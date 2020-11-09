 Attack on Titan cosplayer channels her inner potato girl as Sasha Blouse - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer channels her inner potato girl as Sasha Blouse

Published: 9/Nov/2020 18:50

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer melissa_lissova next to Sasha Braus from the anime Attack on Titan
Instagram: melissa_lissova / Wit Studio

Share

Attack on Titan

An Attack on Titan cosplayer has done an incredible job of recreating the character of Sasha Blouse from the popular anime, looking every bit the part in her true-to-life costume.

Attack on Titan has scooped up an enormous global following since it began airing in 2013. Its chilling concept and engaging plotline, along with characters that viewers can root for, has ensured its huge level of success, with the final season confirmed to be airing in late 2020.

The story follows the human race fighting back against huge humanoid monsters referred to as Titans, that roam the Earth looking looking for people to eat. An elite group of soldiers called the Scout Regiment wage war on the terrifying creatures, leading to a thoroughly gripping story.

Attack on Titan season 4 trailer poster
MAPPA
Attack on Titan Season 4 is coming in December.

Sasha Blouse is a member of the Survey Corps, and is known for her fun-loving attitude, and a compulsive desire to eat. While not a main character in the series, she certainly has garnered a host of adoring fans, who see more to her than just a girl with a big appetite.

Attack on Titan cosplayer brings Sasha to life

Cosplayer Lissa ‘melissa_lissova‘ did an excellent job of recreating Sasha’s classic look, and even made use of some interesting props to capture the character’s iconic traits.

The outfit matches the show perfectly, with her fitted white shirt overlaid with the belt-like harness making the artist look ready to battle Titans. Over all of this is, of course, the classic Survey Corps jacket – a gorgeous tan leather with some blue and white emblems on the pocket and sleeve that look just like the apparel from the anime.

Her hair is also pulled back into a sleek ponytail, with chunky side bangs to frame her face, giving her that perfect anime look, whilst still keeping a real-life element.

To top it off, the image captures her sneaking a whole loaf of bread into her jacket, just as Sasha would do in the show, giving a great portrait of her interesting characters, and adding something a bit different.

Attack on Titan fans clearly loved this look, as the cosplay scored an astonishing 30,000 likes at the time of writing.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer makes a splash as stunning Froppy

Published: 8/Nov/2020 17:59

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer maridesuwu next to an image of Froppy from My Hero Academia
Instagram: maridesuwu / Bones

Share

Froppy My Hero Academia

A talented cosplayer has taken her recreation of My Hero Academia fan-favorite Froppy, with her fantastic photoshoot in an actual pond, the ideal habitat for the quirky character.

Many loveable characters have sprung forth from the world of the MHA anime, with each character built on their own personal Quirk.

One such character that has found a home among millions of fans, is Tsuyu Asui, a.k.a. Froppy. She’s loved for her personality, and straight-talking style that gives her both an innocent quality and a definite charm.

Character Froppy from My Hero Academia with her arm out to the side
Bones Inc
Froppy has become one of My Hero Academia’s most popular characters.

Froppy’s Quirk is literally “frog,” which, as the name suggests, gives her abilities akin to a frog, such as leaping, using her elongated tongue, and skillful aquatic movement. This has cemented her as a fascinating and much-loved character in the series.

Maridesuwu recreates the perfect Froppy

Cosplayer maridesuwu decided to give her take on the popular character, and it’s safe to say that she went the extra mile.

The background to the pictures taken by felix_works and edited by rozenreverie_cosplay is a lake, with a rocky formation giving it a natural look. But maridesuwu isn’t just standing by the lake, she’s actually in it, showing her dedication to accurately portraying the frog-like girl.

Her costume is certainly something to behold, the green bodysuit having an extraordinary amount of detail. The colors are vibrant, with black and silver plates and patches that overlay the main body in the exact same way as the original. The suit also appears to be shaded, and with a slightly metallic sheen, captures the light in a way that gives it a mesmerizing 3D animated look.

Maridesuwu’s dark hair is tinged a deep green just like Froppy’s, which ties in perfectly with the face-paint beneath her eyes. Her goggles are from robopenguin_cosplay_props and are a superb addition to the brilliant costume.

Overall this cosplay did a great job of recreating the much-loved Froppy, and her dedication to getting that perfect shot certainly paid off.