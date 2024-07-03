Apex Legends players have found the new Wraith in The First Descendant

Apex Legends players say Wraith has a counterpart in The First Descendant’s Bunny, the shooter’s most popular character, so far.

For years, a contingent of Apex Legends faithful have questioned the viability and enduring popularity of Wraith. Some have even gone as far as calling her the “worst Legend” in the bunch, criticizing her Passive and Tactical abilities for feeling subpar.

And yet, the movement Legend’s long remained a fan-favorite for a sizable group of players. According to those who don’t favor her so much, The First Descendant has a Wraith of its own – Bunny.

The First Descendant just landed on July 2 and Bunny has already cemented herself as one of the most popular characters. A quick glimpse around Albion, the social space, will show numerous players using Bunny as their playable hero.

However, Reddit user CammyHoliday argues Ajax deserves the title of best Descendant, not Bunny.

One person in the thread poked fun at the number of Bunnies they had to revive in Void Intercept battles while playing as Ajax. “Don’t get me wrong, Bunny is great for farming, but she’s not that great on VI bosses,” the user added.

This comment prompted someone else to respond with an Apex Legends comparison, writing, “Oh good lord. Bunny in First Descendant is Wraith in Apex.”

Several other people in the thread also pointed out Bunny’s general ineffectiveness against The First Descendant’s boss characters. “She is insanely bad on bosses at least with the gear we all have rn,” reads one such comment.

Players favoring her early on should hardly come as a surprise. Bunny is one of the first heroes players will unlock since her standard version merely requires players to follow the main storyline for a short while.

The First Descendant is still in its infancy, so there’s no telling how opinions will change as time goes on. Things could especially shift once Season 1 arrives with a new Descendant and more in tow.