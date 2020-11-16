Apex Legends cosplayer kickstarts hearts as picture perfect Lifeline - Dexerto

Apex Legends has legends in all shapes and sizes, from larger-than-life Gibraltar to the enigmatic Wraith, but every squad needs a Lifeline, and one cosplayer has wowed fans by bringing her to life in the most incredible way.

Apex Legends is a smash-hit battle-royale for many reasons. It’s got fluid and fast tactical gameplay, fantastic maps, a balanced set of weapons, and a dedicated player base and community.

It also boasts an impressive list of legends, which is a massive drawcard too. Each legend has a unique set of perks and skills that shine in certain situations. Horizon, the freshest legend on the block, can create a black hole to trap her opponents.

However, it’s hard to find one more in demand than Lifeline. She’s the only support legend capable of healing and reviving her allies, which happens with a little help from her beloved drone.

Most people show Lifeline their love by picking her in-game, but a cosplayer named snowcxs has gone one step further and become the combat medic herself. Funnily enough, it might be because she isn’t too confident in her skills on Apex Legends.

“Someone teach me how to play this game,” she said. “All I do is hide in bushes it’s EMBARAZZING.” However, her cosplay skills are top-notch, which more than makes up for it.

It’s an organic cosplay she made entirely on her own. It includes everything from the backpack, clothes, gloves, and bandage wraps to the mask and trademark headband. The hair is on point too, bundled in the same way with a slight crimson-red tinge.

The only thing that’s missing is the drone, but it would be pretty difficult to make. Still, this is a masterpiece that looks exactly like the one in the game, and she wears it well too.

The best part is, it seems like the Apex Legends community agrees. The thread she posted it in has already gained more than 10,000 upvotes, and the numbers are growing by the minute. It’s always nice to see a cosplayer’s hard work pay off.