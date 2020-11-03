 Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer waterbends as real life Katara - Dexerto
Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer waterbends as real life Katara

Published: 3/Nov/2020 19:00

by Brent Koepp
avatar katara cosplay
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @tytalis

Avatar: The Last Airbender

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing a mind-blowing transformation into Katara. The artist’s perfect recreation of the waterbender will leave fans of the Nickelodeon animation in awe. 

Despite airing in 2005, The Last Airbender has seen a major revival in popularity in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service. Viewers around the world fell in love with its story about a monk named Aang who can control the elements of water, earth, air, and fire.

One of the series’ most beloved characters is the fierce waterbender Katara. A cosplayer celebrated the heroine with an insanely accurate costume. The artist’s perfect recreation truly brings the animation to life.

katara in avatar the last airbender
Nickelodeon / Netflix
The fierce waterbender is one of the main characters in the hit 2005 animation.

Avatar cosplayer becomes Katara

The groundbreaking animation opens with siblings Katara and Sokka discovering the Avatar trapped in an iceberg. After rescuing Aang, the pair set off on a journey with him to bring balance to the world.

Bringing the beloved waterbender to life, cosplayer Liezl ‘tyalis’ transformed into the character with her detailed recreation. In a picture posted on Instagram, the artist posed in her iconic blue and white southern Water Tribe attire.

Liezel nailed Katara’s look, perfectly mirroring her braided brown hair and signature “hair loopies.” She even included the heroine’s betrothal choker necklace, which she got from her grandma.

 

Throughout the series, the character develops into a master at her element, and even becomes Avatar Aang’s teacher. Recreating a scene from the show, tytalis faithfully mirrored Katara’s waterbending stance as she readies to strike down her foes. 

 

The cosplayer even created a side-by-side post, showing off her costume next to a screenshot of the show. This is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen of the waterbender – it’s almost as if she’s jumped out of the screen.

 

Avatar celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2020, and has seen a massive resurgence in popularity after being re-released in HD at the beginning of the year.

Those interested in the animated series can watch it right now on Netflix. The streaming service also has The Last Airbender’s sequel, The Legend of Korra, in its entirety. 

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer disguises herself as mischievous Himiko Toga

Published: 3/Nov/2020 7:02 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 8:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: ladyjunimo

Himiko Toga My Hero Academia

Himiko Toga is an immensely popular character in My Hero Academia despite being a villain, and one cosplayer has paid her respects with a ghoulishly accurate cosplay.

My Hero Academia has awesome characters from all different walks of life, but none of them are more impish than Himiko Toga. However, even though she’s a major antagonist and villain, she’s developed a cult following among fans.

Some are drawn to her cheerful and charming but sadistic personality, while others can’t get enough of her awesome quirk. In essence, she can transform into a physical lookalike of others and even copy their voice. 

There is one small catch, though. Himiko Toga can only transform into people whose blood she consumes. The more she drinks, the longer she can pretend to be that person. In other words, she’s a bit like a vampire with a twist.

My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Cosplay
Viz Media
Himiko Toga has an upbeat and likable personality despite being a villain.

Himiko Toga is a fan-favorite among cosplayers. People love slipping into her trademark outfit, which looks a lot like a traditional Japanese uniform. 

However, it’s hard to find one better than Olive Odell’s, who also goes by the name of ladyjunimo on Instagram.

“I just thought you’d be cuter if you bled a little more,” she said, staying eerily true to the character. “Did you know that toga and I are the same height?”

 

Himiko Toga’s outfit consists of a plain seifuku with a Kansai collar, a dark blue shirt with a double white trim, and a dark blue skirt. Olive Odell nailed all those things, and she even included the loose red scarf and oversized cardigan.

Olive Odell also matched Himiko Toga’s blonde hair and pinned it into two disheveled buns. She didn’t forget the fangs either and even threw in the yellow eyes and a slight blush.

If that wasn’t enough, she also showcased the mask and collar in a second shot, the latter of which looks like a menacing grin. Himiko Toga uses these as a part of her mechanism to extract blood from others.

It’s a magnificent cosplay from top to bottom, and one that might make Himiko Toga even more cheerful than she already is.