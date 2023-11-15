Is Madame Web a villain? Spider-Man character & history explained

Since her debut, Madam Web has been one of the most mysterious figures in Spider-Man’s life.

Madame Web’s first trailer has fans wondering if Sony is adapting another Spider-Man villain for film, but that’s not quite the case.

The Madame Web trailer has some fans confused as to what exactly is going on in Sony’s largest Spider-Man adjacent film. You’re not wrong if you think the character is an odd choice for a movie.

Though she is definitely an important character in Spider-Man’s backstory, Madame Web is still fairly obscure. Given she’s also been dead for the past decade, many fans may not have even seen the original version of the character.

Ahead of Madame Web’s release, fans may wonder if the film is adapting another villain, much like Morbius, Venom and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter. The simple answer to that is no, though Madame Web may not have been explicitly heroic, either.

Is Madame Web Spider-Man’s villain or friend?

Madame Web is not a villain, but she’s not necessarily heroic. First introduced in 1980’s Amazing Spider-Man #210, Madame Web is a clairvoyant who can view the future. Though Spider-Man has his doubts, she wins him over by calling Peter Parker’s apartment at issue’s end and revealing she knows his dual identity.

Marvel Comics From her first appearance, the cold Madame Web managed to stay one step ahead of everyone.

Throughout the years, Madame Web would appear as a mysterious, if not somewhat antagonistic, being. Her psychic powers greatly aided Spidey over the years, and her supposed immortality (something she gained while aiding Norman Osborn during the Gathering of the Five ritual) meant she was always present.

Web would ultimately be slain by Sasha Kravinoff, the widow of Kraven the Hunter. In her final moments, Madame Web bestowed her powers on the then-Spider-Woman, Julia Carpenter.

Julia Carpenter has been the current Madame Web since, while the original has remained dead, save for a brief spell where Ben Reilly cloned her while posing as The Jackal.

Has Madame Web appeared outside of Marvel Comics?

Madame Web has appeared in a number of other projects. She’s a central figure in the video game Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, where she brings together Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Man Noir and Ultimate Spider-Man to save the multiverse from Mysterio.

Most fans will likely recognize Madame Web from her appearances on Fox’s Spider-Man animated series. Here, Madame Web (voiced by Joan Lee, the wife of Spider-Man creator Stan Lee) is much more of a chessmaster type, manipulating events in Spider-Man’s life for her own good – and for the multiverse’s.

Marvel Entertainment Group Madame Web was an integral figure in Fox’s 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

The Spider-Man: The Animated Series finale sees Madame Web assemble a team of Spider-Men from other universes to stop the multiversal threat of Spider-Carnage, a story that predated the Spider-Verse by two decades.

Obviously, Madame Web’s next appearance is in the film she’s the star of. Not much is known about Madame Web’s plot, but it brings in many Spider-Women, the mysterious Ezekiel Sims, and more.

A release date for Madame Web has yet to be announced. For more Madame Web and comic book news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s continuing coverage.