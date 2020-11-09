Gordon Ramsay's incredible car collection revealed: Ferrari, Porsche, BAC

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay may be best-known for his incredible culinary delights, but it turns out the famously foul-mouthed chef is a big petrolhead too. Here are our highlights from his expansive collection.

For Ramsay, his biggest vice is Ferraris. From classics such as the F355 GTS to the incredible SP2 Monza, his garage is full of so-called ‘prancing horses’. But it’s not just Ferraris in his collection.

One theme that is certain, however, is speed. Almost all of Gordon’s cars have incredible stats, and his personal collection reads like a Top Trumps deck of supercars.

Gordon Ramsay’s supercar collection

It’s tricky to know where to begin when it comes to Ramsay’s supercars. With most people dreaming of just owning one or two of the cars from this list, walking into Gordon’s garage must be like entering heaven for any petrolhead.

Ferrari

It’s well-known that Gordon has a thing for Ferrari’s. Having cited the Ferrari 308 seen in Magnum, P.I as his first Ferrari love, as his success has grown, so has his collection of Maranello’s finest.

His oldest Ferrari is a true ‘modern classic’ – a Ferrari F355 GTS from 1998. Clearly, modern classics are a favorite for Gordon, with a 550 Maranello and an F430 GTB.

Moving towards the newer end of the spectrum, and one of the jewels of his collection is his gorgeous Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. The Aperta edition of the LaF is the rarest of them all, with only 210 ever made. The LaFerrari proved to be a good investment too, as prices have skyrocketed in recent years.

Alongside the classics and the LaF, Ramsay has even more Ferraris tucked away. From an F12 TDf to a 488 GTB and even an SP2 Monza, costing over $1.8 million.

McLaren, Porsche, and Aston Martin

While his biggest love affair seems to be with Ferrari, that’s not to say Gordon doesn’t embrace other walks of automotive life. McLaren, Porsche, and Aston Martin all play a big part in his collection too.

His McLaren Senna is one of the standout vehicles in his impressive collection. During a track day, he described being behind the wheel of the Senna as akin to driving “the fastest rollercoaster you’ve ever been on.” As well as his Senna, he also has a 675LT, which in itself isn’t to be sniffed at.

Gordon only appears to own one Porsche, but he’s picked a very good one to go for – the 918 Spyder. His first hypercar, the hybrid 918 Spyder still turns heads and has incredible performance statistics nearly six years since it first launched.

Aston Martin is another favorite brand for the celebrity chef. With both a DB7 V12 Vantage and a DBS Superleggera in his fleet, Ramsay is clearly a fan of driving the quintessential British supercar brand.

Other exotic cars

While the majority of his collection is made up of big-name performance car brands, there are also a few oddities within his fleet, though they too are impressive.

The BAC Mono is the most hardcore vehicle in his collection, being a single-seat track-focused sports car. At the other end of the spectrum, he also has a custom Land Rover Defender 110, which was one of the only surviving stunt cars from the ‘Spectre’ James Bond film.

While it is impossible to work out the total of Gordon’s collection, it is undoubtedly one of the most impressive fleets of supercars we’ve seen here on Dexerto. Clearly, Gordon is a man of taste both in the kitchen and on the road.