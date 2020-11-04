Apex Legends cosplayer goes viral with perfect Loba outfit for Halloween - Dexerto

An Apex Legends cosplayer, who goes by “lolidkimjustakitten,” has gone viral after sharing her incredible transformation into Loba for Halloween, receiving plenty of praise from fans of the popular character.

Horizon is next to be added to the Apex Legends cast with the release of the Season 7 update, and there will soon be 15 unique characters that players can choose between in-game.

Each of the battle royale Legends have their own abilities and style, which often leads to many artists or cosplayers getting inspired and even recreating their favorite characters, particularly during the Halloween season.

Although many Apex fans had dressed up as Legends throughout October 31, there was one cosplayer who went viral for bringing the Translocating Thief, Loba Andrade, to life.

Loba has quickly become a fan-favorite character since she was introduced by Respawn in Season 5 and, as a result, has also been quite a popular Legend to cosplay.

However, one of the latest attempts at recreating the Legend, which was posted by lolidkimjustakitten, is already among some of best Loba cosplays so far, after taking the battle royale’s subreddit by storm when she shared her Halloween costume.

The cosplayer received well over 28,000 upvotes in the 24 hours after sharing her efforts online, with hundreds of comments praising her incredible attention to detail.

Many Apex fans were impressed by all of the small details that the cosplayer had added to Loba’s outfit, such as the gloves and the knee-high boots to compliment the unique style that the character is known for.

She completed the Thief’s look with the signature eye makeup and hairstyle that Apex fans have also become familiar with, bringing Loba to life in spectacular fashion.

While Loba has not had too much shine in the latest Season compared to Legends like Wraith and Pathfinder, this incredible cosplay might inspire some Apex fans to give the character another shot for Season 7.