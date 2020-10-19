 Attack on Titan cosplayer goes viral as real life Hange Zoe - Dexerto
Attack on Titan cosplayer goes viral as real life Hange Zoe

Published: 19/Oct/2020 18:42

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer kalikins7 poses nect to Hange from Attack on Titan
Instagram: kalikins7 / Wit Studio

Attack on Titan

A talented Attack on Titan cosplayer has done an amazing job of recreating the fan favorite character Hange Zoe, looking every bit the part of the eccentric researcher of the group.

Attack on Titan is an enormously popular anime that has swept up the world in its equal mix of nail biting  moments, along with its varied and in depth cast of characters, each one of them perfect for a cosplay opportunity.

The show follows the struggle of humanity against huge man-eating giants known as ‘Titans’ who’s sole mission is to snatch up all the people they can find, leaving the remaining humans waging a war against the frightening creatures.

While not much is known about Hange’s past compared to some other characters, they have certainly generated a huge amount of interest among fans, and there have been plenty of cosplayers who have stepped up to recreate the researcher.

MAPPA
The Attack on Titan Season 4 trailer

One such cosplayer is kalikins7 on Instagram, who blew fans of the show away when they uploaded their Hange side by side image of the character from the show – the resemblance absolutely uncanny.

Their hair is a perfectly voluminous recreation of Hange’s thick brown locks, with the majority of the hair pulled back into a high ponytail, along with some tousled strands that frame their face.

Rectangle glasses help to mould their face into the spitting image of Zoe, capturing the character’s strong intellectual look that makes this cosplayer even more like the real-life version.

Naturally the costume primarily consisted of a long sleeve tan jacket that is cropped at the waist, the iconic sign of belonging to the Survey Corps. The gym leggings also give a minimalist but athletic edge to the outfit.

Seeing the images side by side, it’s no wonder that this particular cosplayer has won the hearts of Attack on Titan fans, and particularly for those who have a soft spot for Hange.

Kalikins7’s image now has over 24,000 likes on Instagram at the time of writing, and there’s no doubt that it will continue to garner even more, thanks to the stunning similarities between the cosplayer and the character.

Cosplay

Bleach cosplayer succumbs to the Hollow as Ichigo with female twist

Published: 19/Oct/2020 7:33 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 12:22

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Instagram: @julie_odsgaard / Viz Media

Share

Bleach

It’s good to embrace your dark side every once in a while, and that’s exactly what this Bleach cosplayer has done, with a magnificent version of Hollow Ichigo from the iconic anime’s Soul Society Arc.

Bleach was one of the most popular and iconic anime in history. It ran for eight years between 2004 and 2008 and spanned a whopping 366 episodes. Sadly, it dipped in quality at times due to extensive filler arcs. But when it was on track and in line with the manga, it was an incredible watch.

The story revolves around Ichigo Kurosaki, a human who becomes a Soul Reaper after he gets attacked by a wayward spirit called a Hollow.

Rukia Kuchiki, a highly ranked and noble Soul Reaper, plunges her sword into his heart to save his life, and by doing so, transfers her powers to him.

Bleach Ichigo Cosplay
Viz Media
Ichigo becomes a full-fledged Soul Reaper and takes on a Hollow.

From there, he learns how to use his powers and defend spirits and humans from other Hollows. The story really kicks into gear during the beloved Soul Society Arc, in which Rukia is taken back and sentenced to death to ‘atone for her crime.’

Ichigo makes it his mission to save her, and along the way, makes new friends and becomes immensely powerful. But one of the friends he makes is the darkness within himself, which personifies itself in the form of a Hollow mask that appears on his face.

Eventually, it helps him in times of need. But in one of the greatest fights and scenes in anime history, his inner Hollow almost takes over completely and essentially ‘possesses’ his body.

A cosplayer named Julie Odsgaard wanted to pay homage to that scene: “[It] was probably one of my favorites in the soul society arc, so I just had to recreate it!”

“I got liquid latex [out] for this look,” she added. “I really hope you all like it.”

Julie is referring to her badass recreation of Ichigo’s outfit. It’s not often you see a cosplayer depart from Ichigo’s more traditional baggy look. But she’s done an incredible job to create her own unique style, and the female twist makes it even better.

What’s more, the orange hair and the fake-blood and tape on her cheek are great, and the Hollow bandages on her collar and chest look spot on.

Still, the highlight has to be the fractured Hollow mask, which looks as real as it gets. It’s always nice to see fans transform themselves into their favorite characters, and it’s even better when they nail it.