 Apex Legends cosplayer drops jaws as a pistol-wielding Loba - Dexerto
Cosplay

Apex Legends cosplayer drops jaws as a pistol-wielding Loba

Published: 15/Oct/2020 1:07

by Theo Salaun
loba aquarelled apex legends cosplay
Instagram, @aquarelled / Respawn Entertainment

A stylish, flirtatious, luxury thief, Loba Andrade is obviously one of cosplayers’ favorite Apex Legends characters. A fact easily justified by Diana Aleshina, who recreated the chic cat burglar’s look.

At nine years old, Loba saw her parents get murdered by a shadowy, spooky hitman. That led to her needing to fend for herself, pickpocketing a way toward luxury and, eventually, toward entry into Apex Legends as a “High Society Thief.”

Clothed in a sophisticated, all-white ensemble, with touches of gold bracelets and fingerless gloves, the fashion-forward character rocks braided red locks as comfortably as she wields her pistol and staff. 

Unsurprisingly, the entire aesthetic, down to splashes of red makeup surrounding her eyes, has been a hit with cosplayers. And Aleshina, who goes by ‘aquarelled’ on Instagram, has put her own spin on the look, while maintaining the essentials.

View this post on Instagram

Loba from @playapex ❤ «I know what I like…and I know how to get it» It’s absolutely my character 😏 «Beauty before whatever you are» And even battle pass still waiting 😉 «What's mine is mine and what's yours is mine» If you want more content with me and Loba just send a comment and like this photo 🧡 #cosplay #cosplayer #apex #apexcosplay #apexcosplayer #loba #lobaapexlegends #apexloba #lobacosplay #cosplaytest #cosplaygirl #apexlegends #apexlegendscosplay #gamecosplay #gamecosplayer #lobaapex #lobafanart #russiancosplayer #ukrainiancosplayer #cosplayukraine #cosplaygirls #cosplayrama #apexlegendsloba #apexseason5 #apexlobaedit #lobamakeup #apexmakeup #apexlegendscommunity #gamingcosplay #playapex

A post shared by 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@aquarelled) on

While some of the pieces of clothing or props might not be identical to Loba’s in-game gear, the overall sentiment rings strongly through. A white, low-cut tank top replaces the Legend’s low-cut, modified corset. An unzipped leather jacket replaces Loba’s feathered, miniature jacket. And a simple black choker replaces the luxury thief’s golden choker.

But she’s got got red eye makeup, a vibrant red braid, and appears very, very ready to make use of her brandished pistol and staff.

And although visibly obvious, aquarelled reaffirms that she shares a certain kinship with the Legend by quoting Loba in her caption: “‘I know what I like…and I know how to get it.’ It’s absolutely my character.”

View this post on Instagram

🤍

A post shared by 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@aquarelled) on

Outside of cosplay, Aleshina appears less hell-bent on revenge as Loba, but equally multifaceted in her interests. Her Instagram bio maintains that she is a permanent artist, a singer, a comics girl, an anime lover, and a “bootybuilder.”

While one can’t be sure that Loba has ever had time for comics or anime, a number of those other preoccupations most certainly fit her character and, as such, it is no surprise that Aleshina had such a comfortable time recreating her look. 

As of yet, there has been no word on if the cosplayer will bring her talents to some of Loba’s unique legendary skins. But one can assume that if she sees a look that she likes, she will get it.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US)

Published: 14/Oct/2020 11:54 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 0:25

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. There are plenty of gaming products on offer, but they’re flying off the digital shelves incredibly fast. There are big discounts on AAA games, super-fast SSD’s for your PC build, and great deals on mice, keyboards and headsets.

Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for the US on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

