Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer ignites inferno as Azula - Dexerto

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer ignites inferno as Azula

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Momo Keki / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayers love dressing up as their favorite heroes from the show, but one cosplayer decided to mix it up and give Azula, one of the major villains, some love.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has some of the best characters ever created, but none are as cruel and manipulative as Azula. She’s an incredibly powerful firebending prodigy who would do anything to elevate her power, even if it means turning her back on loved ones.

However, beneath her cold exterior and evil motives lies a poor girl with deep-seated emotional issues. It stems back to the fact she was raised by her stern father and always exceeded his high expectations.

Azula becomes increasingly unstable throughout the story, to the point where she has a complete emotional breakdown. It’s a sad story that earns her pity and sympathy from other characters, as well as fans of the show.

Nickelodeon
Azula is relentless in her pursuit of Team Avatar.

Even though Azula is one of the main antagonists and a complicated character, some fans are drawn to her. They acknowledge her keen intellect and incredible power and understand she became the way she did due to an unfortunate upbringing.

A cosplayer named Momo Keki is one of those fans. In the past, she dressed up as My Hero Academia’s Todoriki Shouto and Katsuki Bakugo. Now, she stepped into Azula’s shoes and cosplayed the fiery princess to perfection.

 

Momo Keki’s outfit is faultless from head to toe. It starts with the Fire Lord crown on her head, nestled on top of a wig that looks like the real deal. Then, it includes Azula’s trademark eyebrows, eyelashes, and makeup, as well as her red and black Fire Nation uniform.

It can sometimes be challenging to replicate the finer details, but this outfit has it all. However, what makes it even better is the pose, expression, and overall attitude on her face. It feels like you’re seeing Azula in real-life.

 

Of course, most people would be afraid to come face-to-face with Princess Azula. She’d make them bow down and pay their respects or burn them to a cinder. 

Still, even those who dislike her as a character have to admit that Momo Keki’s cosplay was magnificent.

Cosplay

Kill la Kill cosplay stamps her authority as perfect Satsuki Kiryuin

Published: 13/Nov/2020 7:11

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Kill la Kill Cosplay Satsuki Kiryuin
Heather Highlander / Trigger

Kill La Kill Satsuki Kiryuin

Kill la Kill’s Satsuki Kiryuin starts as an antagonist but slowly becomes a powerful heroine and one of the most awesome characters in the show, and one cosplayer wanted to pay her respects.

Kill la Kill was a breakout show back in 2013, and it’s been a smash-hit among fans and cosplayers ever since. It mixes a bizarre and interesting plot about humans and their clothes with an absurd amount of action and character development.

The show revolves around protagonist Ryuko Matoi, who wants to find out who killed her father and kill them. However, when she arrives at Honnoji Academy, she encounters an equally powerful woman, Satsuki Kiryuin, who rules the school.

Satsuki Kiryuin isn’t evil, but she is a firm believer in authority and obedience. For that reason, she leads her people with an unwavering iron fist. Some of them worship her, while others fear her.

Kill la Kill Cosplay Satsuki Kiryuin
Trigger
Satsuki Kiryuin has a cold-blooded exterior, but deep down, she cares about people.

A cosplayer named Heather Highlander falls in the second category of people. She is a firm believer in Satsuki Kiruyin’s ways and paid her respects by flawlessly transforming into her from top to bottom.

Heather’s version of Satsuki Kiryuin’s military-themed uniform is the best one yet. The blue and goals seams interlace over the white in perfect harmony, and the spangled shoulder pads round it off nicely.

Of course, let’s not forget about the raven-colored hair and bushy eyebrows sitting above her bright-blue eyes, which are on point too. Heather has even worked them in unison to pull of Satsuki Kiryuin’s trademark furious scowl.

However, the highlight is definitely the Secret Sword Bakuzan, complete with a white hilt and guard and black blade. Satsuki Kiriyuin is a master swordsman, and her infamous sword is powerful enough to compete with Ryuko Matoi’s Scissor Blade.

Kill la Kill fans might still have a divided opinion on Satsuki Kiryuin, even after she turns good. However, everyone can agree that Heather Highlander’s cosplay captures her looks and attitude to perfection.

Kill la Kill is still one of the most talked-about anime all these years later, and characters like Satsuki Kiryuin played an important part in that.