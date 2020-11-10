 Supercar goes up in flames after showing off ends in disaster - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

Supercar goes up in flames after showing off ends in disaster

Published: 10/Nov/2020 10:52

by Kieran Bicknell
Nissan GTR Goes up in flames
YouTube: VeeDubRacing

Share

Owning a supercar is a lifestyle choice. Wherever you go, people will want to take photos and film your car. Unfortunately, that’s not always a good thing, as the owner of this Nissan GT-R discovered the hard way.

Showing off in a high-powered car is nothing new, playing up to crowds with extreme exhaust noises and displays of flames from tailpipes is a tradition as old as cars themselves. Unfortunately, though, the owner of this Nissan GT-R got more than they bargained for.

Having clearly modified the cars’ stock exhaust system, the owner is able to rev the car to its redline while parked. This results in not only an incredibly loud exhaust note but also a dramatic display of fire coming from the tailpipe of the GT-R.

Nissan GTR on fire
YouTube: VeeDubRacing
Showing off by shooting flames from this Nissan GT-R ended in disaster for the owner.

Nissan GT-R catches fire while showing off

Of course, creating this much of a scene is bound to draw a crowd, and that’s exactly what happened. In the video, people can be seen crowded around the high-powered supercar as it demonstrates its flame-throwing ability.

The video then cuts, just as disaster strikes the Nissan. Smoke can be seen pouring from the back of the car, after the exaggerated flames appear to have set fire to the rear bumper and surrounding panels.

Once the video resumes, it is clear to see that a mass panic has descended on the car meet. Bystanders and people with camera phones jostle for space, both trying to extinguish the fire and get a unique angle on the situation simultaneously.

Clip starts at 1:10

As the car starts to burn, someone who appears to be the owner begins to try and douse the flames with his jacket, in an attempt to salvage the car from going up in smoke.

Sadly these attempts proved pointless, and in an attempt to control the fire, the entire rear portion of the car is ripped off to give access to the source of the flames.

Thankfully someone eventually locates a fire extinguisher and manages to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, the damage is severe, and likely goes beyond what can be seen in the video.

Whether the car was repaired or scrapped is unclear, but at the very least a new rear bumper and likely a number of wiring systems would need replacing. Clearly, the owner paid a heavy price for showing off.

Cars

Gordon Ramsay’s incredible supercar collection will blow you away

Published: 9/Nov/2020 15:47 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 15:49

by Kieran Bicknell
Gordon Ramsay standing in car
Instagram: @hrowenferrari

Share

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay may be best-known for his incredible culinary delights, but it turns out the famously foul-mouthed chef is a big petrolhead too. Here are our highlights from his expansive collection.

For Ramsay, his biggest vice is Ferraris. From classics such as the F355 GTS to the incredible SP2 Monza, his garage is full of so-called ‘prancing horses’. But it’s not just Ferraris in his collection.

One theme that is certain, however, is speed. Almost all of Gordon’s cars have incredible stats, and his personal collection reads like a Top Trumps deck of supercars.

Gordon Ramsay's supercar collection
YouTube: Gordon Ramsay
Gordon’s car collection is so vast, it nearly filled the pit lane at Brands Hatch circuit.

Gordon Ramsay’s supercar collection

It’s tricky to know where to begin when it comes to Ramsay’s supercars. With most people dreaming of just owning one or two of the cars from this list, walking into Gordon’s garage must be like entering heaven for any petrolhead.

Ferrari

It’s well-known that Gordon has a thing for Ferrari’s. Having cited the Ferrari 308 seen in Magnum, P.I as his first Ferrari love, as his success has grown, so has his collection of Maranello’s finest.

His oldest Ferrari is a true ‘modern classic’ – a Ferrari F355 GTS from 1998. Clearly, modern classics are a favorite for Gordon, with a 550 Maranello and an F430 GTB.

Moving towards the newer end of the spectrum, and one of the jewels of his collection is his gorgeous Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. The Aperta edition of the LaF is the rarest of them all, with only 210 ever made. The LaFerrari proved to be a good investment too, as prices have skyrocketed in recent years.

Alongside the classics and the LaF, Ramsay has even more Ferraris tucked away. From an F12 TDf to a 488 GTB and even an SP2 Monza, costing over $1.8 million.

Gordon Ramsay car collection track day
YouTube: Gordon Ramsay
Ramsay’s car collection is staggering, with a plethora of supercars and hypercars.

McLaren, Porsche, and Aston Martin

While his biggest love affair seems to be with Ferrari, that’s not to say Gordon doesn’t embrace other walks of automotive life. McLaren, Porsche, and Aston Martin all play a big part in his collection too.

His McLaren Senna is one of the standout vehicles in his impressive collection. During a track day, he described being behind the wheel of the Senna as akin to driving “the fastest rollercoaster you’ve ever been on.” As well as his Senna, he also has a 675LT, which in itself isn’t to be sniffed at.

Gordon only appears to own one Porsche, but he’s picked a very good one to go for – the 918 Spyder. His first hypercar, the hybrid 918 Spyder still turns heads and has incredible performance statistics nearly six years since it first launched.

Aston Martin is another favorite brand for the celebrity chef. With both a DB7 V12 Vantage and a DBS Superleggera in his fleet, Ramsay is clearly a fan of driving the quintessential British supercar brand.

Other exotic cars

While the majority of his collection is made up of big-name performance car brands, there are also a few oddities within his fleet, though they too are impressive.

The BAC Mono is the most hardcore vehicle in his collection, being a single-seat track-focused sports car. At the other end of the spectrum, he also has a custom Land Rover Defender 110, which was one of the only surviving stunt cars from the ‘Spectre’ James Bond film.

While it is impossible to work out the total of Gordon’s collection, it is undoubtedly one of the most impressive fleets of supercars we’ve seen here on Dexerto. Clearly, Gordon is a man of taste both in the kitchen and on the road.