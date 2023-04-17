Octane overtakes Wraith for Apex Legends second most used character as her slide continues

Octane has surpassed Wraith as the second-most-popular character in Apex Legends, keeping Wraith on a slide since Pathfinder took over the top spot.

Apex Legends may have a wide range of characters for players to choose from, but, just like every other game, it settles into a meta when the action becomes more competitive than normal.

For the last few years, Wraith had always been a key part of the meta and stood alone at the top of the most-used legends charts. She was dethroned for a small period of time by Octane a few seasons ago, but she quickly regained that spot.

Over the last few weeks, however, Wraith’s pick rate has been on a bit of a slide. Pathfinder’s recent buff saw him leap into the top spot and he’s really taken hold of that, with his pick rate continuing to grow.

Wraith’s pick rate slide continues in Apex Legends as Octane leapfrogs into second

While Pathy is firmly the number one choice, Octane has jumped above Wraith into second place, continuing her slide down the charts.

As per ApexLegendsStatus, a stat-tracking website for Respawn’s battle royale, Octane and Wraith have matched each other with a 10.2% pick ratio. Though, when you dive deeper into that numbers, Octane has just edged her out at an exact 10.178%, with Wraith clocking in at 10.158%.

Though, she isn’t in danger of falling much further than third place. Bangalore sits in fourth with a 7.861% pick rate and her pick rate isn’t exactly going to rocket up any time soon.

ApexLegendsStatus Octane is now second in the Apex Legends pick rate charts.

Wraith’s standing in the pick rate charts appears to be suffering due to Octane’s popularity with more casual players.

At the top level, Wraith remains much more popular with Apex Predators and Master-ranked players. So, we’ll have to wait and see if that sways things moving forward.