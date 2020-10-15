 Top 4 best Apex Legends tattoos: Wraith, Revenant, Pathfinder - Dexerto
Top 4 best Apex Legends tattoos: Wraith, Revenant, Pathfinder

Published: 15/Oct/2020 23:23

by Theo Salaun
apex legends best tattoos wraith
Respawn Entertainment / Reddit, idzanake

You don’t need to play Apex Legends or watch it on Twitch to know the game is doing well. Its fans are, quite literally, wearing their hearts on their sleeves and getting the game’s characters permanently etched on their bodies with tattoos.

When Respawn Entertainment turned their Titanfall franchise into a battle royale, they did so in a cartoonish way that blended some of the universe’s grittier art with some of its more humorous, self-reflective designs. So the same game that has a spooky simulacrum like Revenant also boasts a goofy, smiley-face-crested robot like Pathfinder.

Since the game’s release in February 2019, those characters and weapons have become ingrained within a fanbase’s collective consciousness. Now, they’ve been embedded upon said fan’s skin as well.

Here are some of the best Apex Legends tattoos to surface over the popular battle royale’s lifespan.

The Kunai Wraith

So I heard you like Wraith, so check my new tattoo from apexlegends

Known for her insufferable Twitch streamers and her relationship with the Void, Wraith’s heirloom is a slick kunai knife. As such, Reddit’s ‘idzanake’ decided to modify the Void-walker’s original design to accommodate the Japanese knife’s imagery and introduce a samurai mask for their forearm tattoo.

In the spirit of that aesthetic inspiration, her Void appears to be referenced with a series of surrounding waves — which are a globally renowned element from Japanese woodblock printing (seen prominently in Katsushika Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa”).

The Mozambique for charity

One of Apex’s more heartwarming stories, a Twitch streamer named ‘Nico’ asserted that she would get a tattoo of the game’s infamously worst gun: the Mozambique. 

As such, once her goal of $5,000 toward Gamers Outreach was surpassed by a whopping $3,000, she got what turned out to be a vibrant, colorful ‘bique on her thigh. Even if the design wasn’t so clean, this would have been an excellent tattoo for the story alone.

Revenant’s Unholy Beast

Got a tattoo of everyone’s favourite skin bag hater from apexlegends

 

Revenant is a scary character. Revenant’s Unholy Beast legendary skin is also scary, but with more True Detective symbolism vibes. It should be no wonder, then, that a tattoo of the Legend’s spooky mask looks pretty cool.

In a tattoo that would make a leather-jacket-clad biker proud, Reddit’s ‘Sir_Waluigi’ is partially covered by the Unholy Beast face, cracked skull and all. Fittingly, it sits next to another tattoo with a skull, marking the continuation of a menacing sleeve.

“Hi, Friends!”

Tattoo artist ‘jtricomi’ was asked to put together a Pathfinder tattoo for their brother-in-law, Chris, and the results are very fun. Just as the Legend departs from some of the other, edgier designs, this art is much more vibrant and cartoonish than the aforementioned works.

With Pathfinder’s patented “Hi, friends!” voiceline etched above, jtricomi etches the friendly robot with a joyful wave, a trademark smiley face, and a variety of blue and orange hues in the style of a watercolor painting. If anything, this final Apex Legends tattoo demonstrates how versatile the game’s designs can be.

Horizon in Apex Legends Season 7
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 is now fast becoming a reality, as Respawn prepares for the second anniversary of their mega-popular battle royale. Here’s everything we know so far, including a potential new map, the upcoming Legend, and more.

There was plenty of new content added in Apex Legends Season 6, but now that we have had the chance to experience the new Rampart, the Volt SMG, the World’s Edge update, and more, eyes will, as per usual, turn towards the next season again.

Season 7 certainly seems like it’s set up to be a banger too. Fans could finally head to a third battle royale map, if teasers are correct, and the new Legend has officially been revealed by Respawn as well.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 7, from the new guns, to Legends, maps, and when the update is expected to arrive.

Horizon in Apex legends abilities
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is expected to be the new Legends for Season 7.

When is Apex Legends Season 7?

Season 7 of Apex Legends will begin on Thursday, November 10. This seasonal start-date is based on the Season 6 battle pass duration, which is already set to expire on the same day. Season 6 rewards will also be unavailable after this date.

That means this season will run for 85 days, or around three months. That is the usual length for Apex Legends seasons, super-long Season 4 notwithstanding. For the remainder of the season, there are still a handful of LTMs and events left to be added.

After the developers pushed Season 6’s launch date back a week, many fans were concerned that it may affect the following seasons too. However, as of now, there has not been any mention of a delay from Respawn devs in the run-up to Season 7.

Who is the Season 7 legend?

There were plenty of leaks regarding possible legends for Season 7 in recent months, with all signs initially pointing to the rumored character “Nova” making an entrance in Apex Legends.

However, Respawn have now confirmed Horizon will arrive in November, after releasing a teaser of the new character in Firing Range.

Horizon greeted players with a new set of challenges, but little is known about the mysterious Scottish legend, other than the fact she has a drone called “Newt.”

Apex leaker shrugtal has since revealed an early look at what Horizon’s abilities could like, although Respawn has yet to give any clues about her playstyle.

New Weapon in Apex Legends Season 7?

The biggest frontrunner for the Season 7 gun is the newly-discovered “Predator” machinegun found in the code after the August 18 update. At the moment it’s just string codes, so there’s nothing we can show you, unfortunately.

We do know it’s going to be a big gun though. The code references “shell drops,” which could mean it’s similar to Rampart’s new Sheila mounted turret. There are also references to “second shots,” meaning it could have two modes of fire.

Eagle-eyed Apex Legends fans also spotted a strange composite bow in one of the early S6 trailers too. The odd bow was seen again in an official image shared by Respawn, which has since been deleted by the developers.

This compound bow could be the next Season 7 weapon, and would certainly be exciting if it was. Apex Legends has yet to add any truly out-of-the-box guns or weapons to its arsenal. We think a combat bow would be pretty damn cool!

Will there be a new map in Season 7?

There are two options Respawn may have for a potential Season 7 map to add to the battle royale’s battlefield picks alongside Kings Canyon and World’s Edge in November.

The first is city-scape “Olympus,” which has been regularly teased in the title since the start of Season 4’s promos. The other is the newly-discovered “Tropic Island,” which appeared in the code after an update on August 18.

If we had to tip one, it would definitely be Olympus. The city on Psamathe has been mentioned far too many times for it to be a simple easter egg for Titanfall 2 fans. We have to end up there, one way or another.

Respawn has yet to officially comment on anything regarding Olympus. That means players only have the hints laced into the lore to go off. That said, when you combine the teasers — which the devs love to make use of ⁠— it does add up.

Titanfall 2 multiplayer map Angel City on Psamanthe.
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends could be moving to Olympus on Psamathe in Season 7.

How much will the Season 7 battle pass cost?

The battle passes for all previous Apex Legends seasons have cost 950 Apex Coins. You’ll probably be able to pick up 1,000 from the store for $9.99/£7.99 in the seventh season too.

You can keep hold of the free currency claimed through Season 6’s battle pass progression and use that too, if you haven’t already spent that on other Apex store goodies.

You can also pick up the new Champion Edition when Season 7 starts, which will include exclusive Legendary skins, plus unlock every post-launch Legends (including Horizon).

So, while not everything has been announced just yet, there’s all that we know about Apex Legends Season 7 so far. We’ll keep this article updated as new leaks emerge and Respawn drops more hints and news throughout season six.