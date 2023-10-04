Apex Legends Wraith player’s portal mishap causes hilarious endgame moment

Wraith’s Dimensional Rift placement is everything. However, one Apex Legends player’s rift placement is way too high up for the small skirmisher to use again causing a funny endgame moment.

One of Apex Legend’s most popular characters is Wraith, as she has managed to stay in the higher echelon of Legend pick rates since the game’s launch.

It’s all for good reason, as Wraith’s abilities let her get in and out of combat with ease. Her ultimate ability, Dimensional Rift, is the cherry on top, as it allows her and her team to put together insane rotations or get out of a dangerous fight in an instant.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, there are some limits to her ultimate, such as how far it can go and how long it lasts. One Apex Legends player finds a new limit to her portal – it’s Wraith’s height.

Apex Legends player places Wraith’s portal too high

Good Wraith players are able to use the portal at the max range to get the most efficiency out of the ability. Of course, there are limits to that range including, as one player found out, height.

In the clip shared to Reddit, two squads remain in the match, as a squad of three follows the trail of a Wraith portal to uncover the whereabouts of the last squad. Boasting full loadouts and everyone alive, the match is all but theirs to lose.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Wraith’s portal is still active to make a hasty escape, but the player placed the portal too high. The winning team watches as the Wraith unsuccessfully tries to jump into her portal before taking her out.

The interaction is unfortunate, but the added Mario jump sound effects make it all the better.

“She could have wall jumped in tho maybe lol” one Reddit user commented, although wall jumping is a skill easier said than done. Note to all Wraith players, make sure to place your portal at your proper height.

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends is deep in Season 18, with Season 19 rapidly approaching.