexerto

Wraith may be Apex Legends’ most popular character for her edgy, troubled look and attitude, but Respawn Entertainment couldn’t help but approve when a cosplayer reinvented the interdimensional skirmisher’s personality while perfecting her signature look.

Popularly shrouded in purple and black, with metal studs, raven black hair, and whited-out eyes, Wraith has a spooky, edgy aesthetic. The character’s lore and personality fit the look, too, as she was a prisoner who had experiments conducted upon her before waking up as an amnesiac with faint, mysterious voices in her head.

Advertisement

While Wraith looks like the inspiration for many of Hot Topic and Dolls Kill’s darker collections, a Twitch streamer and cosplayer by the name of ‘NessPhace’ has subverted her personality while identically mimicking her look. The NessPhace Wraith is less “Interdimensional Skirmisher” and, instead, a little closer in attitude to the teenagers who frequent the aforementioned shops.

Combining a seamless interpretation of Wraith’s aesthetic with the popular socially awkward memes of this year, the official Apex Legends Twitter account couldn’t help but respond and play along with NessPhace’s cosplay.

Advertisement

In Apex Legends, Wraith has brooding, troubled voice lines. She says stuff like, “There’s a thin line between life and death. You can find me there.” Or she’ll even deliver some dramatic, angsty quips like she just finished reading an existentialist Friedrich Nietzsche piece: “Death… like winter… is unavoidable.”

But while NessPhace’s cosplay has her looking just like the fatalistic Void-walker, her personality is a little closer to a teenage scene kid shyly flirting: “What if we both took portal? JK…unless.”

Pointer fingers directed inward, awkwardly rotating in her epic gamer chair, the NessPhace Wraith is one that wants to share portals to the Void together. That makes her cosplay a very stark departure from the infamous TTV Wraiths who prefer to drop by themselves and leave as soon as they’re killed.

Advertisement

Aside from the community reaction, which has been overwhelmingly positive, to NessPhace’s new-look Wraith, even Respawn Entertainment got involved. The battle royale title’s official Twitter account responded to her tweet with a simple message: “Unless…”

As of yet, the game’s writers have not confirmed whether or not this new attitude may make its way into the game. But it would be a pretty funny contrast from the somber, nihilistic Wraith we’re all so familiar with.