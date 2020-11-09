 Stradman breaks down insane $30,000 Bugatti Veyron servicing cost - Dexerto
Stradman breaks down insane $30,000 Bugatti Veyron servicing cost

Published: 9/Nov/2020 11:44 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 11:50

by Kieran Bicknell
TheStradman reveals cost of Bugatti Veyron servicing
YouTube: TheStradman

TheStradman

Buying a million-dollar hypercar is a massive investment in itself, but many owners or aspiring owners forget about servicing costs. YouTuber TheStradman discovered the insane costs for himself as he got his Bugatti Veyron serviced for the first time.

Given that his Bugatti Veyron hypercar cost north of $1 million, you’d hope YouTuber James ‘TheStradman’ had stashed some money away for upkeep costs.

Well, the reason for him selling another one of his supercars recently may have become clear, after he revealed the eye-wateringly high cost of servicing his Veyron in his November 6 video.

Clearly, maintaining such a high-value car has always been at the back of his mind. During the video, TheStradman admits that when he bought the car, the maintenence “absolutely terrified” him.

TheStradman Veyron on Trailer
YouTube: TheStradman
The Veyron had to be trailered to and from San Diego from TheStradman’s house, costing over $2000 in shipping alone.

TheStradman tells all about hypercar ownership

One of his goals is to ‘break down’ the costs of owning the Bugatti Veyron, allowing all of his viewers to understand the costs of owning a hypercar.

To this end, he even goes as far as explaining why he paid out for such an expensive service. With cars such as this, official Bugatti servicing history is practically worth its weight in gold.

Explaining his choice of servicing shop, Strad explains that what he would’ve saved taking the car to an independent garage, he would lose off the value of the car come resale time. Therefore, while it may be cheaper in the short term, a cheap service may actually cost him more when he sells the car.

Breaking down the cost, some of the standout items include:

  • Front brake pads – $5602
  • Gearbox oil pump $1985
  • Oil filter – $730
  • A number of tiny screws costing in excess of $100 each

Clip starts at 5:10

The labor itself was also staggeringly costly, coming in at over $10,000. Parts came to over $17,000 to reach a total (including tax) of $30,160.71 – servicing the Veyron costs more than the purchase price of some of the cars that TheStradman owns.

Despite the massive costs involved with maintaining and owning such an incredible machine, TheStradman actually revealed he’s still not legally allowed to drive the car on public roads.

Unfortunately, the postal service “lost” the title documents according to James, so he is yet to register the Veyron in his name – we bet that makes the sky-high bill sting just that little bit more!

Chris Harris reveals scary extent of hate messages after joining Top Gear

Published: 6/Nov/2020 18:03 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 18:04

by Kieran Bicknell
BBC/ YouTube: The Late Brake Show

Share

Chris Harris is a journalist, a font of car knowledge, and now presenter of BBC’s Top Gear. However, it didn’t exactly go smoothly for Harris on his first season of Top Gear, as revealed during an episode of The Late Brake Show on YouTube.

Chris Harris is a household name for any petrolhead. From his days at Autocar magazine to his YouTube series Chris Harris On Cars, the man is a walking encyclopedia of four-wheeled knowledge.

Having been asked to join the Top Gear team following the departure of Clarkson, Hammond, and May, Harris took the BBC up on their offer, but it didn’t get off to the smoothest of starts.

With Clarkson et al having built up such a dedicated fanbase during their time on Top Gear, replacing them was always going to be tricky. In theory, Chris Harris was a perfect choice, but it seems the British public didn’t always share that opinion, as discussed with Jonny Smith on an episode of The Late Brake Show.

Chris Harris Testarossa
YouTube: The Late Brake Show
Chris has a self-confessed “eclectic” collection of cars, including this Gorgeous Ferrari Testarossa.

Chris Harris on Top Gear

While the first ‘new’ top gear team of Chris Evans, Chris Harris, Sabine Schmitz, Rory Reid, and Eddie Jordan first hit screens, there was an expected backlash from long-time fans of the show.

However, it turns out that the backlash went beyond passing comments about how people ‘preferred the old show.’ Chris revealed that he had received a number of personal, direct hate-mail messages and that he had “never experienced hate like it” during his first season on Top Gear, as “once the population wants to hate something… you’re in trouble.”

Harris admitted that he wrote openly at the time to say “anyone who takes on Top Gear [after the original team left] were psychotic” and yet despite that, he took the job, though he admits he “still stands by that” when referring to his statement.

Clip begins at 11:15

“Top Gear is a complicated brand”

Chris was no stranger to the task ahead of him, however: “Top Gear is a complicated brand because it has an interesting legacy” though he openly states that the first series he did with Chris Evans was “not a good experience for any of us.”

Discussing that first season, he says it was a “bumpy ride… but I’m glad I did it because 17-year-old me would’ve been profoundly disappointed if I hadn’t given it a go!”

Not only that, but he also spoke of his friendship with one-time co-host Matt LeBlanc: “He’s a great bloke and genuinely loves his cars… he’s been a really good friend to me through a difficult time. I needed someone with his level of experience to help navigate resurrecting a brand (Top Gear).”

Thankfully, he has now settled into the role of Top Gear presenter alongside Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff, who Chris admits is one of his “heroes.” Hopefully, this means the hate has stopped too, as the trio – individually or as a unit – have certainly re-invented the Top Gear show and made it their own.