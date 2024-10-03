Avatar the Last Airbender is getting a new game and it sounds like a dream come true for fans

The first-ever AAA Avatar the Last Airbender game is in development at Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive, but players won’t be controlling series protagonist Aang.

Avatar the Last Airbender has exploded in popularity since its original three-season run on Nickelodeon. But despite spawning plenty of spin-offs, questionable live-action adaptions, and even Fortnite crossovers, it’s never been given the full AAA video game treatment.

That’s all set to change though, as a new action RPG set in the same universe is finally in the works.

Article continues after ad

Very little is known about the project at the moment, as it’s still very early in development, but it’s confirmed to be set thousands of years before the original series. This means players will be taking control of an “all-new, never-before-seen Avatar.”

Nickelodeon The new RPG leaves the series’ main character behind.

Although it’s exploring new ground for the Last Airbender franchise, it appears as though the team are still looking to double down on what fans have come to expect.

Article continues after ad

In a press release, Saber and Paramount revealed that players should be prepared “to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world.”

Article continues after ad

There have been a handful of Avatar games in the past. This includes a 2006 title developed by THQ, and even a tie-in to the live-action movie of the same name in 2010.

However, despite its ongoing popularity, this as-yet-untitled project is the first AAA game to make use of the IP. Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive are co-funding the development, with the aim of making it the biggest video game in franchise history.

There is currently no official timeline on when it will be released, but based on this report, it likely won’t hit shelves for many years.

Article continues after ad

Saber Interactive also worked on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which is both one of the most acclaimed games of 2024 and incredibly faithful to its source material. So, at the very least, fans will be hoping for an authentic adaptation of the Last Airbender.