Attack on Titan cosplayer goes viral as real life Hange Zoe - Dexerto

A talented Attack on Titan cosplayer has done an amazing job of recreating the fan favorite character Hange Zoe, looking every bit the part of the eccentric researcher of the group.

Attack on Titan is an enormously popular anime that has swept up the world in its equal mix of nail biting moments, along with its varied and in depth cast of characters, each one of them perfect for a cosplay opportunity.

The show follows the struggle of humanity against huge man-eating giants known as ‘Titans’ who’s sole mission is to snatch up all the people they can find, leaving the remaining humans waging a war against the frightening creatures.

While not much is known about Hange’s past compared to some other characters, they have certainly generated a huge amount of interest among fans, and there have been plenty of cosplayers who have stepped up to recreate the researcher.

One such cosplayer is kalikins7 on Instagram, who blew fans of the show away when they uploaded their Hange side by side image of the character from the show – the resemblance absolutely uncanny.

Their hair is a perfectly voluminous recreation of Hange’s thick brown locks, with the majority of the hair pulled back into a high ponytail, along with some tousled strands that frame their face.

Rectangle glasses help to mould their face into the spitting image of Zoe, capturing the character’s strong intellectual look that makes this cosplayer even more like the real-life version.

Naturally the costume primarily consisted of a long sleeve tan jacket that is cropped at the waist, the iconic sign of belonging to the Survey Corps. The gym leggings also give a minimalist but athletic edge to the outfit.

Seeing the images side by side, it’s no wonder that this particular cosplayer has won the hearts of Attack on Titan fans, and particularly for those who have a soft spot for Hange.

Kalikins7’s image now has over 24,000 likes on Instagram at the time of writing, and there’s no doubt that it will continue to garner even more, thanks to the stunning similarities between the cosplayer and the character.