Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer waterbends as real life Katara - Dexerto

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing a mind-blowing transformation into Katara. The artist’s perfect recreation of the waterbender will leave fans of the Nickelodeon animation in awe.

Despite airing in 2005, The Last Airbender has seen a major revival in popularity in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service. Viewers around the world fell in love with its story about a monk named Aang who can control the elements of water, earth, air, and fire.

One of the series’ most beloved characters is the fierce waterbender Katara. A cosplayer celebrated the heroine with an insanely accurate costume. The artist’s perfect recreation truly brings the animation to life.

Avatar cosplayer becomes Katara

The groundbreaking animation opens with siblings Katara and Sokka discovering the Avatar trapped in an iceberg. After rescuing Aang, the pair set off on a journey with him to bring balance to the world.

Bringing the beloved waterbender to life, cosplayer Liezl ‘tyalis’ transformed into the character with her detailed recreation. In a picture posted on Instagram, the artist posed in her iconic blue and white southern Water Tribe attire.

Read More: Persona 5 cosplayer steals hearts as Ann Takamaki



Liezel nailed Katara’s look, perfectly mirroring her braided brown hair and signature “hair loopies.” She even included the heroine’s betrothal choker necklace, which she got from her grandma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liezl (@tytalis) on Oct 16, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT

Throughout the series, the character develops into a master at her element, and even becomes Avatar Aang’s teacher. Recreating a scene from the show, tytalis faithfully mirrored Katara’s waterbending stance as she readies to strike down her foes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liezl (@tytalis) on Oct 18, 2020 at 5:52pm PDT

The cosplayer even created a side-by-side post, showing off her costume next to a screenshot of the show. This is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen of the waterbender – it’s almost as if she’s jumped out of the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liezl (@tytalis) on Aug 25, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT

Avatar celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2020, and has seen a massive resurgence in popularity after being re-released in HD at the beginning of the year.

Read More: Kill la Kill cosplayer jumps into battle as perfect Ryuko Matoi



Those interested in the animated series can watch it right now on Netflix. The streaming service also has The Last Airbender’s sequel, The Legend of Korra, in its entirety.