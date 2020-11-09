Stradman breaks down insane $30,000 Bugatti Veyron servicing cost - Dexerto

Buying a million-dollar hypercar is a massive investment in itself, but many owners or aspiring owners forget about servicing costs. YouTuber TheStradman discovered the insane costs for himself as he got his Bugatti Veyron serviced for the first time.

Given that his Bugatti Veyron hypercar cost north of $1 million, you’d hope YouTuber James ‘TheStradman’ had stashed some money away for upkeep costs.

Well, the reason for him selling another one of his supercars recently may have become clear, after he revealed the eye-wateringly high cost of servicing his Veyron in his November 6 video.

Clearly, maintaining such a high-value car has always been at the back of his mind. During the video, TheStradman admits that when he bought the car, the maintenence “absolutely terrified” him.

TheStradman tells all about hypercar ownership

One of his goals is to ‘break down’ the costs of owning the Bugatti Veyron, allowing all of his viewers to understand the costs of owning a hypercar.

To this end, he even goes as far as explaining why he paid out for such an expensive service. With cars such as this, official Bugatti servicing history is practically worth its weight in gold.

Explaining his choice of servicing shop, Strad explains that what he would’ve saved taking the car to an independent garage, he would lose off the value of the car come resale time. Therefore, while it may be cheaper in the short term, a cheap service may actually cost him more when he sells the car.

Breaking down the cost, some of the standout items include:

Front brake pads – $5602

Gearbox oil pump $1985

Oil filter – $730

A number of tiny screws costing in excess of $100 each

Clip starts at 5:10

The labor itself was also staggeringly costly, coming in at over $10,000. Parts came to over $17,000 to reach a total (including tax) of $30,160.71 – servicing the Veyron costs more than the purchase price of some of the cars that TheStradman owns.

Despite the massive costs involved with maintaining and owning such an incredible machine, TheStradman actually revealed he’s still not legally allowed to drive the car on public roads.

Unfortunately, the postal service “lost” the title documents according to James, so he is yet to register the Veyron in his name – we bet that makes the sky-high bill sting just that little bit more!