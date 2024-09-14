Attack on Titan movie gets new trailer, and fans are divided

Attack on Titan isn’t done quite yet, because a new movie is on the way, bringing the final episodes to the big screen, and fans are split on the decision.

If any anime defines the 2010s, it’s Attack on Titan. After premiering in 2013, the anime show swiftly garnered a massive worldwide fanbase, becoming a major franchise in the medium alongside One Piece and Dragon Ball.

The final episode arrived in 2023, but Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will revisit the closing moments with a compilation film. This version is closer to the intended vision of director Yuichiro Hayashi, who initially planned for a theatrical release.

A new trailer and poster give us another look at what’s coming – the colossal battle to stop Eren Yeager and the Rumbling, with fire and bloodshed at every turn. Seeing it in theaters will be an experience, but some fans are a little cynical.

“I see, they’re still squeezing the last drops of milk,” reads a response on X/Twitter. “Unless there’s new segments or anything different at all story wise, I don’t see the point. Other than milk it for as much money as they can of course,” adds another.

This re-release is coming a year after the TV show finished, beginning in Japan on November 8, 2024. It’ll edit together the last four episodes, which made up Part 4 of Season 4, into one cohesive feature.

The runtime is 155 minutes, so it’s going to be a commitment in theaters, but regular blockbusters run that length and over regularly, so there’s nothing new there. Opinion is split, as many are excited to see MAPPA’s work on the biggest screens with the best sound systems possible.

It’s the same novelty that’s allowed Demon Slayer to do compilation films before every season, and led to Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock and Spy x Family enjoying worldwide theatrical rollouts. If they can do it, Attack on Titan definitely can.

But if you’d rather check out something new, our upcoming anime list has plenty of options for you.