Logo
Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer hacks and slashes into battle as Eren Yeager 

Published: 2/Dec/2020 7:07

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Attack On Titan Eren Yeager Cosplay
Funimation / Noah Lance

Share

Attack on Titan Eren Yeager

Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager is a popular choice among cosplayers, but a recent effort re-created the character perfectly, and the pictures have gone viral. 

Attack on Titan is one of the darkest and strangest mainstream animes in recent times. However, that hasn’t stopped it from becoming an incredibly popular smash-hit. If anything, it’s probably the reason why.

Nobody ever thought they’d be into a story about human soldiers locked into a battle with over-sized human-looking monsters called Titans who eat people.

Yet, here we all are, and we’re hooked. 

Attack on Titan has many interesting characters, but it revolves around Eren Yeager, the main protagonist. He started as an impulsive and hardheaded peasant with a burning despite to help eliminate Titans.

But he quickly grew into a capable member of the Scout Regiment and even stumbled upon a special power of his own. For that reason, he’s become a fan-favorite among fans and cosplayers alike.

Attack On Titan Eren Yeager Cosplay
Funimation
Eren Yeager is the main protagonist in Attack on Titan.

A cosplayer named Noah Lance decided to step into Eren Yeager’s boots. They’re massive ones to fill, but he did such a great job, the photos have gone viral. The pictures have already generated almost 10,000 likes on Instagram.

“I hate people when they’re not polite,” he said, in reference to one of Eren Yeager’s quotes from the show. “If you end up on my table, then it serves you right.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌹Noah Lance🌹 (@angry_jaeger)

Noah’s outfit looks like the real deal. It has everything from the khaki-colored shirt, brown belt, brown straps to a replica necklace. The dual swords are the best feature, though, and they round it off nicely.

There’s also a second shot that provides a more zoomed-out view of the boots, straps, and pants. Noah’s definitely put in a lot of attention to detail, and it shows.

“And I’m hoping that you will see yourself like I see you,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌹Noah Lance🌹 (@angry_jaeger)

Attack on Titan can be dark and grueling at times, but it still provides endless opportunities for fans and cosplayers to shine. Noah’s Eren Yeager cosplay is a testament to that.

The fourth and final series kicks off on December 7.

It marks the beginning of the end for the show, but there’s no doubt Attack on Titan fans will be in for a roller-coaster ride along the way.

Pokemon

Bizarre Pokemon Journeys episode goes viral for “cruel” Blaziken scene

Published: 2/Dec/2020 0:57

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Blaziken from the Pokemon Journeys anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Journeys

A November episode of the Pokemon Journeys anime went viral after fans discovered it included a bizarre scene featuring Blaziken. The strange sequences force the Gen III ‘mon into a “cruel” situation that has left some viewers disturbed.

Pokemon Journeys made its debut in Japan in November 2019. The latest anime in the long-running series follows protagonist Ash Ketchum and new character Goh as they travel across the game’s eight regions.

An episode that aired in November 2020 has made waves online after a scene featuring a bizarre food contest went viral. Fans of the Nintendo property were left unsettled after a Blaziken is forced to eat his own species – well, sort of.

Screenshot from Pokemon Journeys anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Pokemon Journeys episode featured unusual food in it.

Bizarre Pokemon Journeys scene goes viral

In the November 27 episode of the Pokemon Journeys anime, Ash and Goh both participate in an eating contest. The competition has Trainers seeing whose ‘mon can consume the most food in the shortest time possible.

However, things took a cruel turn when the final dish served was a cuisine in the shape of Torchic. Blaziken’s appetite quickly turned sour at the thought of eating something shaped like his own species.

The Gen III character then stood up and quit the contest after shedding a tear. The incredibly strange cannibalism-like dilemma went viral after being uploaded to Reddit on November 30.

Blaziken was dominating the food eating contest but then.. from pokemon

While the Torchic are technically a dessert item, the scene left some fans feeling disturbed or sympathetic towards the Pokemon’s plight. “I feel you Blaziken, being forced to eat your kind is cruel,” one fan wrote. Another user exclaimed “Who’s the sick b****rd that decided to try to make a Blaziken eat Torchics?”

Pokemon fans react to the disturbing anime scene on Reddit.

Despite only having aired in Japan, the scene quickly spread online as the community found it both be hilarious and creepy. Popular artist ‘popemadara‘ made a comedic drawing that went viral on Twitter that depicts other Pokemon in the same dilemma as Blaziken.

While it’s true that people eat human-shaped edibles called gingerbread men, the Torchic food item was disturbingly detailed. If nothing else, the situation showed that the Fire-type monster has a softer side.

Pokemon Journeys is currently still airing in Japan, however North American viewers can catch the first half of the series now on Netflix which is broken up into Part 1 and 2.