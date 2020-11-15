Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer ignites inferno as Azula - Dexerto

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayers love dressing up as their favorite heroes from the show, but one cosplayer decided to mix it up and give Azula, one of the major villains, some love.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has some of the best characters ever created, but none are as cruel and manipulative as Azula. She’s an incredibly powerful firebending prodigy who would do anything to elevate her power, even if it means turning her back on loved ones.

However, beneath her cold exterior and evil motives lies a poor girl with deep-seated emotional issues. It stems back to the fact she was raised by her stern father and always exceeded his high expectations.

Azula becomes increasingly unstable throughout the story, to the point where she has a complete emotional breakdown. It’s a sad story that earns her pity and sympathy from other characters, as well as fans of the show.

Even though Azula is one of the main antagonists and a complicated character, some fans are drawn to her. They acknowledge her keen intellect and incredible power and understand she became the way she did due to an unfortunate upbringing.

A cosplayer named Momo Keki is one of those fans. In the past, she dressed up as My Hero Academia’s Todoriki Shouto and Katsuki Bakugo. Now, she stepped into Azula’s shoes and cosplayed the fiery princess to perfection.

Momo Keki’s outfit is faultless from head to toe. It starts with the Fire Lord crown on her head, nestled on top of a wig that looks like the real deal. Then, it includes Azula’s trademark eyebrows, eyelashes, and makeup, as well as her red and black Fire Nation uniform.

It can sometimes be challenging to replicate the finer details, but this outfit has it all. However, what makes it even better is the pose, expression, and overall attitude on her face. It feels like you’re seeing Azula in real-life.

Of course, most people would be afraid to come face-to-face with Princess Azula. She’d make them bow down and pay their respects or burn them to a cinder.

Still, even those who dislike her as a character have to admit that Momo Keki’s cosplay was magnificent.