Apex Legends players unhappy with “butchered” Final Fantasy skin

The Apex Legends community was upset with how the Final Fantasy collaboration Aerith skin for Horizon looked in screenshots from the trailer.

Respawn has managed to release collaboration skins in the past that were popular with players, like the Luffy-inspired skin for Octane. However, data miners have always found a way to leak the skins’ appearances before the official release, ruining the surprise for players.

Therefore it came as a pleasant shock to the Apex Legends community when Respawn announced a collaboration with Final Fantasy at the Game Awards 2023.

Respawn teased players with a cinematic trailer for the skins alongside the announcement, but eagle-eyed players weren’t happy with one of the skins shown.

One fan managed to capture a close-up image of the Horizon x Aerith skin from the trailer and wasn’t happy when comparing it to the original character, sarcastically stating: “Wow good job Apex Legends, that’s definitely what Aerith would look like if she was a 40 year old.”

Players who hadn’t noticed the character model in the trailer were shocked.

“It’s hideous it’s revolting and doesn’t deserve the name Aerith. Apex never do Final Fantasy collabs again if you’re gonna butcher it this badly,” one fan said.

“Holy hell, that looks awful” another person agreed.

For others, the skin wasn’t a bad merging of the popular figures Aelith and Horizon, however, they felt the skin would’ve looked much better on a different character Wattson.

“No f**king way they gave Horizon Aerith,” one person complained. “There was literally Wattson.”

But while loyal Apex fans were frustrated with the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy collaboration, FF fans didn’t mind it considering that they finally got the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker soundtrack on music streaming services after a 2-year wait.