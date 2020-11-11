Supercar Blondie reveals the insane tech inside new electric BMW iX SUV - Dexerto

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more advanced by the day, and BMW’s latest design, the iX, looks set to be their most high-tech ever. YouTuber Supercar Blondie gets her hands on their new SUV, and explores the incredible tech inside the iX.

Supercar Blondie is one of the world’s most successful car YouTubers. Having amassed an extraordinary amount of viewers across her social media, she has a fantastic platform for showcasing the latest technology used in car design.

In her November 11 video, she unveils the all-new BMW iX SUV for the first time. A fully-electric SUV, the iX looks like it’s been sent from the future, and has enough tech inside it to back up that claim.

Supercar Blondie explores the BMW iX

The first thing that strikes you is the massive ‘grille’ on the iX. Because this is an all-electric EV, it’s not actually a grille at all. Called the ‘intelligence panel’ it houses a number of sensors such as those for the adaptive cruise control system.

However, its party piece is that it is self-healing, only requiring the application of heat to ‘heal’ itself of stone chips and minor scratches.

For the first time in a BMW, the traditional steering wheel has been ditched for a hexagonal one. Designed to add more space to the already minimalist cabin, the steering wheel sets the tone for the futuristic interior.

The instrument panel is a one-piece, freestanding, curved display screen that stretches across the car. Containing all the information from speed to navigation instructions, the design emphasizes the width of the interior and offers excellent visibility for the driver.

Buttons are also a thing of the past with the iX, thanks to all-new ‘shy’ technology. Controls are integrated directly into the faux-wooden surfaces of the interior. The controls in this particular model are also crystal, which SB thinks are “awesome!”

BMW iX range and power

The giant glass panoramic roof houses ‘electrochromic shading’ technology. This means that it can ‘close’ itself to block out sunlight, without the need for traditional fabric blinds or shutters.

Unusually for an SUV, the ‘tub’ of the car is made from Carbon Fiber to keep the weight as low as possible. This is the sort of technology that is usually reserved for high-end supercars and hypercars, so BMW has left it exposed to show it off.

Two electric motors producing 500hp (equivalent) power the iX, with a total range of just over 370 miles. 0-60 is taken care of in under five seconds, thanks to the instantaneous torque from the electric motors.

With deliveries expected to start during 2021, it will be interesting to see how well BMW’s all-electric iX is received. One thing is for sure though, Supercar Blondie seemed to love it!