Supercar goes up in flames after showing off ends in disaster - Dexerto

Owning a supercar is a lifestyle choice. Wherever you go, people will want to take photos and film your car. Unfortunately, that’s not always a good thing, as the owner of this Nissan GT-R discovered the hard way.

Showing off in a high-powered car is nothing new, playing up to crowds with extreme exhaust noises and displays of flames from tailpipes is a tradition as old as cars themselves. Unfortunately, though, the owner of this Nissan GT-R got more than they bargained for.

Having clearly modified the cars’ stock exhaust system, the owner is able to rev the car to its redline while parked. This results in not only an incredibly loud exhaust note but also a dramatic display of fire coming from the tailpipe of the GT-R.

Nissan GT-R catches fire while showing off

Of course, creating this much of a scene is bound to draw a crowd, and that’s exactly what happened. In the video, people can be seen crowded around the high-powered supercar as it demonstrates its flame-throwing ability.

The video then cuts, just as disaster strikes the Nissan. Smoke can be seen pouring from the back of the car, after the exaggerated flames appear to have set fire to the rear bumper and surrounding panels.

Once the video resumes, it is clear to see that a mass panic has descended on the car meet. Bystanders and people with camera phones jostle for space, both trying to extinguish the fire and get a unique angle on the situation simultaneously.

Clip starts at 1:10

As the car starts to burn, someone who appears to be the owner begins to try and douse the flames with his jacket, in an attempt to salvage the car from going up in smoke.

Sadly these attempts proved pointless, and in an attempt to control the fire, the entire rear portion of the car is ripped off to give access to the source of the flames.

Thankfully someone eventually locates a fire extinguisher and manages to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, the damage is severe, and likely goes beyond what can be seen in the video.

Whether the car was repaired or scrapped is unclear, but at the very least a new rear bumper and likely a number of wiring systems would need replacing. Clearly, the owner paid a heavy price for showing off.