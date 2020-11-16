 Apex Legends cosplayer kickstarts hearts as picture perfect Lifeline - Dexerto
Apex Legends cosplayer kickstarts hearts as picture perfect Lifeline

Published: 16/Nov/2020 6:17 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 6:22

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Apex Legends Lifeline Cosplay
snowcxs / Respawn Entertainment

Lifeline

Apex Legends has legends in all shapes and sizes, from larger-than-life Gibraltar to the enigmatic Wraith, but every squad needs a Lifeline, and one cosplayer has wowed fans by bringing her to life in the most incredible way.

Apex Legends is a smash-hit battle-royale for many reasons. It’s got fluid and fast tactical gameplay, fantastic maps, a balanced set of weapons, and a dedicated player base and community.

It also boasts an impressive list of legends, which is a massive drawcard too. Each legend has a unique set of perks and skills that shine in certain situations. Horizon, the freshest legend on the block, can create a black hole to trap her opponents.

However, it’s hard to find one more in demand than Lifeline. She’s the only support legend capable of healing and reviving her allies, which happens with a little help from her beloved drone.

Apex Legends Lifeline Cosplay
snowcxs / Respawn Entertainment
Lifeline might be a support legend, but she’s a combat medic who packs a punch.

Most people show Lifeline their love by picking her in-game, but a cosplayer named snowcxs has gone one step further and become the combat medic herself. Funnily enough, it might be because she isn’t too confident in her skills on Apex Legends.

“Someone teach me how to play this game,” she said. “All I do is hide in bushes it’s EMBARAZZING.” However, her cosplay skills are top-notch, which more than makes up for it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shinigami (@snowcxs)

It’s an organic cosplay she made entirely on her own. It includes everything from the backpack, clothes, gloves, and bandage wraps to the mask and trademark headband. The hair is on point too, bundled in the same way with a slight crimson-red tinge.

The only thing that’s missing is the drone, but it would be pretty difficult to make. Still, this is a masterpiece that looks exactly like the one in the game, and she wears it well too. 

The best part is, it seems like the Apex Legends community agrees. The thread she posted it in has already gained more than 10,000 upvotes, and the numbers are growing by the minute. It’s always nice to see a cosplayer’s hard work pay off.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!