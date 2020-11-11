 Supercar Blondie reveals the insane tech inside new electric BMW iX SUV - Dexerto
Supercar Blondie reveals the insane tech inside new electric BMW iX SUV

Published: 11/Nov/2020 16:28

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: Supercar Blondie

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more advanced by the day, and BMW’s latest design, the iX, looks set to be their most high-tech ever. YouTuber Supercar Blondie gets her hands on their new SUV, and explores the incredible tech inside the iX.

Supercar Blondie is one of the world’s most successful car YouTubers. Having amassed an extraordinary amount of viewers across her social media, she has a fantastic platform for showcasing the latest technology used in car design.

In her November 11 video, she unveils the all-new BMW iX SUV for the first time. A fully-electric SUV, the iX looks like it’s been sent from the future, and has enough tech inside it to back up that claim.

Supercar Blondie explores the BMW iX

The first thing that strikes you is the massive ‘grille’ on the iX. Because this is an all-electric EV, it’s not actually a grille at all. Called the ‘intelligence panel’ it houses a number of sensors such as those for the adaptive cruise control system.

BMW iX
YouTube: Supercar Blondie
The iX represents a step towards BMW becoming an all-electric brand.

However, its party piece is that it is self-healing, only requiring the application of heat to ‘heal’ itself of stone chips and minor scratches.

For the first time in a BMW, the traditional steering wheel has been ditched for a hexagonal one. Designed to add more space to the already minimalist cabin, the steering wheel sets the tone for the futuristic interior.

The instrument panel is a one-piece, freestanding, curved display screen that stretches across the car. Containing all the information from speed to navigation instructions, the design emphasizes the width of the interior and offers excellent visibility for the driver.

Buttons are also a thing of the past with the iX, thanks to all-new ‘shy’ technology. Controls are integrated directly into the faux-wooden surfaces of the interior. The controls in this particular model are also crystal, which SB thinks are “awesome!”

BMW iX range and power

The giant glass panoramic roof houses ‘electrochromic shading’ technology. This means that it can ‘close’ itself to block out sunlight, without the need for traditional fabric blinds or shutters.

Unusually for an SUV, the ‘tub’ of the car is made from Carbon Fiber to keep the weight as low as possible. This is the sort of technology that is usually reserved for high-end supercars and hypercars, so BMW has left it exposed to show it off.

Two electric motors producing 500hp (equivalent) power the iX, with a total range of just over 370 miles. 0-60 is taken care of in under five seconds, thanks to the instantaneous torque from the electric motors.

With deliveries expected to start during 2021, it will be interesting to see how well BMW’s all-electric iX is received. One thing is for sure though, Supercar Blondie seemed to love it!

This ridiculous 880hp classic Jeep is faster than most supercars

Published: 11/Nov/2020 12:34

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: Hoonigan AutoFocus / Larry Chen

Jeeps are generally used as utilitarian, no-fuss runabouts for those in the country. But what if your daily runabout could smash a Ferrari at the drag strip? Well, that’s exactly what the owners of this insane Jeep wanted to discover.

Engine-swapping classic cars is nothing new, with owners wanting to make their classics more usable on a daily basis. In this instance, however, the owners of this Jeep have made it significantly less-usable, in a dramatic way.

Filmed for a Hoonigan AutoFocus episode with renowned photographer Larry Chen, this highly-tuned Jeep Cherokee from 1975 is one of the craziest Jeeps ever built.

Not only are the stats impressive, but so is the performance, with this 1970s Jeep feeling right at home on the drag strip.

880hp Jeep Cherokee interior
YouTube: Hoonigan AutoFocus / Larry Chen
The interior is completely stripped out, to save as much weight as possible.

Crazy customized Jeep Cherokee

Described as “very unique” by Larry, this jeep may look relatively normal from the outside (save for being significantly lowered) but under the hood it packs a punch.

In place of the standard motor is a 5.7l Hemi V8 engine with over 800hp. Not only has the engine been swapped, but also turbocharged, utilizing a set of compound turbos for added power. All told, this Cherokee is running 880hp! That’s more than most supercars on the market today.

The owner admits the beauty is only skin-deep: “It’s basically a Jeep costume on [top of] a racecar.” The shell may be a Jeep, but the chassis underneath is incredibly over-engineered and modified, resulting in this incredible creation.

Inside, the interior is completely stripped out and race-prepared. With a lightweight bucket seat, full roll cage, and harnesses, the owner says it’s still perfectly usable as a normal car, and even gets 20mpg on the highway.

At the drag strip, the Jeep will do a 9.9x second pass over a quarter-mile run, reaching over 140mph. Anything under a 10-second pass is considered impressive on a quarter-mile strip. Therefore, for a 1970s Jeep to post such a time is shocking.

The best part about this crazy creation? At the end of the day at the drag strip or autocross, the owner can simply drive it home, with no need for a trailer. No doubt he embarrasses some much, much more expensive machinery on the way home too.