Apex Legends cosplayer goes viral with perfect Loba outfit for Halloween - Dexerto

Apex Legends cosplayer goes viral with perfect Loba outfit for Halloween

Published: 4/Nov/2020 15:35

by Daniel Cleary
loba from apex legends and lolidkimjustakitten
Respawn Entertainment

Loba

An Apex Legends cosplayer, who goes by “lolidkimjustakitten,” has gone viral after sharing her incredible transformation into Loba for Halloween, receiving plenty of praise from fans of the popular character.

Horizon is next to be added to the Apex Legends cast with the release of the Season 7 update, and there will soon be 15 unique characters that players can choose between in-game.

Each of the battle royale Legends have their own abilities and style, which often leads to many artists or cosplayers getting inspired and even recreating their favorite characters, particularly during the Halloween season.

Although many Apex fans had dressed up as Legends throughout October 31, there was one cosplayer who went viral for bringing the Translocating Thief, Loba Andrade, to life.

Apex legends character horizon
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is the latest character to be added to the Apex Legends universe

Loba has quickly become a fan-favorite character since she was introduced by Respawn in Season 5 and, as a result, has also been quite a popular Legend to cosplay.

However, one of the latest attempts at recreating the Legend, which was posted by lolidkimjustakitten, is already among some of best Loba cosplays so far, after taking the battle royale’s subreddit by storm when she shared her Halloween costume.

The cosplayer received well over 28,000 upvotes in the 24 hours after sharing her efforts online, with hundreds of comments praising her incredible attention to detail.

Thought you guys might appreciate my Loba costume more than IG did lol from apexlegends

Many Apex fans were impressed by all of the small details that the cosplayer had added to Loba’s outfit, such as the gloves and the knee-high boots to compliment the unique style that the character is known for.

She completed the Thief’s look with the signature eye makeup and hairstyle that Apex fans have also become familiar with, bringing Loba to life in spectacular fashion.

While Loba has not had too much shine in the latest Season compared to Legends like Wraith and Pathfinder, this incredible cosplay might inspire some Apex fans to give the character another shot for Season 7.

How to play Horizon in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips & tricks

Published: 4/Nov/2020 17:06

by Alex Garton

Apex Legends Season 7

Horizon is the latest Legend to join the roster of characters in Apex Legends for Season 7. Her abilities give her some of the most diverse movement options we’ve ever seen in-game. Let’s check out some tips and tricks that’ll help you master and improve your play on Horizon.

Season 7 is set to bring a wealth of changes and updates to Apex Legends. It’s fair to say Respawn have gone all out, with a new map and Legend being added into the game.

The new Legend, Horizon, was first revealed to us on October 13 inside the firing range. Now, she’s set to enter Apex Legends in Season 7 as a mobile character capable of attacking enemies from multiple angles.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s abilities give her incredible movement options.

Horizon’s Abilities

As with any Legend in Apex, Horizon has three unique abilities she can use to eliminate the competition – Spacewalk (Passive), Gravity Lift (Tactical) and Black Hole (Ultimate).

  • Passive ability: Spacewalk – Increases air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.
  • Tactical ability: Gravity Lift – Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upwards and boosting them outwards when they exit.
  • Ultimate ability: Black Hole – Deploy N.E.W.T. to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it, and hits them with a graviton blast at the end.

At a glance, it’s obvious the majority of Horizon’s kit revolves around her movement and her ability to utilise vantage points no other Legend can reach.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s passive provides her with incredible momentum when dropping on a squad.

Make the most of her passive

Horizon’s passive at first may appear to be relatively insignificant. However, when used properly it can provide players with an enormous advantage over their opponents.

Of course, her passive is great when paired with Gravity Lift, providing her with enhanced weapon stability whilst floating in mid-air.

It’s key to remember her passive also negates the weapon animation experienced by other characters when falling from a height. This means in certain gunfights or when pushing an opponent from a high vantage point, Horizon can maintain her rate of fire when hitting the ground. Therefore, her momentum when dropping into gunfights is immense and incomparable to any other Legend.

Respawn Entertainment
Olympus is set to arrive alongside Horizon in Season 7.

Use Gravity Lift effectively

Horizon’s Gravity Lift is one of those abilities that will take time for Apex players to truly master. The ability gives her movement capabilities that will consistently catch opponents off-guard. Finding unique angles and vantage points when approaching gunfights will separate the great Horizon players from the good.

As a result of her passive, the Gravity Lift can be combined with a slide to propel you directly into a fight at speed. This is a great way to pressure an opponent and take control of a gunfight.

Of course, the Gravity Lift has defensive capabilities as well. Horizon can use the ability to disengage out of sticky situations and prepare to head back into battle.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s ultimate can be used with a grenade to secure some guaranteed damage on an opponent.

Using the ultimate to push

Horizon’s ultimate is ideal for pushing an area filled with camping opponents. The ult will root them out of their hiding spots and force them to move.

This ability can be combined with a series of grenades from your squad to secure some hard to avoid damage on your opponents before a push. On top of that, keep in mind that Wattson’s ultimate will consume Horizon’s robot before it turns into a black hole.

Overall, Horizon is an ideal Legend for players who love to use movement to their advantage and are willing to use her momentum to surprise and overwhelm over their opponents.