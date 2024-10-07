Rapper Kodak Black’s first Kick stream goes up in flames as car catches fire

Rapper Kodak Black joined Kick for his first-ever livestream, and it started with his car burning to the ground.

Stake-owned streaming platform Kick has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, with countless big-name celebrities and influencers joining the site.

Rapper Kodak Black is just the latest to join Kick and went live for the first time on October 6, 2024, but it didn’t go as planned.

The stream started with the rapper and his crew outside his burning car while the fire department attempted to extinguish the blaze.

“This sh*t just caught on motherf**kin fire,” said the cameraman. “We was driving on the highway, [Kodak] pulled the b*tch over because it was driving crazy and next thing you know, it was in flames.

The 45-minute stream consisted of Kodak Black and his crew focusing on the burning car and checking out the damage after the fire department put out the fire.

Clips of the stream went viral across social media, with hundreds of viewers sharing their thoughts about the situation.

“We got Kodak sparking a kick stream before GTA 6,” one user said.

Another chimed in: “That’s some crazy start to a stream.”

Others commented that it wasn’t the first car-related incident on Kick that day, mentioning Jack Doherty’s accident that led to his ban from the platform.

While IRL streaming and driving his $200k McLaren 520s supercar down the road in the rain, Doherty suddenly lost control of the car before crashing it into the guard rail.

“Bro, my whole f**king car, bro. No f**king way,” he said while filming the wreckage.

The accident quickly caused backlash from other creators on the platform, with fellow Kick streamer xQc calling Doherty “braindead” and 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot calling for him to be demonetized from every site.