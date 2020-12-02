Attack on Titan cosplayer hacks and slashes into battle as Eren Yeager 

Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager is a popular choice among cosplayers, but a recent effort re-created the character perfectly, and the pictures have gone viral.

Attack on Titan is one of the darkest and strangest mainstream animes in recent times. However, that hasn’t stopped it from becoming an incredibly popular smash-hit. If anything, it’s probably the reason why.

Nobody ever thought they’d be into a story about human soldiers locked into a battle with over-sized human-looking monsters called Titans who eat people.

Yet, here we all are, and we’re hooked.

Attack on Titan has many interesting characters, but it revolves around Eren Yeager, the main protagonist. He started as an impulsive and hardheaded peasant with a burning despite to help eliminate Titans.

But he quickly grew into a capable member of the Scout Regiment and even stumbled upon a special power of his own. For that reason, he’s become a fan-favorite among fans and cosplayers alike.

A cosplayer named Noah Lance decided to step into Eren Yeager’s boots. They’re massive ones to fill, but he did such a great job, the photos have gone viral. The pictures have already generated almost 10,000 likes on Instagram.

“I hate people when they’re not polite,” he said, in reference to one of Eren Yeager’s quotes from the show. “If you end up on my table, then it serves you right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌹Noah Lance🌹 (@angry_jaeger)

Noah’s outfit looks like the real deal. It has everything from the khaki-colored shirt, brown belt, brown straps to a replica necklace. The dual swords are the best feature, though, and they round it off nicely.

There’s also a second shot that provides a more zoomed-out view of the boots, straps, and pants. Noah’s definitely put in a lot of attention to detail, and it shows.

“And I’m hoping that you will see yourself like I see you,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌹Noah Lance🌹 (@angry_jaeger)

Attack on Titan can be dark and grueling at times, but it still provides endless opportunities for fans and cosplayers to shine. Noah’s Eren Yeager cosplay is a testament to that.

The fourth and final series kicks off on December 7.

It marks the beginning of the end for the show, but there’s no doubt Attack on Titan fans will be in for a roller-coaster ride along the way.